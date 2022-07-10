HTC phones under 15000: Expect enhanced performance

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
HTC is a very innovative company, and people know it to have launched the 1st Windows, Android and even the 1st 4G smartphone.
When looking forward to buying a smartphone, you always look for the one that fits your price range and satisfies all your needs.
Today, we will summarise 10 HTC phones that are under ₹15,000, plus we will show you some of the best features of each phone.
If you intend to buy an HTC phone for under ₹15,000 or want to know more, you will enjoy reading this article.
1. HTC Desire 628 Dual Sim
The HTC Desire 628 is a well-designed phone with a 5MP camera which you can use to take incredible selfies.
The phone uses one of the latest versions of Android, i.e., Lollipop.
The device has a robust HTC Boom sound profile that gives you an immersive audio experience. You also get a sharp HD display which is remarkable for a device of this kind.
For storage, you get a 32 GB internal memory for storing all your essential data.
Specs & Best Features
|Pros
|Cons
|It uses a powerful version of Android OS, i.e., Lollipop
|It has no fingerprint sensor to provide you with that extra edge of security
|It is 4G-enabled for faster internet speeds
|It does not have a good battery backup
|It has a high resolution of 1280 by 720, providing you with a high resolution.
|It has an excellent 13MP camera for taking incredible-looking photos.
2. HTC Desire 326G
The HTC Desire 326G is a smartphone with a 4.5" touch screen and 480 by 854 pixels. The camera you get in this device can help you capture every precious moment of your life.
The design of this phone combines a sleek cover with a hint of metal. The phone is dual sim enabled, both sim cards can work separately, and you can comfortably divide your work contacts from your family's on the same phone.
The HTC phone comes with a removable 2000mAh battery which is a very clever design, and you can replace the battery whenever it wears out.
Specs & Best Features
|Pros
|Cons
|Expandable RAM of up to 32GB
|A low-quality front camera of 2MP
|1080 pixels video recording
|A quad-core processor of 1.2 GHz
|Dual sim cards work separately.
3. HTC Desire 728 SmartPhone
The HTC Desire 728 smartphone comes with a 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM and 4G LTE. With the 4G LTE, you could enjoy faster internet speeds while browsing or playing online games.
The 13MP primary camera that comes with the camera allows you to take high-quality photos. The octa-core processor is high-speed and suitable for gaming purposes.
The HTC Desire 728 comes with a 2800mAh battery which cannot support your online activities for long hours.
The device comes with wireless technologies, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot and micro USB.
Specs & Best Features
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast octa-core processor
|You cannot upgrade to Android 7
|Great primary camera for taking excellent photos
|It is 4G enabled.
4. HTC One M8
The HTC One M8 has a metal body that will make you feel good as you hold the device. The metal has a smooth surface hence achieving zero edges.
With the device, you will get an incredible 1920 megapixel HD display for viewing. The phone has a 13MP primary camera with an auto focus and HDR.
The processing speed of this device is good enough to carry out multiple tasks at once.
The 2600mAh lithium battery can let you talk for almost 24 hours per single charge.
Specs & Best Features
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a fast processor of 2.3GHz
|Can only support one sim card at a time
|Expandable RAM of up to an incredible 128 GB
|It does not support the 4G network
|The primary camera comes with an auto focus for sharp images.
5. HTC Desire 526G plus (11,990.00)
Getting a clear camera shot using the primary camera of this device is made so easy, and the photos appear natural. You also get 1080 pixels of video recording with the device.
The HTC Desire 526G plus has a high resolution 4.7" touch screen display, making your photos and videos fun to watch.
With the device, you will get an expandable ROM just in case 16 GB falls insufficient. The device has an excellent design with two speakers on the front.
The HTC Desire 526G is user-friendly and will display everything from social media news and sports without requiring you to open multiple apps.
Specs & Best Features
|Pros
|Cons
|An expandable ROM from 16 GB to 32 GB
|It does not support 4G internet speeds
|Dual micro sim on the same device
|A fast processor of 1.7 GHz
6. HTC Desire 820G plus
This fantastic smartphone uses an android operating system with an octa-core processor of 1.7 GHz.
It also comes with an 8 MP front camera for taking selfies and a 13 MP rear camera with autofocus.
The HTC Desire comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturers, and you will also get a six months warranty for your inbox accessories, including your battery.
The storage space you get with the device is expandable to up to 32 GB which is incredible. This touch screen phone weighs 155 g.
Specs & Best Features
|Pros
|Cons
|The battery can support many functions for hours
|It is not 4G network-enabled
|It captures high-resolution pictures
|This device is not upgradable to Lollipop versions of Android
|It offers high performance since it has a powerful processor.
7. HTC One X9 smartphone
The HTC One X9 comes with some fantastic features, and it comes with a high-performance long-life battery with quick charging capabilities.
The smartphone has a massive RAM of 3 GB and a storage space of 32 GB, which is enough for storing your photo albums.
The HTC One X9 has a fantastic 5MP live front camera and a 13MP primary camera.
The device also supports cellular wireless communication technologies and uses the android operating system v6.0.
Specs & Best Features
|Pros
|Cons
|Enables quick charging
|Has no fingerprint lock
|Powerful primary camera with optical image stabilisation
|Somehow heavy with a weight of 408 grams
|A large battery capacity of 3000 mAh
8. HTC Desire 620G
The HTC Desire 620G comes with two fantastic cameras; the main with 8MP, and the front with 5MP.
