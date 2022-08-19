OPPO mobile phones under 15,000: Expect great camera, display and more

OPPO mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 are pocket-friendly.

In recent years, OPPO has concentrated on making top-notch camera phones while simultaneously pursuing advancements in photography technology. OPPO has a distinctive selection of items, ranging from entry-level smartphones to high-end gadgets. Their mid-range phones frequently have as many features as seen in flagship models. They have a high-end design that easily makes them stand out from the competitors. We've compiled a list of some of the top OPPO mobile phones under ₹15,000. 1.OPPO A31 mystery black, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage This phone, released in February 2020, has various functions. It has a 64 GB storage capacity that can be expanded to 256 GB and 4 GB of RAM. In addition, its MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor allows for the seamless operation of numerous programmed. It also features a 4320 mAh battery, which provides good backup. The phone supports 4G VoLTE, 4G, 3G, and 2G network connections. When it comes to the camera, it sports a triple rear camera configuration with main, macro, and depth lenses. Specifications: Screen size: 6.5-inch (1600x720) Camera: 12MP + 2MP + 2MP primary, 8MP secondary camera Operating system: Android 9 Launched date: February 2020

Pros Cons Decent camera quality Doesn’t support fast charging Battery capacity is good Type-C port missing An average chipset

2. OPPO A16, pearl blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage It is one of the OPPO mobile phones under Rs. 15,000 that has gained popularity. The phone has a 6.52-inch touchscreen that comes with a PPI of 269 and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset powers the OPPO A16. It has 3GB of RAM installed. The 5000 mAh battery in the OPPO A16 powers the Android 11 operating system. Specifications: Brand: OPPO Dimensions (mm): 163.80 x 75.60 x 8.40 Weight: 190 grams Battery capacity (mAh): 5000 Colours: crystal black, pearl blue, space silver Processor: octa-core Processor Make: MediaTek Helio G35 Rear Camera: 13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) No. of rear cameras: 3 Rear autofocus: Yes

Pros Cons Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Average chipset Type-C charging port Doesn’t support fast charging Android 11 out of the box Good battery capacity

3.OPPO A57, glowing black, 4GB RAM, 64 storage If you want a phone for long-term use, the OPPO A57 2022 is a fantastic option for Rs. 15,000 from OPPO. The Android 12 OS is already installed on this smartphone. Therefore, you receive the most recent software out of the box, which means you are covered for the following two to three years. The smartphone is equipped with a great camera that is bound to offer you a memorable camera clicking experience . Specifications: Form factor: Touchscreen Dimensions (mm): 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99 Weight (g): 187.00 Battery Capacity (mAh): 5000 Removable Battery: No Fast Charging: Proprietary Processor: Octa-core Processor make: MediaTek Helio G35 RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB

Pros Cons 50-megapixel primary sensor No IP rating for water and dust protection Long-lasting battery Not for hardcore gaming 33W fast charging support Android 12 OS right out of the box

4.OPPO A15, rainbow silver, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage The OPPO A15 is a budget smartphone with three cameras. For portrait shooting, it sports a 2MP macro and 2MP depth lens and a 13MP primary camera. The phone has a 5MP AI selfie camera on the front. The phone has a waterdrop-shaped, 6.52-inch HD display that allows for almost bezel-free viewing. The phone is compact and available in mystery blue, dynamic black, and rainbow silver colours. Specifications: Dimensions (mm): 164.00 x 75.00 x 8.00 Weight (g): 175.00 Battery capacity (mAh): 4230 Processor: octa-core Processor make: MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) RAM: 3 GB Internal storage: 32 GB Colours: Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue Rear camera: 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel Front camera: 5-megapixel

Pros Cons Good display Doesn't support fast charging Decent rear camera setup Only 5MP selfie camera Beautiful and slim design 3.5mm headphone jack and fingerprint sensor Huge 4230 mAh battery

5.OPPO A55, starry black, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage Another excellent OPPO mobile phone under ₹15,000 is the OPPO A55. If a gaming mobile phone is not what you're after, this is a highly viable option in the market. This smartphone performs all other tasks quite well. The dual back camera combination with a 50-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensor produces excellent pictures. The finishing touch is the sleek, contemporary design. Specifications: Dimensions (mm): 163.60 x 75.70 x 8.40 Weight (g): 193.00 Battery capacity (mAh): 5000 Fast charging: Proprietary Colours: Rainbow Blue, Starry Black Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Screen size (inches): 6.51 Touchscreen: Yes Aspect ratio: 20:9

