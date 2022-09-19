Story Saved
New Delhi 34oCC
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
New Delhi 34oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Buy Infinix 5000 mAh battery phones, and never worry about running out of batter

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 19, 2022 19:10 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

  • Discover the latest-generation Infinix 5000 mAh battery phones that make it easy to stay in touch, get organised and take amazing photos.

product info
Infinix 5000 mAh battery phones

One of the most significant issues that most mobile phone users face is quickly running out of charge. However, now, with Infinix phones, you will not have battery woes anymore! The smartphone brand offers affordable phones and provides a unique product experience, with the current 5000 mAh battery phones being its top-of-the-line gadgets. Unlike other smartphone devices, Infinix phones use the XOS UI software and have high-end technology at a competitive price point.

The phones with 5000 mAh batteries from Infinix include the Zero 5G, Note 11, 11s, and 12, Hot 11s and 11 2022, and Smart 6 and 6 Plus. Here is all you need to know about them.

1. Infinix Zero 5G

The phone has 128 GB of internal storage, 8 GB of RAM, and a cosmic black colour. It boasts a pixel density of 403 PPI, a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels, and offers additional processing power while moving between apps on your phone thanks to its Dimensity 900 CPU and 8 GB RAM.

Specifications:

  • Model name: Zero 5G
  • Processor: Mediatek dimensity 900
  • OS: Android 11
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Display: 6.78 inch
  • Cameras: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP rear and 16 MP front camera
ProsCons
Good storagePoor battery life
Best processor 
HD display 
cellpic
Infinix Zero 5G (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
28% off 17,999 24,999
Buy now

2. Infinix Note 11s

This phone has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and is mithril grey in colour. This smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery and a 17.65 cmFull HD+ display. For 12,499, it also has a lot of appealing features. With a MediaTek Helio G96 CPU and 6 GB of RAM, this phone multitasks effectively when processing tasks and loading apps. The Note 11s boasts a sturdy design, a sharp display, performance that can withstand any challenge, and a battery which can last all day.

Specifications:

  • Model name: Note 11s
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G96
  • OS: Android 11
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Display: 6.95 inch
  • Cameras: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear and 16 MP front camera
ProsCons
Good performanceNormal LCD
Camera quality up to the mark 
Good battery backup  
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
25% off 12,799 16,999
Buy now

3. Infinix Note 11

This smartphone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and is graphite black in colour. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, dual SIM, a 5000 mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, and a sleek design. Additionally, it is inexpensive and only costs Rs. 13,490 on Amazon. You may also employ various methods like night mode,timedburst, slow-motion, and others to nurture your photography skills.

Specifications:

  • Model name: Note 11
  • Processor: Helio G88 Octa-Core processor
  • OS: Android 11
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Display: 6.7inch
  • Cameras: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear and 16 MP front camera
ProsCons
Battery life goodHeavy weight
Budget-friendly 
User-friendly 
cellpic
Infinix Note 11 (Graphite Black, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
16% off 13,390 15,990
Buy now

4. Infinix Hot 11 2022

This device comes in aurora green colour with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage. It comes with a 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) full HD+ display, changing refresh rates based on usage for the longest possible battery life. In addition, the smart display provides a 114% sRGB colour gamut for a fantastic viewing experience. This phone can run for up to two days on a single charge, thanks to its massive 5000 mAh battery. Also, it has a 10 W charging interface that lets you use a USB Type-C cable to fully charge your phone without overheating.

Specifications:

  • Model name: Hot 11
  • Processor: UniSoc T610 processor
  • OS: Android 11
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Display: 6.7inch
  • Cameras: 13 MP + 2 MP Rear and 8 MP front camera
ProsCons
Looks great LCD instead of LED
Storage is good 
long-lasting battery life  
cellpic
Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Aurora Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
31% off 8,949 12,999
Buy now

5. Infinix Hot 11s

This phone comes in a green wave colour, 64 GB storage plus 4 GB RAM. Along with this, it has a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The Android v11 operating system is covered with the native skin of the smartphone. It also supports face unlocking and has a fingerprint scanner on the rear.

Specifications:

  • Model name: Hot 11s
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 processor
  • OS: Android 11
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Display: 6.78inch
  • Cameras: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear and 8 MP front camera
ProsCons
Good battery lifeCamera quality can be better
Budget-friendly 
Performance is good 
Rear-mounted fingerprint reader 
cellpic
Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
18% off 11,544 13,999
Buy now

6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus

This phone has 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, and it is a Miracle Black in colour. It sports a front camera with a resolution of 5MP, an 8MP back camera, and a 5000 mAh battery. With a Mediatek Helio G25 CPU and 3 GB of RAM, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus offers extra processing capability for switching between programmes or playing games on your smartphone. The Smart 6 Plus also has a broad selection of connectivity choices regarding usability capabilities because its OS allows for extensive customisation.

