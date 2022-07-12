Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

DDR4 laptops: Known to improve long-term system stability

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:52 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

The RAM is one of the essential components that determines the speed, frequency and capacity of your computer or laptop. Our guide will surely help you choose the finest DDR4 laptop available on the market.

product info
These laptops are known to process more data simultaneously than earlier RAM alternatives.

DDR4 laptop RAM offers a wider range of clock rates and timings. It uses less power and has lower latency overall than DDR3 RAM modules, which is one of its key advantages.

DDR4 laptop improves long-term system stability since it can process more data simultaneously than earlier RAM alternatives. Because it can process much more data without becoming overworked, it provides a safer option for overclocking experiments.

Finally, it relieves pressure on the entire computer leading to smoother system performance.

Top DDR4 Laptops in India 2022

1. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Among the various Nitro 5 configurations available, this one features an Intel 11th-generation Core i5-11400H CPU.

It is the cheapest model in the current range. It contains an Nvidia 3050 GPU, the same 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage — a benchmark specification if you ask us. The display panel is a standard 15.6-inch full-HD 1,920x1,090 display with a reasonable 144Hz refresh rate and a matte screen.

The laptop weighs over 2.2 kg and is around an inch thick. Its weight is the only drawback, as it is heavy to carry around in your daily routine.

  • Price: 61,990
  • CPU: 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H Processor
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Display: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches
  • Weight: 2.2 kg
ProsCons
Powerful graphics cardPrice on the higher side
Latest DDR4 RAMAverage battery life
Interactive keyboard 
Effective cooling system 
cellpic
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Processor 6 core/ 15.6"(39.6cms) FHD 144 Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/RGB), AN515-57 + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
38% off
61,990 99,999
Buy now

2. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a Windows 11 Home laptop with a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 pixel resolution. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD drive.

It uses integrated AMD RadeonTM for graphics. WiFi 802.11 is one of the connectivity possibilities, along with the Thunderbolt 4 (Type C) ports.

The laptop comes at a very competitive price point. It is ideal for students who are just beginning their college education and can fulfil all their requirements.

  • Price: 35,890
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • GPU: Integrated AMD RadeonTM
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Display: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches
  • Weight: 1.6 kg
ProsCons
Great price pointAverage battery life
Latest OS 
Anti-glare screen 
Lightweight 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R10049IN
34% off
35,890 54,490
Buy now

3. Asus Vivobook 15

The Asus VivoBook 15 is a budget-friendly laptop with many features. It is a little faster than most similarly-priced competitors due to its DDR4 laptop RAM. It has a good assortment of connectors and a long battery life.

It is a conventional 15.6-inch system with a simple appearance that is not overtly eye-catching but ideal for blending in.

  • Price: 30,990
  • CPU: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3
  • GPU: Integrated Intel graphics
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 1TB HDD
  • Display: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches
  • Weight: 1.8 kg
ProsCons
Better keyboard than most budget notebooksIntel graphics
Durable and lightweightSubpar display
Sleek and elegant design  
cellpic
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Intel Core i3-10110U 10th Gen, 15.6"(39.62cms) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/Windows 10/Office 2019/Slate Grey/1.8 Kg), X515FA-EJ311TS
38% off
30,990 49,990
Buy now

4. Asus TUF Gaming Laptop

The Asus TUF Gaming Laptop is a great low-cost gaming laptop that strikes the perfect blend of performance and price. It has a lot of admirers, especially e-sports players, because of its powerful 1080p display, sturdy build quality, and wide range of ports.

  • Price: 56,990
  • CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4 GB VRAM
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256GB SSD
  • Display: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches
  • Weight: 2.3 kg
ProsCons
Reliability and durabilityBoxy design
Open source BIOSHigh price
Ample portsLow battery life
cellpic
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021), 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506LH-HN258W
24% off
56,990 74,990
Buy now

5. Honor Magicbook X 14

The Honor Magicbook X14 boasts a Premium Aluminium Metal Body with 15.9MM Thickness, 4.8MM Narrow Bezels, and a weight of under 1.38 kg, making it easy to carry and ideal for work and travel.

The screen is a 14" FHD Full View IPS Anti-Glare, further supported by TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and Low Blue Light Certification. It saves your eyes from getting strained and tired.

