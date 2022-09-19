Buy Infinix 5000 mAh battery phones, and never worry about running out of batter

Infinix 5000 mAh battery phones

One of the most significant issues that most mobile phone users face is quickly running out of charge. However, now, with Infinix phones, you will not have battery woes anymore! The smartphone brand offers affordable phones and provides a unique product experience, with the current 5000 mAh battery phones being its top-of-the-line gadgets. Unlike other smartphone devices, Infinix phones use the XOS UI software and have high-end technology at a competitive price point. The phones with 5000 mAh batteries from Infinix include the Zero 5G, Note 11, 11s, and 12, Hot 11s and 11 2022, and Smart 6 and 6 Plus. Here is all you need to know about them. 1. Infinix Zero 5G The phone has 128 GB of internal storage, 8 GB of RAM, and a cosmic black colour. It boasts a pixel density of 403 PPI, a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels, and offers additional processing power while moving between apps on your phone thanks to its Dimensity 900 CPU and 8 GB RAM. Specifications: Model name: Zero 5G

Pros Cons Good storage Poor battery life Best processor HD display

2. Infinix Note 11s This phone has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and is mithril grey in colour. This smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery and a 17.65 cmFull HD+ display. For ₹12,499, it also has a lot of appealing features. With a MediaTek Helio G96 CPU and 6 GB of RAM, this phone multitasks effectively when processing tasks and loading apps. The Note 11s boasts a sturdy design, a sharp display, performance that can withstand any challenge, and a battery which can last all day. Specifications: Model name: Note 11s

Pros Cons Good performance Normal LCD Camera quality up to the mark Good battery backup Budget-friendly

3. Infinix Note 11 This smartphone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and is graphite black in colour. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, dual SIM, a 5000 mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, and a sleek design. Additionally, it is inexpensive and only costs Rs. 13,490 on Amazon. You may also employ various methods like night mode,timedburst, slow-motion, and others to nurture your photography skills. Specifications: Model name: Note 11

Pros Cons Battery life good Heavy weight Budget-friendly User-friendly

4. Infinix Hot 11 2022 This device comes in aurora green colour with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage. It comes with a 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) full HD+ display, changing refresh rates based on usage for the longest possible battery life. In addition, the smart display provides a 114% sRGB colour gamut for a fantastic viewing experience. This phone can run for up to two days on a single charge, thanks to its massive 5000 mAh battery. Also, it has a 10 W charging interface that lets you use a USB Type-C cable to fully charge your phone without overheating. Specifications: Model name: Hot 11

Pros Cons Looks great LCD instead of LED Storage is good long-lasting battery life

5. Infinix Hot 11s This phone comes in a green wave colour, 64 GB storage plus 4 GB RAM. Along with this, it has a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The Android v11 operating system is covered with the native skin of the smartphone. It also supports face unlocking and has a fingerprint scanner on the rear. Specifications: Model name: Hot 11s

Pros Cons Good battery life Camera quality can be better Budget-friendly Performance is good Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus This phone has 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, and it is a Miracle Black in colour. It sports a front camera with a resolution of 5MP, an 8MP back camera, and a 5000 mAh battery. With a Mediatek Helio G25 CPU and 3 GB of RAM, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus offers extra processing capability for switching between programmes or playing games on your smartphone. The Smart 6 Plus also has a broad selection of connectivity choices regarding usability capabilities because its OS allows for extensive customisation. Specifications: Model name: Smart 6 Plus

Pros Cons Battery life Camera quality Charging speed No heating issues

7. Infinix Note 12 This phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and is Force Black in colour. Additionally, it boasts a 16MP front camera, a 50MP back camera, and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. A 5000 mAh battery powers it and offers exceptional performance in a neat compact design. Specifications: Model name: Note 12

Pros Cons Clear sound quality Supports only 4G Battery life is good Looks good

8. Infinix Smart 6 This device comes in the Polar Black colour with 2 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. Along with this, it has a 5000 mAh polymer battery. This phone efficiently handles tasks, loads apps swiftly, and supports smooth multitasking. With a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 2 GB of RAM, this phone offers easy switching between multiple apps simultaneously. Specifications: Model name: Smart 6

Pros Cons Better performance Camera quality could be better Unique colour Long-lasting battery

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Infinix Zero 5G 16MP front camera Snapdragon 845 128 GB storage Infinix Note 11s 5000 mAh battery 64 GB storage Good battery quality Infinix Note 11 5G 50MP Triple camera 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED Infinix Hot 11 2022 13MP + 2MP 64 GB storage 5000 mAh battery Infinix Hot 11s 50MP triple camera 64 GB storage G88 processor Infinix Smart 6 Plus Helio G25 64 GB storage Excellent charging speed Infinix Note 12 5000 mAh battery 16MP front camera Good in looks Infinix Smart 6 5MP front camera Unique colour Turbocharging

Best value for money The Infinix Hot 11s is the best value for money phone. It has 64 GB of storage and offers fantastic charging speed. According to reviews and users, it is an excellent purchase since it has no heating concerns. It also has pleasing aesthetics and many features at a reasonable price. Best overall TheInfinix Note 11 is the company's best overall 5000 mAh battery phone. It offers a lot of features, including a 50MP + 2MP + AI lens and a 16MP front camera. This phone has an excellent battery life and a spectacular turbocharging system. It features an extensive internal and external storage capacity of 128 GB ROM and 6 GB RAM, which is a significant advantage. Overall, it is the best option to select from our list. Since it contains 128 GB of storage and charges rapidly without overheating, the Infinix Note 11 is a must-have phone. How to find the perfect Infinix 5000 mAh battery phone Buying a new mobile phone might be daunting because there are so many alternatives available in the market these days. Numerous processors, models and brands are available, and each phone has its pros and cons. Choosing the ideal phone begins with deciding what features you want and how much you are willing to spend. List all of your requirements first. Every detail is essential, so don't rank the phones in order of importance unless you have gone through the complete list. After that, weigh your options and do some research. Due to their extensive selection of virtually every brand and model you can imagine, Amazon is a great place to start shopping for mobile phones. Thanks to the filters, you can easily find the exact item you want on Amazon. When you have found a product that seems to fit your requirements, compare the prices of different variations, and pick the best offer for yourself. Products price list

S.No. Infinix 5000mAh battery mobile phones Rupees 1. Infinix Zero 5G ₹ 17,999 2. Infinix Note 11s ₹ 12,499 3. Infinix Note 11 ₹ 13,490 4. Infinix Hot 11 2022 ₹ 9,190 5. Infinix Hot 11s ₹ 10,890 6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus ₹ 8,649 7. Infinix Note 12 ₹ 11,990 8. Infinix Smart 6 ₹ 7,999