Pros Cons Great design Helio G35 has not aged well Big battery Bloatware in UI Decent cameras Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

6. OPPO A74 5G, fantastic purple,6GB RAM,128GB storage The OPPO A74 5G will get you going smoothly. The smartphone provides instant access to excellent cameras, great RAM, and small storage while being powered by a sizable battery. If you are an avid video watcher, having superb display qualities on board would be beneficial. The 6.5-inch bezel-less hyper colour display of the OPPO A74 5G features a punch-hole and has a pixel density of 405ppi with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Specifications: Dimensions (mm): 162.90 x 74.70 x 8.40 Weight (g): 188.00 Battery capacity (mAh): 5000 Fast charging: Proprietary Colours: Fantastic Purple, Fluid Black Screen size (inches): 6.50 Touchscreen: Yes Resolution: 1080x2400 pixels Aspect ratio: 20:9 Pixels per inch (PPI): 405

Pros Cons Excellent triple HDR primary camera setup Non-removable battery Long-lasting 5000 mAh battery Infrared connectivity Powerful 6GB RAM The front camera could have been more powerful Good viewing angles

7. OPPO A15s, rainbow silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage This mobile is equipped with eye-catching features and sufficient specifications. This phone boasts a 6.52-inch (16.56-cm) display with a 720 x 1600-pixel quality, so you can enjoy immersive entertainment, whether watching movies or playing games. Specifications: Processor: Octa-core Processor Make: MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB Rear camera: 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel Rear autofocus: Yes Rear flash: Yes Front camera: 8-megapixel

Pros Cons Latest android Doesn’t support fast charging Excellent camera quality Low PPI density Build quality is great

8.OPPO A54, starry blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage The OPPO A54 smartphone was introduced on March 26, 2021. The phone has a 6.51-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1600 resolution and 268 pixels per inch of the pixel densi PPI(ppi). It has 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The 5000 mAh battery within the OPPO A54 powers the operating system, Android 10. The OPPO A54 offers rapid charging. The OPPO A54 has a triple camera arrangement on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. Specifications Dimensions (mm): 163.60 x 75.70 x 8.40 Weight (g): 192.00 Battery capacity (mAh): 5000 Fast charging: Proprietary Colours: Crystal Black, Starry Blue Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) RAM: 4GB, 6GB Internal storage : 64GB, 128GB Expandable storage: Yes Expandable storage type: microSD

Pros Cons Faster processing Build quality could be better Good camera quality Wireless charging is not supported

Best 3 features

Products Feature-1 Feature -2 Feature - 3 OPPO A31 Good ram 4G enabled Latest operating system OPPO A16 Ample storage space. Good RAM backup Great battery backup OPPO A57 Stunning colors are available Good RAM backup Good camera resolution. OPPO A15 Ample ROM storage is public Presence of latest OS. Good camera resolution. OPPO A55 Large display with good resolution. Sufficient storage space Large display with good resolution. OPPO A74 5G Good colors are available Suitable for everyday use. Stunning colors are available OPPO A15s Excellent camera quality Good camera resolution. Ample ROM storage is available OPPO A 54 Large display Good colors are available Ample storage space

Best value for money Online prices for the OPPO A31 start at Rs. 11,990, with several features that make it stand out from other phones in this price range. It has enough space to save all of your pictures and videos. In addition, you may take quality images with this phone. Best overall The OPPO A31 is the best overall Oppo phone on our list. This phone offers fantastic storage space and is stylish, thin, and lightweight. You can take stunning images with this phone as well. It also includes a dual sim port that supports 4G. In addition, it offers a good display and resolution. How to find the best OPPO mobile phones under ₹15,000? There are a lot of high-quality phones available in the online market. However, you must always choose the best phone for you. Be upfront about your needs and financial situation. After you have sorted that, the search can become more focused. In addition, it is crucial that you carefully examine the storage capacity, including the RAM and ROM, to make the best choice. When purchasing OPPO mobile phones under ₹15,000, you should search for the most recent cellular and operating systems. In addition, before choosing a phone for yourself, you should be informed of each phone's advantages and disadvantages. Price of OPPO mobile phones under ₹15,000 at a glance:

Product Name Price OPPO A31 15,990 OPPO A16 (4GB, 64GB) 15,990 OPPO A57 16,990 OPPO A15 12,990 OPPO A55 18,990 OPPO A74 18,990 OPPO A15s 13,990 OPPO A54 -