  • Price: 42,990
  • CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i3
  • GPU: Intel Integrated graphics
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256GB SSD
  • Display: 1920x1080 pixels, 14 inches
  • Weight: 1.38 kg
ProsCons
Sleek and modern designNormal graphics
Good battery lifeHigh price
Ample ports 
cellpic
Honor MagicBook X 14, Intel Core i5-10210U 14 inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 10/1.38Kg), Gray, (NobleBR-WAH9E)
34% off
42,990 64,999
Buy now

6. MSI Modern 14

The ultra-compact MSI Modern-14 is the perfect choice for students and professionals. It is lightweight and easyt o carry.

Its sandblasted aluminium frame packs fantastic hardware combinations to provide a customised performance. It has a high octane graphic card and powerful CPU for all your gaming requirements and office work. It also comes with a powerful charger.

  • Price: 47,500
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5-5500U
  • GPU: Radeon Graphics
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256GB SSD
  • Display: 1920x1080 pixels, 14 inches
  • Weight: 1.3 kg
ProsCons
Powerful graphics card for gaming purposesBoxy design
Advanced cooling systemLow battery life
Ample ports 
cellpic
MSI Modern 14, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U, 14" FHD IPS-Level Panel Laptop (8GB/256GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Radeon Graphics/Carbon Grey/1.3Kg), B5M-045IN
32% off
46,700 69,000
Buy now

7. HP NB 255 G8 Laptop

Make no compromises with this robust HP Laptop that provides the ideal work-play balance. Custom-tuned audio and a display with a small bezel allow you fully immerse yourself in the game.

This elegant powerhouse, created just for you, will let you express yourself like never before. It is slim enough for easy carrying and strong enough to get through any day. It allows you to create, share, and interact in new ways freely.

  • Price: 37,290
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5-3500U
  • GPU: AMD 8 Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 1TB HDD
  • Display: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches
  • Weight: 1.7 kg
ProsCons
HP reliability and durabilityBoxy design
Open source BIOSHDD Hard drive
Good graphics at the price point 
cellpic
HP 255 G8 3K1G7PA AMD Ryzen 5-3500U 15.6 inches Business Laptop (8GB Ram/1TB HDD/HD/DOS/Radeon Vega 8 Graphics/ Dark Ash Silver/1.74Kg)
10% off
37,290 41,651
Buy now

8. HP 15S Laptop

Long-lasting battery life and a slim, portable, micro-edge bezel design allow you to stay connected to what matters most. The HP 15.6" diagonal laptop is designed to keep you busy and delighted wherever you are.

It has dependable performance and a sizable display that lets you stream, surf, and do chores quickly.

  • Price: 39,985
  • CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i3
  • GPU: Intel UHD Graphics
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Display: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches
  • Weight: 1.69 kg
ProsCons
Latest OSAverage battery life
Built-in Alexa 
Functional and comfortable design 
cellpic
Hp 15S, 11Th Gen Intel Core I3, 8Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd 15 Inches (39.6 Cm) Fhd, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/Alexa Built-In/Windows 11 Home/Uhd Graphics/Dual Speakers/ Ms Office, 15S- Fq2627Tu, Jet Black
22% off
39,990 51,506
Buy now

9. Acer Aspire 3

The Aspire 3 notebook is strong and portable. It performs well in every area of daily computing. The Aspire 3 opens more options than ever before in terms of performance, networking, and entertainment, thanks to its latest 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU.

This device has a stunning 15.6" Full HD screen, reliable performance, and Dual-Band WiFi — all in a stylish package that is simple to carry anywhere in a backpack.

  • Price: 31,790
  • CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i3
  • GPU: Intel UHD Graphics
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Display: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches
  • Weight: 1.7 kg
ProsCons
Sleek designSubpar graphics
Latest OSHigh price
Good battery life 
cellpic
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 11th Generation 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop - (4 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics /1.7 Kg/Silver) A315-58
36% off
31,790 50,000
Buy now

10. HP 247 G8 Laptop

With a slim and light design, the HP 247 Laptop keeps up with mobile workstyles. The stunning display makes for smooth working. Video streaming becomes a pleasant experience due to the slim border and large screen-to-body ratio of the device.

The laptop, designed for business requirements, has a powerful AMD CPU and quick memory and storage choices. With a USB Type-C data connector, an RJ-45 port, and an HDMI port, this laptop is equipped to connect to all of your auxiliary devices.

