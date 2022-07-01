Mobile phones under 6000: Ideal for first-time Android users 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
India's best mobile phones under ₹6000 provide basic connectivity features to accommodate entry-level or first-time Android users. There are many options for phones under 6000, but getting a reliable smartphone may not be entirely clear. Some low-cost phones support 4G right out of the box, but not all support VoLTE. We are looking for a 6000 phone that offers the right balance between price and performance—this comprehensive list of the best phones to buy in India for less than 6000 rupees.
1.Jio Phone Next
JioPhone Next is another exciting launch from the brands available in 6k. Not only can you experience seamless entertainment on your device, but you can also take decent photos and video calls with people and loved ones. Best of all, Reliance JioPhone Next offers a dual SIM connection with a dedicated microSD card slot.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|HD+ display
|It comes with only 2GB of RAM
|Android 10 Go-powered device
|No fingerprint sensor
|3500mAh battery for long backup
|No LED flash with the rear camera
2. Lava Z21
It is equipped with a 5.0-inch display, smaller than a normal smartphone. On the software side, the Lava Z21 has an octa-core processor that supports 2GB of RAM for smooth performance and 32GB of storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB. On the software side, Lava Z21 runs Android v11.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Expandable Memory
|No fast charging support
|Octa-core chipset
|3100mAh battery
|Android 11
|No fingerprint sensor
3. I Kall K380
The I Kall K380 has a 480 x 960 pixel 7.12 inch IPS LCD and a water drop notch for selfie cameras. For imaging, the device has a single 13-megapixel primary camera with a flash on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a quad-core processor combined with 4GB of RAM.
The smartphone has 32GB of internal memory and can be expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card. Smartphones are fueled with a battery capacity of 4000mAh. The smartphone is running the Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Large display for price; great for multimedia
|Below-average front and rear camera performance
|Large battery for its segment; lasts long on a single charge
|No Bluetooth v5.0
|Price-efficient
|No USB Type-C port
4. I Kall Z2
If you are looking for a mobile phone under 6000, the IKall KZ2 is a complete entertainment device. It has a 6.26-inch IPS display, 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The design of the I Kall Z2 is slim, convenient and attractive to look at. It has an attractive design and great features, an 8-megapixel rear camera that can take clear pictures and a 5-megapixel camera that can also be used for selfies.
It has a 4000mAh battery, enough to run for a long time. A 3.5mm jack that allows you to connect headphones and enjoy music. It has 4GB of RAM to enjoy the game without special features and 32GB of storage to hold all your data.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Low back camera
|Sturdy
|No regular updates
|Supports VoLTE
5. Itel A48
The Itel A48 features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. Regarding photography, this device has a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. A 1.4GHz quad-core processor drives your smartphone. I have a 2GB RAM configuration that handles multitasking operations. The phone gets backup power from a 3000mAh battery. The handset supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi b / g / n, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi hotspot, infrared, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity options.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced Processor
|Low Battery
|Price efficient camera
|Low RAM
|Price efficient display
6. Itel A26
It has expanded its A-series product portfolio by introducing the Itel A26 smartphone. The Itel A26 is a branded, affordable product with a 5.7-inch LCD. The HD + resolution of the display panel is 720x1520 pixels; the aspect ratio is 19: 9, and the screen-to-body ratio is 75.41%. Internally, the Itel A26 has a 1.4GHz Unisoc SC9832E processor.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Price efficient storage
|Obsolete Processor
|Good Display
|The front Camera is not good
|Good Battery life
7. Samsung Galaxy A03
Samsung Galaxy A03 is a smart choice and one of the best featured mobile phone under 6000. Built-in 3GB RAM, expandable internal storage, dual rear camera setup, and high-capacity battery layout ensure seamless performance on the go.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Bright and vibrant display
|Hangs sometimes
|Affordable
|VoLTE support
8. itel A25 Pro
The Itel A25 Pro features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and a pixel density of 294 PPI. The smartphone runs on the Android 9.0 Pie version and has a quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM. 32 GB of storage capacity can be further expanded up to 32 GB. It has one 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for SELPHY. The phone has a 3,020mAh battery.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Processor
|Low RAM
|Price efficient operating system
|Low Storage
|Good Display
|Low Battery
9. itel A27
itel A27 has a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 480x960 pixels. The screen comes with a bezel with a selfie camera and produces a pixel density of 197 PPI. The A27 features a quad-core chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and provides 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a dedicated card slot. It offers a 5-megapixel rear camera for the phone and a 2-megapixel selfie camera for the front. The Itel A27 has a 4000mAh battery that supports charging via a micro USB port. Other phone features include a back-mounted fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, headphone jack, and infrared.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Processor
|Low RAM
|Good Battery life
|Low Storage
|Good Front Camera
10. Nokia 2.1
The Nokia 2.1 is an entry-level smartphone with a quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset, 1 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage. Android Oreo (Go edition) runs on your smartphone by default. It has a 5.5-inch HD IPS display. It is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The phone is equipped with several sensors, including accelerometers, ambient light, and proximity sensors.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Price efficient
|Low RAM
|Good Display
|Low Storage
|Good Camera
|Product
|Price
|Jio Phone Next
|4,398
|Lava Z21
|5,099
|I Kall K380
|5,999
|I Kall Z2
|5,499
|itel A48
|6,186
|itel A26
|5,590
|Samsung Galaxy A03
|5,999
|itel A25 Pro
|4,625
|itel A27
|5,599
|Nokia 2.1
|5,999
Best three important features for consumers
while buying mobile phone under ₹6000
For mobile phones, performance means battery life. As mobile technology innovates, battery life is an important attribute that smartphone users will pay attention to. It is important to consider battery life, which is one of the key areas.
Internal memory is also an important part of your smartphone. Used to store operating systems, system files, mobile applications and other data. Due to the large size of the application, this is sufficient for the long-term use of mobile phones.
RAM plays an important role in improving the performance of mobile phones. Memory is used to temporarily store data and applications. Smartphones with 1GB or more of RAM are commercially available. Mobile phones with 4GB of RAM are better than 1GB.
Best budget mobile phone under ₹6000
The best budget phone under 6000 would be either I Kall K380 or I Kall Z2 because these are the only two mobile phones under 6000 that offer 4000 MAH battery, 4GB RAM and 32 GB storage which are the three most important features that a buyer sees before purchasing a mobile phone.
Best Overall mobile phone under ₹6000
The best mobile phone under 6000 would be I Kall K380 because this is the only mobile phone under 6000 that offers a 4000 MAH battery, 4GB RAM and 32 GB storage and a big 7.12-inch screen that completely fits for the purchase by a customer looking for a budget mobile phone under 6000.
How to find the perfect mobile phone for under ₹6000?
To answer this question, the purchaser must see the specifications of the mobile phones along with their advantages and disadvantages.
The customer should buy a phone that perfectly fits his/her budget, and the mobile phone he/she purchases should be valued for money.
The ideal specification for a mobile phone under 6000 should be a minimum of 5-inch screen, 3GB Random Access Memory (RAM), 32 GB memory storage, dual SIM, 5 MP front camera, 8 MP Rear camera with LED flash, 4G enabled and a good processor that is not soon to be obsolete.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Should I go for an established brand?
Ans. It is not necessary to go for an established company because the new companies in the market can offer better prices and specs than the established brands.
How to check for a good phone?
Ans. You should check the specifications and price of the mobile phone you wish to buy, and it is also good to compare that phone with its competitors, this would help in selecting the best phone for you.
What features should I see while purchasing a phone?
Ans. The best features you should see are the battery capacity, Memory storage, and Random Access Memory, as these are the specifications that define the worth of the phone. If these are good on a mobile, then you can purchase that mobile.
Should I purchase a mobile with a great battery but less storage?
Ans. You should consider all the specs; a phone with a huge battery but less storage could be useful only for a short time as the apps nowadays are increasing in size.
Should I purchase a budget phone or a phone having all good specifications?
Ans. It is the buyer's choice; if he/she can afford the phone having all good specifications, then it is best to purchase that phone, but if not, one should go for the best budget phone.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.