Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Laptops under 35000: Ideal for limited budget buyers

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 05, 2022 15:29 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Laptops have become an essential commodity in our lives. They fit every aspect - from study spaces to office spaces. One can use laptops for different purposes ranging from heavy calculations to primary use depending upon their configuration.

product info
This modestly-priced laptop can meet all your basic needs.

Users often want to buy laptops but do not want to spend much on them. That is why laptops are available in various price ranges to fit everyone's pocket; however, the features and configuration vary.

For those looking for laptops under the 35000 INR budget, there are a variety of options. You might get confused looking at these options. So, here is a list of the top 10 laptops under 35000, along with their specifications, pros, and cons. You can decide which laptop you should buy based on your needs.

Top Laptops under 35000 in India

1. HP Chromebook Thin and Light 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop

This HP Chromebook is the best option if you want an affordable, full-featured touchscreen laptop. It is perfect, portable, and compatible for business, study, and personal needs.

  • Display Size: 14 inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 64GB
  • OS: Chrome
  • Processor: Celeron
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Graphics Card Description: Integrated
  • Special Feature: Thin and Touch screen
ProsCons
Matte finish designNot made for multitasking 
Ample USB portsLow resolution display
Quick performance 
Good for light tasks 
cellpic
HP Chromebook 14 Intel Celeron N4020-4GB SDRAM/64GB eMMC + 256GB Expandable Storage 14inch(35.6 cm) Thin & Light Touchscreen Laptop (Chrome OS/B&O/Google Assistant/BL Keyboard/1.46 kg),14a-na0003TU
41% off
23,050 38,999
Buy now

2. Acer Aspire S3

Among the most preferred laptops, the Acer Aspire 3 comes with an expandable 256 GB SSD storage. It has 4 GB DDR4 RAM that gives users a magnificent multitasking experience.

  • Display Size: 15.6 inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 1TB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Graphics Card Description: Integrated
  • Special Feature: Full HD LED-Backlit
ProsCons
Blue light shield technologyCostly
 RAM expanded up to 12 GBHDD storage is not available
Processing speedSSD is limited
Long-lasting battery life 
cellpic
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3-10th Gen 15.6 inches 1920 x 1080 Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/1TB HDD/Windows 10/Integrated Graphics/Shale Black/1.9 kg), A315-56
50% off
34,999 70,000
Buy now

3. Dell Inspiron 3505 15 Inch Ryzen-3

The laptop is a Ryzen-3 laptop that includes a 4 GB internal memory with 2 slots, and SSD graphics of 256 GB. It comes with the Windows 10 Operating System. It has an anti-glare full HD LED-backlit display of 15 inches. The USB port consists of one 2.0 port and two 3.0 ports. In this budget, the laptop is suitable for commercial and personal usage.

Specifications:

  • Display Size: 15 inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 1TB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Ryzen 3 3250U
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Graphics Card Description: Integrated
  • Special Feature: Anti-reflective
Pros Cons
Adequate volume in speakersNo USB-C port
Great battery lifeHD screen with low-quality
Inexpensive 
Dedicated number keys 
cellpic
(Renewed) Dell INSPIRON 3505 15inch FHD AG Laptop (Ryzen-3 3250U / 4 GB / 1TB+256 SSD / Vega Graphics / 1 Yr NBD / Win 10 + MS Office H&S 2019) D560338WIN9S
16% off
33,990 40,265
Buy now

4. Acer Extensa 15 Thin and Light

If you are looking for laptops under 35000 INR, this budget-friendly Acer Extensa 15 with multiple relevant features can cater to your needs. It is the best option for those who want a compact, portable model for studies, work, personal needs, and more.

Specifications:

  • Display Size: 15.6 inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 1TB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Graphics Card Description: Integrated
  • Special Feature: Non-reflective
ProsCons
Great battery performanceNot good for gaming
Multiple ports availableBulky design
Affordable 
Awesome CPU 
cellpic
Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Intel Processor Pentium Silver N5030 15.6 inches Business Laptop (4GB RAM/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/Integrated Graphic Card/Black/1.9 Kg, EX215-31)
31% off
26,998 38,999
Buy now

5. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3

This commendable laptop is among the top-notch choices in this budget for almost every age group, from students to professionals. Its camera has a shutter that covers it when not in use, ensuring safety and privacy.