  • Price: 29,149
  • CPU: AMD Anthlon P-3045B
  • GPU: Intel UHD Graphics
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 1TB SATA HDD
  • Display: 1920x1080 pixels, 14 inches
  • Weight: 1.5 kg
ProsCons
Latest OSSubpar graphics
1 TB storage 
Ample ports 
cellpic
HP 247 G8 Laptop (Athlon P-3045B HD/ 14 inch(35.56 cms) /8GB RAM DDR4 /1TB HDD / W11 SL)One Year Warranty, Black, 67U77PA)
10% off
28,899 32,212
Buy now

Price of DDR4 laptops at a glance:

Product Price
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop 61,990
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 35,890
Asus Vivobook 15  30,990
Asus TUF Gaming Laptop 56,990
Honor Magicbook X14 42,990
MSI Modern 14  47,500
HP NB 255 G8 Laptop 37,290
HP 15S Laptop 39,985
 Acer Aspire 3 LaptopRs.31,790
HP 247 G8 Laptop 29,149

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers

Consumers face a tough time choosing the right DDR4 laptop for their needs. Here is a list of three essential features of each variety listed above to help you select the best DDR4 laptop:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Acer Nitro 5 GamingEffective cooling systemPowerful graphics card11th generation Intel® i5™
Lenovo Ideapad-GamingSuperfast 512 GB SSD StorageCan run android applicationsBest-in-class display
Asus Vivobook 15Sleek and thin design 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processorFull-HD 1920 X 1080 display 
Asus TUF Gaming10th Gen Intel® Core i5Excellent Keyboard10th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor
Honor MagicBook X14High battery backupSleek and elegantly design8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4
MSI Modern 14Effective cooling systemPowerful graphics cardNVIDIA GeForce MX150
HP 15s Notebook11th Generation Intel Core i3™Ample portsGood battery backup
Acer Aspire 3Decent battery life for up to 12 hoursIntel® HD Graphics 50532GB of eMMc flash storage
HP NB 255 G8Intel® Core™ i5-10210UFull HD display (1920 x 1080AMD Radeon Vega Graphics
 HP 247 G8 NotebookIntel UHD GraphicsGood battery lifeFull HD display (1920 x 1080)

Best value for money

The Asus Vivobook 15 is the best budget DDR4 laptop among the models in the above list. It gives the most value for money in balancing features, performance, and price. Asus laptops are known for their budget offering with plenty of features and configurations to choose from, and Vivobook 15 is no different.

Best DDR4 laptop overall

Acer Nitro 5 is the best choice that triumphs over others by a considerable margin despite its slightly premium price. Its features are top of the segment and the latest in the industry.

This laptop has been the quality benchmark for other laptops this year. Thanks to its Intel i5 10th Gen Processor, this DDR4 laptop has performance and endurance comparable to some older generation Apple Macbooks.

Acer Nitro 5 is also the lightest of the lot, with a 15.6 -inch display that is ideal for watching TV series and movies. The features it offers justify its price tag of Rs. 61,990.

How to find the perfect DDR4 RAM laptop?

If you often use memory-intensive applications like games, engineering software, and video editing software, investing in a DDR4 laptop could be worthwhile. It offers you speed and capacity without slowing down your system.

Buying a DDR4 laptop inherently promises you faster and more stable system performance. In this case, all you are left to determine are the rest of the specs, such as display quality, CPU configuration, multimedia capabilities, etc., that affect the overall UX.

FAQs

1. Does DDR4 laptop come with pre-installed MS Office?

Most DDR4 laptops come with a 14-day trial version of MS Office; users need to purchase the latest version of MS office as per their requirements after buying the laptop.

2. What is the display quality of the latest laptops?

The latest laptops have a display resolution of1920 x 1080 pixels. It allows enhanced visual contrast and dynamic range. The real impact of this display, also called full HD, is noticed when the user is playing games or watching HD movies and streaming content.

That said, there are also laptops with Quad HD displays.

3. Will Windows 11 come pre-installed on a DDR4 Laptop?

Yes, the latest Windows 11 OS version will be pre-installed with most new DDR4 RAM laptops; the most recent version is 11.1. Most Windows 10 systems may come with a Windows 11-ready facility, and you can upgrade it after buying the laptop.

4. What are the various connectivity ports on a DDR4 laptop?

The latest versions may have an HDMI port, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm jack, three Thunderbolt 4 connections, and a charging port. These connectivity features allow users to charge their laptops swiftly and connect to many external devices.

5. How should customers pick a laptop?

You can choose a product based on its features, warranty, price, and other considerations. The main deciding factor behind every purchase is your usage. Choose a laptop that best fits your work requirements.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Sports shoes to casuals, sneakers for men come in many designs
Best 16-inch laptops in 2022: A buyer's guide
7 best 32 GB RAM laptops in 2022: A buyer’s guide
Windows 11 laptops: These rank high when it comes to overall performance
Energy tablets for men boost stamina and endurance  
electronics FOR LESS