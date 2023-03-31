boAt Flash Edition: Feature-loaded smartwatch with camera

This article will help you make an informed decision about next smartwatch purchase while highlighting the reason to get this smartwatch with camera. Let's take a look at this affordable smartwatch.

With the boAt Flash smartwatch, you can enjoy the convenience of a wearable device with added features like a camera. This smartwatch is designed for those who want to stay connected, track their fitness, and capture their daily moments all in one device. In this review, we'll dive into the features of the boAt Flash smartwatch, focussing on the multiple features that it brings to you.

Smartwatches have been gaining popularity in recent years and are no longer just a luxury gadget for tech enthusiasts. Most people find smartwatches convenient, and a way to reduce the usage of smartphones for tasks like checking time and notifications. Smartwatches also track activity and sleep, helping you stay on top of your fitness goals.

Design

The boAt Flash smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch full-touch colour display and a sleek and stylish design. The watch face is customizable, and you can choose from a variety of options to suit your personal style. You get 170+ watch faces to match your everyday style and mood. The round aluminium dial looks elegant while being durable. The straps of the smartwatch are made with premium silicon material that make wearing the watch for long hours comfortable.

Camera

The highlight of the boAt Flash smartwatch is its 2-megapixel camera. It allows you to capture photos and videos directly from your wrist. The camera is placed on the side of the watch, making it easy to take pictures while you're on the move. The quality of the camera is decent, and the pictures come out clear and sharp. Most smartwatches do not come with a camera. This feature make the boAt Flash smartwatch stand-out. The camera feature is excessively useful for people who want to capture quick images without relying on their smartphones. It is important to note that the quality of the images might not match the smartphone, but it gets the job done.

Fitness tracking

The boAt Flash smartwatch also comes with fitness tracking features, including a pedometer, heart rate monitor and sleep tracker. These features help you keep track of your physical activity and monitor your overall health. The SpO2 sensor on the smartwatch helps you track of your blood oxygen levels. These features are ideal for fitness enthusiasts and people suffering from any kind of heart ailments. You can also relax and meditate with the help of the meditative breathing feature and DND that shuts you off from the outside world.

Connectivity

The boAt Flash smartwatch connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and allows you to receive notifications, calls and messages on your wrist. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, making it easy to stay connected regardless of the type of phone you use. The notifications are not limited to calls and messages, but you can also access social media alerts and sedentary alerts on your smartwatch. You can go through the notifications and alerts to decide which one needs to be prioritized.

Battery

Battery life is important for any smartwatch. The boAt Flash smartwatch comes with a 200mAh battery with a life of 7 days on a single charge on regular use. The smartwatch takes up to 2 hours to charge, and comes with a standby time of 20 hours. The battery life could have been better on the smartwatch, but its get the job done on regular usage. If you are a heavy user, you might have to charge the smartwatch twice a week.