Specifications:

  • Model name: Smart 6 Plus
  • Processor: Helio G25 Octa-core processor
  • OS: Android 12
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Display: 6.82 inch
  • Cameras: 8 MP + 0.3 MP rear and 5 MP front camera
ProsCons
Battery lifeCamera quality
Charging speed 
No heating issues 
cellpic
Infinix Smart 6 Plus (Miracle Black, 3GB RAM 64GB Storage)
16% off 8,399 9,999
Buy now

7. Infinix Note 12

This phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and is Force Black in colour. Additionally, it boasts a 16MP front camera, a 50MP back camera, and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. A 5000 mAh battery powers it and offers exceptional performance in a neat compact design.

Specifications:

  • Model name: Note 12
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 processor
  • OS: Android 11
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Display: 6.7 inch
  • Cameras: 50 MP + 2 MP Rear and 16 MP front camera
ProsCons
Clear sound quality Supports only 4G 
Battery life is good 
Looks good 
cellpic
Infinix Note 12 (Force Black, 4GB RAM 64GB RAM)
19% off 12,990 15,999
Buy now

8. Infinix Smart 6

This device comes in the Polar Black colour with 2 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. Along with this, it has a 5000 mAh polymer battery. This phone efficiently handles tasks, loads apps swiftly, and supports smooth multitasking. With a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 2 GB of RAM, this phone offers easy switching between multiple apps simultaneously.

Specifications:

  • Model name: Smart 6
  • Processor:Mediatek Helio A22 Processor
  • OS: Android 11
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Display: 6.6 inch
  • Cameras: 8 MP rear and 5 MP front camera
ProsCons
Better performanceCamera quality could be better
Unique colour 
Long-lasting battery 
cellpic
Infinix Smart 6 (Polar Black, 2GB RAM 64GB Storage)
12% off 7,890 8,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Infinix Zero 5G16MP front cameraSnapdragon 845128 GB storage
Infinix Note 11s5000 mAh battery64 GB storageGood battery quality
Infinix Note 115G50MP Triple camera6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED
Infinix Hot 11 202213MP + 2MP64 GB storage5000 mAh battery
Infinix Hot 11s50MP triple camera64 GB storageG88 processor
Infinix Smart 6 PlusHelio G2564 GB storageExcellent charging speed
Infinix Note 125000 mAh battery16MP front cameraGood in looks
Infinix Smart 65MP front cameraUnique colourTurbocharging

Best value for money

The Infinix Hot 11s is the best value for money phone. It has 64 GB of storage and offers fantastic charging speed. According to reviews and users, it is an excellent purchase since it has no heating concerns. It also has pleasing aesthetics and many features at a reasonable price.

Best overall

TheInfinix Note 11 is the company's best overall 5000 mAh battery phone. It offers a lot of features, including a 50MP + 2MP + AI lens and a 16MP front camera. This phone has an excellent battery life and a spectacular turbocharging system. It features an extensive internal and external storage capacity of 128 GB ROM and 6 GB RAM, which is a significant advantage. Overall, it is the best option to select from our list. Since it contains 128 GB of storage and charges rapidly without overheating, the Infinix Note 11 is a must-have phone.

How to find the perfect Infinix 5000 mAh battery phone

Buying a new mobile phone might be daunting because there are so many alternatives available in the market these days. Numerous processors, models and brands are available, and each phone has its pros and cons. Choosing the ideal phone begins with deciding what features you want and how much you are willing to spend.

List all of your requirements first. Every detail is essential, so don't rank the phones in order of importance unless you have gone through the complete list. After that, weigh your options and do some research. Due to their extensive selection of virtually every brand and model you can imagine, Amazon is a great place to start shopping for mobile phones. Thanks to the filters, you can easily find the exact item you want on Amazon.

When you have found a product that seems to fit your requirements, compare the prices of different variations, and pick the best offer for yourself.

Products price list

S.No.Infinix 5000mAh battery mobile phonesRupees
1.Infinix Zero 5G 17,999
2.Infinix Note 11s 12,499
3.Infinix Note 11 13,490
4.Infinix Hot 11 2022 9,190
5.Infinix Hot 11s 10,890
6.Infinix Smart 6 Plus 8,649
7.Infinix Note 12 11,990
8.Infinix Smart 6 7,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Realme mobile phones under 15,000: Buying guide
Dumbbells for women: Get them home, set in motion your fitness routine
Samsung 6000 MAh battery phones
Amazon sale: Pamper your skin and get body scrubs at up to 57% off
Anni Designer sarees: You'll love their prints, fabrics and overall appeal

Buy Infinix 5000 mAh battery phones, and never worry about running out of battery anymore!

1. Is there a cooling system in the Infinix Zero 5G?

2. Is the Infinix Note 11 a good buy?

3. Is the Infinix Note 11S a decent smartphone?

4. What distinguishes the Infinix Smart 6 from the Infinix Smart 6 Plus?

5. Is the Infinix Note 12 a good buy?

View More
electronics FOR LESS