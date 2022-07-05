Laptops under 35000: Ideal for limited budget buyers

This modestly-priced laptop can meet all your basic needs.

Users often want to buy laptops but do not want to spend much on them. That is why laptops are available in various price ranges to fit everyone's pocket; however, the features and configuration vary. For those looking for laptops under the 35000 INR budget, there are a variety of options. You might get confused looking at these options. So, here is a list of the top 10 laptops under 35000, along with their specifications, pros, and cons. You can decide which laptop you should buy based on your needs. Top Laptops under 35000 in India 1. HP Chromebook Thin and Light 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop This HP Chromebook is the best option if you want an affordable, full-featured touchscreen laptop. It is perfect, portable, and compatible for business, study, and personal needs. Display Size: 14 inches

14 inches Hard Disk Size: 64GB

64GB OS: Chrome

Chrome Processor: Celeron

Celeron RAM: 4GB

4GB Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Integrated Special Feature: Thin and Touch screen

Pros Cons Matte finish design Not made for multitasking Ample USB ports Low resolution display Quick performance Good for light tasks

2. Acer Aspire S3 Among the most preferred laptops, the Acer Aspire 3 comes with an expandable 256 GB SSD storage. It has 4 GB DDR4 RAM that gives users a magnificent multitasking experience. Display Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Hard Disk Size: 1TB

1TB OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3

10th Generation Intel Core i3 RAM: 4GB

4GB Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Integrated Special Feature: Full HD LED-Backlit

Pros Cons Blue light shield technology Costly RAM expanded up to 12 GB HDD storage is not available Processing speed SSD is limited Long-lasting battery life

3. Dell Inspiron 3505 15 Inch Ryzen-3 The laptop is a Ryzen-3 laptop that includes a 4 GB internal memory with 2 slots, and SSD graphics of 256 GB. It comes with the Windows 10 Operating System. It has an anti-glare full HD LED-backlit display of 15 inches. The USB port consists of one 2.0 port and two 3.0 ports. In this budget, the laptop is suitable for commercial and personal usage. Specifications: Display Size: 15 inches

15 inches Hard Disk Size: 1TB

1TB OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Ryzen 3 3250U

Ryzen 3 3250U RAM: 4GB

4GB Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Integrated Special Feature: Anti-reflective

Pros Cons Adequate volume in speakers No USB-C port Great battery life HD screen with low-quality Inexpensive Dedicated number keys

4. Acer Extensa 15 Thin and Light If you are looking for laptops under 35000 INR, this budget-friendly Acer Extensa 15 with multiple relevant features can cater to your needs. It is the best option for those who want a compact, portable model for studies, work, personal needs, and more. Specifications: Display Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Hard Disk Size: 1TB

1TB OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3

10th Generation Intel Core i3 RAM: 4GB

4GB Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Integrated Special Feature: Non-reflective

Pros Cons Great battery performance Not good for gaming Multiple ports available Bulky design Affordable Awesome CPU

5. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 This commendable laptop is among the top-notch choices in this budget for almost every age group, from students to professionals. Its camera has a shutter that covers it when not in use, ensuring safety and privacy. Specifications: Display Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Hard Disk Size: 1TB

1TB OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Core i3

Core i3 RAM: 4GB (upgradable to 12 GB)

4GB (upgradable to 12 GB) Graphics Card Description: Intel UHD Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics Special Feature: In-built microphone and anti-glare screen

Pros Cons Anti-glare and slim display Heavy Quick battery charging No dedicated graphic cards Upgradable RAM No SSD storage HD audio and video quality HDD storage

6. Lenovo ThinkPad X240 (Renewed) You can consider this option if you are looking for laptops under 35000 meant for gaming and programming purposes. It clears testing for 11 standard quality features, including durability, vibration, fan testing, and daily task handling. The laptop uses rapid charging technology that lets you charge up to 80% in 1 hour. The trusted platform module does data encryption at the hardware level. Specifications: Display Size: 12.5 inches

12.5 inches Hard Disk Size: 128 GB

128 GB OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: 8th Generation Core i5

8th Generation Core i5 RAM: 8GB

8GB Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Integrated Special Feature: Rapid charging

Pros Cons Awesome display Weak speakers Superb battery life Keypad not up to mark Contains all the I/O ports Power bridge system

