Latest Dell laptops to check out in 2023: Buyer's guide

Working on Dell laptops is fun, thanks to amazing set of features.

In today's fast-paced world, technology has become integral to our lives. We rely heavily on electronic devices to stay connected, productive and entertained. One of the essential electronic devices is a laptop, which has revolutionised how we work, study, and play. Among the plethora of laptop brands available, Dell has emerged as a popular choice among users worldwide. The brand's commitment to innovation, reliability, and quality has earned it a loyal customer base.This comprehensive buying guide is designed to help you navigate the latest Dell laptops of 2023. We'll take you through these laptops' features, specifications, and prices, so you can find the best Dell laptop deals. We aim to provide you with a detailed overview of all the Dell laptop specifications and highlight its pros and cons. We'll also discuss the latest trends in laptop technology and how Dell is staying ahead of the curve. Product Descriptions: Dell Alienware x15 R2 The Dell Alienware x15 R2 is a powerful gaming laptop that is equipped with a powerful processor and a high-performance GPU. The Dell Alienware laptop has a clear HD display with a fast refresh rate to ensure that you enjoy a smooth gaming experience. Specifications: Intel Core i9-12900H processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU 15.6-inch Full HD display 360Hz refresh rate 16GB DDR4 RAM 1TB SSD storage

Pros Cons Powerful processor and GPU The price is comparable to Dell laptops on the market Fast refresh rate Limited upgradability options Ample storage

2. Dell XPS 9720 The Dell XPS 9720 is a premium laptop perfect for work and entertainment. It has a 4K display that provides stunning visuals. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core processor and an NVIDIA GPU, perfect for a superior gaming experience. Specifications: Intel Core i9-12900HK processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU 17-inch 4K display 32GB DDR4 RAM 1TB SSD storage

Pros Cons Large and high-quality display On the heavier side as compared to other Dell laptops Plenty of storage for heavy files Dynamic process and GPU for a seamless experience

3. Dell Inspiron 3520 The Dell Inspiron 3520 is a budget-friendly laptop with an HD LED display that delivers crisp and clear visuals. It is powered by an Intel Core processor that provides fast and efficient performance for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking emails, or working on documents. This Dell Inspiron laptop ensures smooth multitasking with ample RAM for a seamless experience. Specifications: 15.6-inch HD LED display 3rd generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor 8GB DDR4 RAM 1TB HDD storage

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Dell laptop price No dedicated GPU Variety of connectivity options Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

4. Dell Precision 3560 The Dell Precision 3560 is a powerful and professional laptop for intensive tasks like video editing, 3D modelling, and virtual reality. It is powered by a processor that offers exceptional speed and performance. The Dell Precision laptop comes with lightning-fast boot and load times and an impressive display that offers wide viewing angles. It is fully loaded with features that offer the utmost convenience. Specifications: 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 8GB DDR4 RAM 512GB SSD 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display NVIDIA T500 graphics card

Pros Cons Powerful processor and graphics card Battery life could be better Backlit keyboard for low-light environments Thunderbolt 4 port for fast data transfer

5. Dell Latitude 3420 The Dell Latitude 3420 is a business laptop designed for professionals needing a reliable and durable machine to handle their daily workload. Dell Latitude laptops offer fast boot and load times and efficient performance thanks to its powerful processor and RAM. Connectivity is easy with multiple ports and an SD card reader, while the Ubuntu Linux operating system offers a secure and stable platform for work. Specifications: 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor 8GB DDR4 RAM 256GB SSD 14-inch HD display Ubuntu Linux OS

Pros Cons Durable and reliable build quality No dedicated graphics card Secure and stable Ubuntu operating system Backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in low light conditions

6. Dell Vostro 3425 The Dell Vostro 3425 is a sleek laptop designed for business use. It features an FHD display, a Ryzen processor, and plenty of storage. It also has a backlit keyboard, integrated graphics, and a range of connectivity options. The Dell Vostro laptop is a business laptop designed for professionals who need a reliable laptop for their work. Specifications: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor 14-inch FHD display 8GB DDR4 RAM 512GB SSD

Pros Cons Compact and portable design Integrated graphics may not be suitable for high-end gaming or graphics-intensive tasks Fast and efficient performance Range of connectivity options

7. Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 The Dell 2 in 1 Inspiron 7420 is a versatile laptop that can be used in various modes such as laptop, tablet, tent, and stand mode. It features a touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a range of connectivity options. The 2in1 feature makes this Dell Inspiron laptop perfect for on-the-go individuals. Specifications: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor 14-inch FHD touchscreen display Intel Iris Xe graphics 8GB DDR4 RAM 512GB SSD

Pros Cons Versatile 2-in-1 design for multiple usage modes Price may be on the higher side for some users Touchscreen display for easy navigation Fast and efficient performance

8. Dell XPS 13 Plus The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a premium laptop with excellent performance and style. This laptop features an InfinityEdge display that makes it perfect for multimedia and content creation. It has a high-performance processor with a clock speed of up to 4.8 GHz. This Dell XPS laptop comes with ample storage and memory, perfect for professionals and power users. Specifications: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display 16GB RAM 512GB SSD storage

Pros Cons Beautiful and high-quality display Limited ports and connectivity options Lightweight and portable design Processor has a high clock speed

9. Dell G15-5520 The Dell G15-5520 is a gaming laptop that delivers excellent gaming performance. It features an IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it perfect for fast-paced gaming. This Dell G-Series laptop also features an NVIDIA graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, making it perfect for demanding games and creative work. Specifications: 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM 16GB DDR4 RAM 512GB SSD storage

Pros Cons Powerful performance for gaming Limited upgrade options for RAM and storage High refresh rate display Dedicated NVIDIA graphics card

10.Dell Alienware x14 The Dell Alienware x14 is a high-performance gaming laptop that offers palatial specifications. Its impressive display and powerful graphics card make it perfect for gaming, creative work, and multimedia. This Dell Alienware laptop also comes with 5 unique power management modes suitable for different games. Specifications: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor 14-inch QHD display NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 16GB DDR4 RAM 1TB SSD

Pros Cons 5 unique power management modes for a refined gaming experience Price may be on the higher side for some users Integrated graphics card for demanding work Low blue light for lesser strain on the eyes

Top 3 features for you

Products Battery Life Weight Operating System Dell Alienware x15 R2 Up to 12 hours 2.34kgs Windows 10 Home Dell XPS 9720 Up to 16 hours 2.42kgs Windows 10 Home Dell Inspiron 3520 Up to 7 hours 1.65kgs Windows 10 Home Dell Precision 3560 Up to 6 hours 1kg Ubuntu/Linux Dell Latitude 3420 Up to 10 hours 1.8kgs Ubuntu/Linux Dell Vostro 3425 Up to 8 hours 1.48kgs Windows 10 pro Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Up to 9 hours 1.57kgs Windows 10 Home Dell XPS 13 Plus Up to 14 hours 1.24kgs Windows 10 Home Dell G15-5520 Up to 7 hours 2.81kgs Windows 10 Home Dell Alienware x14 Up to 12 hours 1.84kgs Windows 10 Home