Specifications:

  • Display Size: 15.6 inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 1TB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Core i3
  • RAM: 4GB (upgradable to 12 GB)
  • Graphics Card Description: Intel UHD Graphics
  • Special Feature: In-built microphone and anti-glare screen
ProsCons
Anti-glare and slim displayHeavy
Quick battery chargingNo dedicated graphic cards
Upgradable RAMNo SSD storage
HD audio and video quality 
HDD storage 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches FHD Business Laptop (8GB/256 GB SSD/UHD Graphics/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81WB012DIN
39% off
35,900 59,000
Buy now

6. Lenovo ThinkPad X240 (Renewed)

You can consider this option if you are looking for laptops under 35000 meant for gaming and programming purposes. It clears testing for 11 standard quality features, including durability, vibration, fan testing, and daily task handling. The laptop uses rapid charging technology that lets you charge up to 80% in 1 hour. The trusted platform module does data encryption at the hardware level.

Specifications:

  • Display Size: 12.5 inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 128 GB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: 8th Generation Core i5
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Graphics Card Description: Integrated
  • Special Feature: Rapid charging
ProsCons
Awesome displayWeak speakers
 Superb battery lifeKeypad not up to mark
Contains all the I/O ports 
Power bridge system 
cellpic
(Renewed) Lenovo Thinkpad Laptop X240 Intel Core i5 - 4300u Processor, 8 GB Ram & 128 GB SSD & 1TB HDD, Win10, 12.5 Inches 1.3 KG Ultralight Computer
71% off
34,990 119,000
Buy now

7. Asus Vivobook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 M415DA-EK322TS

Asus Vivobook 14 is the best option for laptops under a 35000 INR budget. This is because of their stylish look, AMD and Intel processors, and distinct screen sizes. You should opt for an AMD processor if you want a high-performance gaming laptop; otherwise, you can use the Intel variant. Other features that make it best include sleek design and 10th Generation i3 processor. The 4GB LPDDR4X RAM makes it best for multitasking purposes. It is also available in a 15-inch screen size.

Specifications:

  • Display Size: 14 inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 256 GB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Ryzen-3 3250 U
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Graphics Card Description: Integrated
  • Special Feature: Fingerprint reader, lightweight
ProsCons
Lightweight and compactNo extra Graphics processing unit present
Upgradable to Windows 11A bit expensive for business purposes
Powerful performance 
Quick charging 
High-quality display 
cellpic
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 14-inch (35.56 cms) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Office 2019/Windows 10/Integrated Graphics/Silver/1.6 Kg), M415DA-EK322TS
30% off
32,890 46,990
Buy now

8. Acer One Intel Pentium Gold 4415U Processor

This compact laptop makes a good option if you want a budget-friendly device. It is best for business purposes and comes with ample hard disk space. Moreover, you can use it for 7 hours without charging, allowing you to use it easily on the go.

Specifications:

  • Display Size: 14 inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 1TB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Pentium Gold 610U
  • RAM: 4GB (expandable to 32 GB)
  • Graphics Card Description: Dedicated
  • Special Feature: Anti-reflective
ProsCons
Sufficient HDD storageScreen is small
HD camera has a microphone integratedSSD storage is not available
Dual speakersOptical drive not present
Battery life of 7 hours 
cellpic
Acer Acer One Intel Pentium Gold 4415U Processor 14" (35.56cms) Display 1366 x 768 Laptop (4 GB Ram/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/Integrated Graphics/Black/1.8kgs), Z2-485
19% off
30,490 37,500
Buy now

9. HP Chromebook 360

This touchscreen laptop by HP, available in three colours, is ideal for students. It is a lightweight, thin, and compact laptop that makes the work on the go easy and comfortable. You can control it using Google Assistant voice commands.

Specifications:

  • Display Size: 14 inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 64 GB
  • OS: Chrome OS
  • Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Graphics Card Description: Integrated
  • Special Feature: Anti-glare, Touchscreen
ProsCons
Google Assistant2K display missing
Battery life decentInternal storage small
Touchscreen 
Light and thin 
cellpic
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3-10th Gen 15.6 inches 1920 x 1080 Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/1TB HDD/Windows 10/Integrated Graphics/Shale Black/1.9 kg), A315-56
50% off
34,999 70,000
Buy now

10. Lenovo V15

Lenovo is known for making budget laptops with excellent performance. Lenovo V15 is no different, with a powerful processor that makes day-to-day tasks a cakewalk. It is a perfect choice for students.