7. Asus Vivobook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 M415DA-EK322TS Asus Vivobook 14 is the best option for laptops under a 35000 INR budget. This is because of their stylish look, AMD and Intel processors, and distinct screen sizes. You should opt for an AMD processor if you want a high-performance gaming laptop; otherwise, you can use the Intel variant. Other features that make it best include sleek design and 10th Generation i3 processor. The 4GB LPDDR4X RAM makes it best for multitasking purposes. It is also available in a 15-inch screen size. Specifications: Display Size: 14 inches

14 inches Hard Disk Size: 256 GB

256 GB OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Ryzen-3 3250 U

Ryzen-3 3250 U RAM: 8GB

8GB Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Integrated Special Feature: Fingerprint reader, lightweight

Pros Cons Lightweight and compact No extra Graphics processing unit present Upgradable to Windows 11 A bit expensive for business purposes Powerful performance Quick charging High-quality display

8. Acer One Intel Pentium Gold 4415U Processor This compact laptop makes a good option if you want a budget-friendly device. It is best for business purposes and comes with ample hard disk space. Moreover, you can use it for 7 hours without charging, allowing you to use it easily on the go. Specifications: Display Size: 14 inches

14 inches Hard Disk Size: 1TB

1TB OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Pentium Gold 610U

Intel Pentium Gold 610U RAM: 4GB (expandable to 32 GB)

4GB (expandable to 32 GB) Graphics Card Description: Dedicated

Dedicated Special Feature: Anti-reflective

Pros Cons Sufficient HDD storage Screen is small HD camera has a microphone integrated SSD storage is not available Dual speakers Optical drive not present Battery life of 7 hours

9. HP Chromebook 360 This touchscreen laptop by HP, available in three colours, is ideal for students. It is a lightweight, thin, and compact laptop that makes the work on the go easy and comfortable. You can control it using Google Assistant voice commands. Specifications: Display Size: 14 inches

14 inches Hard Disk Size: 64 GB

64 GB OS: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3

10th Generation Intel Core i3 RAM: 4GB

4GB Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Integrated Special Feature: Anti-glare, Touchscreen

Pros Cons Google Assistant 2K display missing Battery life decent Internal storage small Touchscreen Light and thin

10. Lenovo V15 Lenovo is known for making budget laptops with excellent performance. Lenovo V15 is no different, with a powerful processor that makes day-to-day tasks a cakewalk. It is a perfect choice for students. Display Size: 15.6 inches anti-glare

15.6 inches anti-glare Hard Disk Size: 1TB

1TB OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Core i3

Core i3 RAM: 4GB(expandable up to 32 GB)

4GB(expandable up to 32 GB) Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Integrated Special Feature: Anti-reflective

Pros Cons Display quality decent Sound quality average Compact Stylish look Windows 11 ready

Price of laptops under ₹ 35000 at a glance:

Product Price HP Chromebook Thin and Light 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop 24,889 Acer Aspire3 34,790 Dell Inspiron 3505 15-inch Ryzen 3 33,990 Acer Extensa 15 Thin and Light 27,285 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 35,800 Lenovo ThinkPad X240 34,990 Asus Vivobook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 M415DA-EK322TS 32,000 Acer One Intel Pentium Gold 4415U Processor 30,490 HP Chromebook 360 Thin and Light Touchscreen 32,990 Lenovo V15 33,990

3 Most Important Features for Customers There are many features for customers to consider while buying a laptop. Below are the three important features:

HP Chromebook 14-inch Acer Aspire S3 Dell Inspiron 3505 Acer Extensa 15 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Lenovo Thinkpad X240 Asus Vivobook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 Acer One Intel Pentium Gold HP Chromebook 360 Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N3160 quad-core Intel Core i3 Ryzen 3 3250U Intel Core i3 Intel Core i3 8th Generation Core i5 Ryzen 3 3250 U Intel Pentium Gold 4415u Intel Core i3 Intel Core i3 Intel HD Graphics 400 Graphics Card Intel HD Graphics Card AMD Radeon Graphics Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel UHD Graphics Intel HD Graphics 4400 NVIDIA GeForce MX150 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 620 AMD Radeon Graphics 64 GB Hard Disk 1 TB Hard Disk 1 TB Hard Disk 1 TB Hard Disk 1 TB Hard Disk 128 GB Hard Disk 256 GB Hard Disk 1 TB Hard Disk 64 GB Hard Disk 1 TB Hard Disk