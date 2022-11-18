Story Saved
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Leaf headphones: Here are some of the best devices from this brand

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 18, 2022 20:03 IST
Summary:

Enjoying music with comfortable and long-lasting battery headphones can be an amazing experience. All the Leaf brand headphones focus on enhancing the sound of the music you enjoy. Read on to learn more about the best Leaf headphones.

product info
Leaf headphones marry high quality sound with comfort.

Leaf headphones are known for high-quality sound. From superior sound quality to being extremely comfortable to wear, these headphones are the loyal companion of every user. Prices of these leaf headphones are different based on their model. One can easily enjoy 10 hours of uninterrupted music with these leaf headphones. These best leaf headphones are sport-friendly and have handy controls. These headphones are built using the finest material, for example, it is made of high-quality leather, comfortable ear cushions, passive noise cancellation, and, most importantly, offer great comfort.

Best Leaf headphones

1. Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

These are wireless Bluetooth headphones with powerful 40 mm drivers for HD sound. Its deep-base technology lets the users enjoy their favourite songs with better clarity. Long-lasting battery life is an added advantage for experiencing unstoppable wireless music non-stop. This is one of the best leaf headphones, easily connected via AUX cable or Bluetooth.

Product Specifications:

Brand: Leaf

Colour: Black

Model Name: Bass

Connector Type: Wireless, Wired

Form Factor: Over-Ear

ProsCons
Great sound quality.The LED indicator is not bright.
Very comfortable because of the good quality cushions.Every part of this headphone is plastic built.
cellpic
Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic and 10 Hours Battery Life, Over Ear Headphones with Super Soft Cushions and Deep Bass (Carbon Black)
50% off 999 1,999
Buy now

2. Leaf Dots 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

This best-leaf headphone gives up to 20 hours of playtime. On a single charge, these leaf dots 2 buds' playtime is up to 20 hours. Once it is removed from its charging case, it is automatically connected to the device. It has great sound quality. Good to use these headphones for various purposes.

Product Specifications:

Brand: Leaf

Colour: Carbon Black

Model Name: Dots 2

Connector Type: Wireless, Bluetooth

Form Factor: In-Ear

ProsCons
Good chargingcapacityNo value for money.
Great sound capacityWeak product.
cellpic
Leaf Dots 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Carbon Black)
50% off 1,499 2,999
Buy now

3. Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback Music

This is one of the best Leaf Headphones, and the battery backup capacity of this headphone is great. On a single charge, one can enjoy 5 hours of playtime. Its ENC technology in the mic helps the user to cut the surrounding noise over the call, which gives you a smooth and better calling experience. Users will get a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Product Specifications

Brand: Leaf

Colour: Pure White

Model Name: Buds 2

Connector Type: Wireless

Form Factor: In-Ear

ProsCons
Excellent Noise cancellation thereThere are charging issues.
Great sound quality micThe mic range is low.
cellpic
Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback Music (Pure White)
53% off 1,398 2,999
Buy now

4. Leaf Move 2 Neckband Bluetooth Earphones with Mic

This headphone is lightweight and has an attractive design. It is very comfortable to wear hence while enjoying the g music you can also do other activities. One of the most important features of this headphone is its heat and water resistance capacity. Because of its sweat resistance capacity, it is perfect to wear for the gym. Good battery backup.

Product Specifications

Brand: Leaf

Colour : Carbon Black

Model Name: Move 2

Connector Type: Wireless

Form Factor: In-Ear

ProsCons
Easy connectivityNoise cancellation must be improved.
Good battery back upThe mic range is low.
cellpic
Leaf Move 2 Neckband Bluetooth Earphones with mic, Compact Design sweatproof in Ear Wireless Headphones with Bluetooth v5.0 and 18 Hours Playback time (Carbon Black)
55% off 898 1,999
Buy now

5. Leaf Dash 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Carbon Black

Leaf Dash 2 Earphones has a 45-degree ear canal. It is a perfect fit for your ears. Its three sets of ear tip sizes ensure a proper fit for all. Leaf Dash 2 wired in-ear headphones come with a line mic, which helps the user to have a prolonged call with loved ones and helps to

keep your hands free. The Dash2 IPX4 technology of this headphone makes it a perfect fit for workouts and jogging.

Product Specifications

Brand: Leaf

Colour: Carbon Black

Model Name: Dash 2

Connector Type: Wired

Form Factor: In-Ea

ProsCons
Good sound and good bass noiseNoise cancellation does not work
The wire is flexibleThe mic range is low.
cellpic
Leaf Dash 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Carbon Black
50% off 499 999
Buy now

6. Wireless Bluetooth For Nissan Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset

This headphone is 15mBluetooth mode. It has a hands-free and handset profile power charger. These earbuds can stand dripping sweat. Ergonomic design allows for ultimate wearing comfort to match your active lifestyle, like running, jogging, cycling, driving, camping, hiking, gym exercise, and other outdoor sports.