The device uses the Android OS, specifically v4.4.4. KitKat. It also comes with a powerful octa-core processor.
The 5" display screen of the device has high-resolution pixels of 720 by 1280. The device also comes with a 2100mAh lithium battery.
It operates using a RAM of 1GB and A ROM of 8GB.
Specs & Best Features
|Pros
|Cons
|High performance as a quad-core processor drives it
|It is not upgradable to the Android version of Lollipop
|Excellent rear camera with autofocus
|It does not support a 4G network.
|It has a very responsive high resolution touch screen.
9. HTC Desire 626G+
The HTC Desire 626G+ offers users a 13MP primary camera that captures accurate life shots in high resolution.
With the device, you will also get a 5MP megapixel camera. It is an android OS, specifically the 4.4.4 KitKat version.
The device uses an octa-core processor of 1.7 GHz, which is perfect for multitasking with ease. You can also play games well without it getting hanged.
You get this device with a RAM of 1 GB and an expandable 8GB ROM to up to an incredible 32 GB.
Specs & Best Features
|Pros
|Cons
|High definition entertainment
|It does not support the 4G network.
|13MP camera, which captures high-resolution shots.
|Small battery capacity
|It uses two separate sim cards.
|Offers HTC gallery cloud to store photos
10. The Renewed HTC Desire 12
The renewed HTC Desire 12 is a fantastic device with a lovely camera of 13MP + 2MP for shooting videos and taking photos.
The device also has a high-performance processor and uses the Android v8 Oreo operating system, which is essential for complex tasks such as playing games.
With this device, you will get a RAM of 3GB and an expandable ROM of 32 GB, providing you with ample space for storing your data.
The device has an extended battery life since it uses a 2965 mAh lithium-ion battery which can sustain the device even while you are gaming.
Specs & Best Features
|Pros
|Cons
|High-performance 64-bit octa-core processor
|It does not support the TV remote control app
|Reliable battery life of 2965 mAh
|Expandable ROM of up to an incredible 400GB
|Product
|Price
|HTC Desire 628 dual
|₹13, 999
|HTC Desire 326G
|₹8,400
|HTC Desire 728 smartphone
|₹15,000
|HTC One M8
|Currently Unavailable
|HTC Desire 526 G plus
|₹11,990
|HTC Desire 820G Plus
|₹14,999
|HTC One X9 smartphone (Save 13,820)
|₹14,770
|HTC Desire 620 G
|₹8,345
|HTC Desire 626 G+
|₹11,622
|The Renewed HTC Desire 12 (Save ₹10,000)
|₹9,999
The HTC phone with the best value for money
The HTC phone with the best value for money is the renewed HTC Desire 12. This smartphone comes at an attractive price of ₹9,999 only.
You will get a 13MP + 2MP primary camera that captures clear and realistic photos. It also has a storage space of 32GB and is expandable up to 400GB.
Best overall product
The best overall product is the HTC Desire 12 which stands out for its unique features compared to other devices.
The device comes with a 6" high-resolution touch screen display. It has a fast 64-bit octa-core processor which is the best for multitasking.
You can play games while other activities run in the background due to this processor. The device also has 3 GB RAM and a 32 GB ROM which is expandable.
The cameras that come with the device are genuinely unique. They will provide you with high-quality pictures and videos.
How to find the perfect HTC phone under rupees 15,000?
When looking into the perfect HTC phones to buy for under ₹15,000, there are certain key factors you should look at if you want to get the best deal.
The factors to help you get the perfect HTC phone include:
FAQs
1. Is HTC a good phone brand?
Yes. HTC is a good brand. All the currently released smartphones by HTC have a good ranking in the market.
The new smartphones have been performing well in their corresponding price ranges. It, therefore, makes HTC phones a good choice for you to enjoy gaming and other snappy operations.
2. Why did HTC fail in India?
China has been producing new brands and setting trends very fast with their new phones, such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Huawei.
HTC, on the other hand, decided to be conservative and failed to adapt to these new customer trends. It, therefore, led to a decrease in HTC's revenue.
Later over the years, HTC just could not keep up with the competition coming from the newly established brands.
3. Who Bought HTC?
In September of the year 2017, Google announced that it was going to buy HTC design.
The deal was estimated to cost Google approximately $1.1 billion to acquire a massive share of HTC's hardware business.
Today, Google claims it has the deal. It suggested that Google acquired over 2,000 designers, engineers and support staff from that deal.
4. Does HTC have a 5G phone?
Yes, HTC has a 5G phone. HTC launched the smartphone last year in the month of June.
The device has a potent processor, and ample storage, and comes with a high-resolution selfie camera.
5. How old are HTC phones?
Initially, HTC was manufacturing notebook computers. In 1998, it began designing the world's 1st touch device.
In 2004, the company started to manufacture windows mobile Personal Digital Assistants (PDA) and smartphones under a brand called Qtek.
Conclusion
HTC phones under ₹15,000 have some really cool features that most phones under the same price range do not have.
If your budget is below ₹15,000, then the HTC phones we have discussed will serve you just right.
HTC phones often come with a fast processor, enabling them to carry out multiple tasks, including gaming.
They also have great cameras making them a superb choice for you.