  • Display Size: 15.6 inches anti-glare
  • Hard Disk Size: 1TB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Core i3
  • RAM: 4GB(expandable up to 32 GB)
  • Graphics Card Description: Integrated
  • Special Feature: Anti-reflective
ProsCons
Display quality decentSound quality average
Compact 
Stylish look 
Windows 11 ready 
cellpic
Lenovo V15-ADA AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6 inches HD Business Laptop (4GB/1TB/Windows 10/Iron Grey), 82C700H3IH, 1.85kg
9% off
33,490 36,923
Buy now

Price of laptops under 35000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP Chromebook Thin and Light 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop24,889
Acer Aspire334,790
Dell Inspiron 3505 15-inch Ryzen 333,990
Acer Extensa 15 Thin and Light27,285
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 335,800
Lenovo ThinkPad X24034,990
Asus Vivobook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 M415DA-EK322TS32,000
Acer One Intel Pentium Gold 4415U Processor30,490
HP Chromebook 360 Thin and Light Touchscreen32,990
Lenovo V1533,990

3 Most Important Features for Customers

There are many features for customers to consider while buying a laptop. Below are the three important features:

HP Chromebook 14-inchAcer Aspire S3Dell Inspiron 3505Acer Extensa 15Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3Lenovo Thinkpad X240Asus Vivobook 14 AMD Ryzen 3Acer One Intel Pentium GoldHP Chromebook 360Lenovo V15
Intel Celeron N3160 quad-coreIntel Core i3Ryzen 3 3250UIntel Core i3Intel Core i38th Generation Core i5Ryzen 3 3250 UIntel Pentium Gold 4415uIntel Core i3Intel Core i3
Intel HD Graphics 400 Graphics CardIntel HD Graphics CardAMD Radeon GraphicsIntel HD Graphics 5500Intel UHD GraphicsIntel HD Graphics 4400NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GraphicsIntel HD Graphics 610Intel UHD Graphics 620AMD Radeon Graphics
64 GB Hard Disk1 TB Hard Disk1 TB Hard Disk1 TB Hard Disk1 TB Hard Disk128 GB Hard Disk256 GB Hard Disk1 TB Hard Disk64 GB Hard Disk1 TB Hard Disk

Best Value for Money

Out of the laptops under the 35000 INR budget mentioned in this article, HP 15 Thin and Light offers the best value for money. For this budget, this laptop has 15.6 inches screen size with an anti-glare display.

Its 8 GB RAM is higher than other laptops on the list. Also, it has 1TB HDD storage. In addition, the laptops offer high performance because of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U and AMD Radeon Vega 6. AMD Radeon Vega 6 also allows you to perform the graphics-intensive work smoothly.

Best Laptop under 35000 Overall

Lenovo Thinkpad X240 is the best laptop overall for this budget. This laptop offers 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD in this budget. This sufficient space discards the need for an external storage device.

The processor is Core i5, which is better than i3. The laptop is lightweight and compact, which makes it easy to carry and use while on the go. You can use the laptop for both commercials as well as professional use.

This laptop's only drawback is its small screen size. However, the other features outweigh this single drawback.

How to Find Perfect Laptops under 35000?

You need to consider specific points to find the perfect laptop per your need and budget.

First, you should consider the purpose, whether you need it for business, personal work, study, home use, gaming, or entertainment. Then decide the processor you need depending on the work you will be doing on it. Screen size and RAM are other points to consider.

Select the brands that offer these features in laptops under 35000 INR. Filtering your needs based on these features will narrow down your search and ease the process of finding the perfect laptop under 35000.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. I am an engineering student. Please suggest laptops under 35000 for me.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 is the best recommendation for you. It offers 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, integrated graphics, and an AMD A6-9225 processor.

2. What are some good options for laptops under 35000 having 8GB RAM and an i5 processor?

You will not be able to find a laptop under 35000 INR if you want an i5 processor as these are available on a budget of 45000 INR. Under 35000 INR, you can get an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen processor.

3. What is the best laptop for GTA under 35000 INR?

HP 245 G7 14 inches laptop is best for GTA5. It has 4 GB RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD graphics integrated, and SSD storage of 256 GB. You need to enhance your budget to 45000 INR for high specification and professional gaming.

4. Which laptop brand should I consider, Dell or HP?

Both brands are good, and there is no distinction. Comparing the two, HP usually offers better battery life and performs better.

5. Which processor is better, i7 or i5?

i7 is better than i5 and offers more features, such as multitasking, high-end gaming, scientific work, and multimedia tasks. i7 processor laptops are more costly than i5.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top mobile phones with 5.5-inch screens for your next buy
Hair bands for girls look pretty and keep their hair in place
Best 4.5 inch mobiles: Complete buyer’s guide
Watches for men are cool and classy fashion accessories, not just timekeepers
Gym belt for men boosts support and performance
electronics FOR LESS