Product Specifications

Brand: Shoptry

Colour: Black

Model Name: Nissan Leaf EV

Connector Type: Wireless

Form Factor: In-Ear

ProsCons
Good bassNo noise cancellation
Comfortable to wear 
cellpic
Wireless Bluetooth For Nissan Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset Hands-Free Gaming Earphone With Mic Noise Isolating Stereo Gaming & Music Sound Quality, Sweatproof Sports Headset,Professional Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Stereo Sport Hi-Fi Sound Hands-Free Calling - ( Black , A1, R255 )
33% off 999 1,499
Buy now

7. Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

This Leaf Buds earphone has an extraordinary battery life of 3 hours at 70% volume with a charging time of 1.5 hours. These best Leaf headphone Buds are completely sports and sweat-friendly. No matter what kind of workout you do, they will never come to your ears.

Product Specifications

Brand: Leaf

Colour: White

Model Name: Nissan Leaf EV

Connector Type: Wireless

Form Factor: In-Ear

ProsCons
Good bassoNo noise cancellation
Comfortable to wear 
cellpic
Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback Music (Pure White)
53% off 1,398 2,999
Buy now

Price of Leaf headphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic 949
Leaf Dots 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic 1,399
Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback Music 1,398
Leaf Move 2 Neckband Bluetooth Earphones with mic, Compact Design sweatproof in Ear Wireless Headphones 898
Leaf Dash 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Carbon Black 498
Wireless Bluetooth For Nissan Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset 999
Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 1999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi MicThis is a wireless Bluetooth headphone with powerful 40 mm drivers for HD soundIts deep-base technology lets the users enjoy their favorite songs with better clarityLong-lasting battery life
Leaf Dots 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with MicThis best-leaf headphone gives up to 20 hours of playtime.On a single charge, these leaf dots 2 buds' playtime is up to 20 hours.It has great sound quality
Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback MusicThis is one of the best Leaf Headphones with great battery backup capacity.On a single charge, one can enjoy 5 hours of playtime.Its ENC technology in the mic helps the user to cut the surrounding noise
Leaf Move 2 Neckband Bluetooth Earphones with mic, Compact Design sweatproof in Ear Wireless HeadphonesThis headphone is lightweight and has an attractive designIt is very comfortable to wear hence while enjoying the music you can also do other activities as well.It has sweat resistance capacity
Leaf Dash 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Carbon BlackLeaf Dash 2 Earphones are a 45-degree ear canalIt is a perfect fit for your earsLeaf Dash 2 wired in-ear headphones come with a line mic.
Wireless Bluetooth For Nissan Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone HeadsetThis headphone is 15mBluetooth mode.It has a hands-free and handset profile power charger.5 minutes after the automatic shutdown, to switch the machine.
Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear EarbudsBoxes and accessories are generic.This Leaf Buds earphone has an extraordinary battery life of 3 hours.These best Leaf headphones are completely sports and sweat friendly

Best value for money

Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic and 10 Hours Battery Life, Over Ear Headphones with Super Soft Cushions and Deep Bass are the best value for money headphones. This is known as one of the best leaf headphones with amazing features. These are wireless Bluetooth headphones with powerful 40 mm drivers for HD sound. Its deep-base technology lets the users enjoy their favourite songs with better clarity. Long-lasting battery life is an added advantage for experiencing unstoppable wireless music non-stop. This is one of the best leaf headphones, easily connected via AUX cable or Bluetooth.

Best overall

Although all the leaf headphones come with amazing features, Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset Hands-Free Gaming Earphone With Mic can be called as the best. These earbuds can stand dripping sweat. Ergonomic design allows for ultimate wearing comfort to match your active lifestyle, like running, jogging, cycling, driving, camping, hiking, gym exercise, and other outdoor sports.

How to find the best Leaf headphones?

To find out the best leaf headphones, you need to consider the below-mentioned points:

· Your budget

· Sound quality of the headphone.

· The battery backup capacity of the headphone.

· Comfortable to wear or not.

· It has a noise cancellation feature or not?

When you compare on all these features, Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset Hands-Free Gaming Earphone With Mic emerges as the best option.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Leaf headphones

Are leaf headphones good to use?

The leaf is an Indian brand or a Chinese brand?

Why leaf headphones are comparatively cheap?

Who is the owner of the leaf brand?

Can I buy headphones for under 1000?

