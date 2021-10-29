Check out the top deals on mobile phones on Amazon, avail discounts upto 40%

In days leading up to Diwali, anywhere you look, discounts and deals galore. Among the most sought-after products are mobile phones.

Amazon has been offering generous offers on its website a whole range of mobile phones. Check out this list on Amazon which is part of its amazing deals section.

1. Redmi 10 Prime

B09CTZ1WFP

This phone, which falls in the affordable category, comes with a Helio G88 Octa-core processor and has a RAM memory of 4 GB. With a screen size of 6.5 inches, this Bifrost Blue phone is sure to appeal to all.

Here are some specs:

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor

Battery: 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Memory, storage : 4GB LPDDR4X RAM | 64GB Internal storage

MRP: ₹14,999.00

Deal of the Day: ₹11,499.00

2. Redmi 9A

B08696XB4B

If being cost-effective is your motto, then this is the mobile phone for you. This Android phone comes with a Helio G25 octa core processor. It may be a budget phone but its 6.5 inches screen size does facilitate comfortable viewing.

Here are some specs:

Battery: 5000mAH lithium-polymer large battery

Memory, storage and SIM: 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) + dedicated SD card slot

Camera: 13MP rear camera with AI portrait, AI scene recognition, HDR, pro mode | 5MP front camera

MRP: ₹8,499.00

Deal of the Day: ₹6,799.00



3. New Apple iPhone 12 Pro

B08L5V9T31

If Amazon has offers on super affordable mobile phones, it also has offers on premium category phones. With its 6.1 inch screen, this Apple phone adds to viewing experience. Its A14 Bionic chip is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. This mobile phone comes in four different colours – black, pacific blue, gold and silver.

Here are some specs:

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

Ceramic shield: Tougher than any smartphone glass

Pro camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras; 4x optical zoom range; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

MRP: ₹1,19,900.00

Deal of the Day: ₹95,900.00



4. OnePlus 9R 5G

B089MT34QL

With a memory storage capacity of 128 GB, this smartphone gives high computing and mobile experience at a reasonable price.

Here are some specs:

OS: ‎Android

RAM: ‎8 GBCamera: Quad rear camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) | 16 MP front camera

Battery: 4500 mAh with 65 Watt Warp charging capability



MRP: ₹39,999.00

Deal of the Day: ₹36,999.00



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON