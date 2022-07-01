Mobile phones under 6000: Ideal for first-time Android users 

These phones are all about basic connectivity features.

India's best mobile phones under ₹6000 provide basic connectivity features to accommodate entry-level or first-time Android users. There are many options for phones under 6000, but getting a reliable smartphone may not be entirely clear. Some low-cost phones support 4G right out of the box, but not all support VoLTE. We are looking for a 6000 phone that offers the right balance between price and performance—this comprehensive list of the best phones to buy in India for less than 6000 rupees. 1.Jio Phone Next JioPhone Next is another exciting launch from the brands available in 6k. Not only can you experience seamless entertainment on your device, but you can also take decent photos and video calls with people and loved ones. Best of all, Reliance JioPhone Next offers a dual SIM connection with a dedicated microSD card slot. Specifications Price- 4,398

Android 10

Memory: 2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage

Display: 5.45 inch

Camera: 13 MP Rear camera,

8 MP Front Camera

Battery: 3500 mAh battery and USB USB port

Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215

Dual SIM

Pros Cons HD+ display It comes with only 2GB of RAM Android 10 Go-powered device No fingerprint sensor 3500mAh battery for long backup No LED flash with the rear camera

2. Lava Z21 It is equipped with a 5.0-inch display, smaller than a normal smartphone. On the software side, the Lava Z21 has an octa-core processor that supports 2GB of RAM for smooth performance and 32GB of storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB. On the software side, Lava Z21 runs Android v11. Specifications Price- 5,099

2 GB RAM

5 MP Rear Camera

32 GB Storage

2 MP Front Camera

3100 mAh Battery

5.0 inches IPS LCD Display

Android v11 OS

Pros Cons Expandable Memory No fast charging support Octa-core chipset 3100mAh battery Android 11 No fingerprint sensor

3. I Kall K380 The I Kall K380 has a 480 x 960 pixel 7.12 inch IPS LCD and a water drop notch for selfie cameras. For imaging, the device has a single 13-megapixel primary camera with a flash on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a quad-core processor combined with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has 32GB of internal memory and can be expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card. Smartphones are fueled with a battery capacity of 4000mAh. The smartphone is running the Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system. Specifications Price- 5,999

4 GB RAM

13 MP Rear Camera

32 GB Storage

8 MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery

7.12 inches IPS LCD Display

Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Pros Cons Large display for price; great for multimedia Below-average front and rear camera performance Large battery for its segment; lasts long on a single charge No Bluetooth v5.0 Price-efficient No USB Type-C port

4. I Kall Z2 If you are looking for a mobile phone under 6000, the IKall KZ2 is a complete entertainment device. It has a 6.26-inch IPS display, 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The design of the I Kall Z2 is slim, convenient and attractive to look at. It has an attractive design and great features, an 8-megapixel rear camera that can take clear pictures and a 5-megapixel camera that can also be used for selfies. It has a 4000mAh battery, enough to run for a long time. A 3.5mm jack that allows you to connect headphones and enjoy music. It has 4GB of RAM to enjoy the game without special features and 32GB of storage to hold all your data. Specifications Price- 5,499

4 GB RAM

8 MP Rear Camera

32 GB Storage

5 MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery

6.26 inches TFT Display

Android v8.1 (Oreo) OS

Pros Cons Affordable Low back camera Sturdy No regular updates Supports VoLTE

5. Itel A48 The Itel A48 features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. Regarding photography, this device has a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. A 1.4GHz quad-core processor drives your smartphone. I have a 2GB RAM configuration that handles multitasking operations. The phone gets backup power from a 3000mAh battery. The handset supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi b / g / n, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi hotspot, infrared, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity options. Specifications Price- 6,186

2 GB RAM

5 MP Rear Camera

32 GB Storage

5 MP Front Camera

3000 mAh Battery

6.1 inches IPS LCD Display

Android v10 (Q) OS

Pros Cons Advanced Processor Low Battery Price efficient camera Low RAM Price efficient display

6. Itel A26 It has expanded its A-series product portfolio by introducing the Itel A26 smartphone. The Itel A26 is a branded, affordable product with a 5.7-inch LCD. The HD + resolution of the display panel is 720x1520 pixels; the aspect ratio is 19: 9, and the screen-to-body ratio is 75.41%. Internally, the Itel A26 has a 1.4GHz Unisoc SC9832E processor. Specifications Price- 5,590

Unisonic SC9832E Processor

2 GB RAM

5 MP Rear Camera

32 GB Storage

2 MP Front Camera

3020 mAh Battery

5.7 inches IPS LCD Display

Pros Cons Price efficient storage Obsolete Processor Good Display The front Camera is not good Good Battery life

7. Samsung Galaxy A03 Samsung Galaxy A03 is a smart choice and one of the best featured mobile phone under 6000. Built-in 3GB RAM, expandable internal storage, dual rear camera setup, and high-capacity battery layout ensure seamless performance on the go. Specifications Price- 5,999

Octa-core (2x1.6 GHz & 6x1.6 GHz)

2 GB RAM

48 MP Rear Camera

32 GB Storage

5 MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)

Pros Cons Bright and vibrant display Hangs sometimes Affordable VoLTE support

8. itel A25 Pro The Itel A25 Pro features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and a pixel density of 294 PPI. The smartphone runs on the Android 9.0 Pie version and has a quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM. 32 GB of storage capacity can be further expanded up to 32 GB. It has one 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for SELPHY. The phone has a 3,020mAh battery. Specifications Price- 4,625

2 GB RAM

2 MP Rear Camera

32 GB Storage

2 MP Front Camera

3020 mAh Battery

5.0 inches IPS LCD Display

Android v9.0 (Pie) OS

Pros Cons Good Processor Low RAM Price efficient operating system Low Storage Good Display Low Battery

9. itel A27 itel A27 has a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 480x960 pixels. The screen comes with a bezel with a selfie camera and produces a pixel density of 197 PPI. The A27 features a quad-core chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and provides 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a dedicated card slot. It offers a 5-megapixel rear camera for the phone and a 2-megapixel selfie camera for the front. The Itel A27 has a 4000mAh battery that supports charging via a micro USB port. Other phone features include a back-mounted fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, headphone jack, and infrared. Specifications Price- 5,599

Unisonic SC9832E Processor

2 GB RAM

5 MP Rear Camera

32 GB Storage

2 MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery

5.45 inches IPS LCD Display

Android v11 OS

Pros Cons Good Processor Low RAM Good Battery life Low Storage Good Front Camera

10. Nokia 2.1 The Nokia 2.1 is an entry-level smartphone with a quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset, 1 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage. Android Oreo (Go edition) runs on your smartphone by default. It has a 5.5-inch HD IPS display. It is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The phone is equipped with several sensors, including accelerometers, ambient light, and proximity sensors. Specifications Price- 5,999

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Processor

1 GB RAM

8 MP Rear Camera

8 GB Storage

5 MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery5.5 inches IPS LCD Display

Android v8.1 (Oreo) OS

Pros Cons Price efficient Low RAM Good Display Low Storage Good Camera

Price of mobile phones under ₹ 6000 at a glance:

Product Price Jio Phone Next 4,398 Lava Z21 5,099 I Kall K380 5,999 I Kall Z2 5,499 itel A48 6,186 itel A26 5,590 Samsung Galaxy A03 5,999 itel A25 Pro 4,625 itel A27 5,599 Nokia 2.1 5,999