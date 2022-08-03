POCO mobile phones under 12,000 don't lighten your wallet

POCO mobile phones under ₹ 12,000 are sleek and stylish.

Finding the best phone for yourself can be a bit challenging. However, the job can be easily done if you follow our buyer's guide closely. We have curated a list with the best POCO mobile phones under ₹12,000, so that you don't have to worry about the specifications and pricing anymore. We have made sure to include everything that you would need to know before buying the phone you like. Moreover, we have also included a list of pros and cons, so that you can make a fair choice. All the POCO mobile phones under ₹12,000 are sleek, stylish, and available in exciting colours. So, let's dive into the list of the best POCO phones under ₹12,000 in India. Here's the list of the best POCO phones under ₹12,000 in India: 1. MI POCO M2 (Slate Blue, 64 GB Storage), 6GB RAM If you're looking for a phone with good battery backup and a dual sim, this one is perfect for you. It has impressive features that will keep you hooked. It is also available in many colours to chhose from. With 64GB storage, you will never face a problem in storing your data on the device. Specifications OS: Android 10.0 Brand: MI Connectivity technologies: 4g Display features: Wireless Camera features: Front Color: Slate blue Battery power rating: 5000 mAh RAM Storage: 6 GB ROM Storage: 64 GB Product weight: 440g

Pros Cons Clear camera Low battery backup. Large display with good resolution. Outdated Operating System. Ample storage space.

2. (Renewed) MI POCO M2 PRO (Out of the Blue, 64 GB Storage), 4GB RAM With a stunning design and sleek build, this phone is a must-have! It has numerous impressive features that will make you go for it. It also has good ROM storage, so that you can store all your data without any hassles. Specifications Brand: MI Form Factor: Bar RAM Storage: 4 GB ROM Storage: 64 GB Cellular Technology: 4G Screen Size: 6.67 inches Manufacturer: 1-year manufacturing warranty Other Camera Features: Front OS: Android Colour: Out of the Blue Product weight: 540g Battery power rating: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Stunning and sleek design Insufficient RAM storage Available in vivid colours Not a very good camera Ample ROM storage Low battery backup

3. POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB), 4GB RAM With sufficient storage to store all your photos and videos, the POCO C31 is also available in various colours. You can choose any colour according to your convenience. It also has the latest version of Android OS with Android 11.0, which means that your phone will be top-notch in its performance at all times. Specifications Brand: POCO Model Number: MZB0A0KIN Cellular Technology: LTE Screen Size: 6.53 Inches OS: Android 11.0 Memory Capacity: 4 GB ROM Storage: 64 GB Colour: Royal Blue Front Camera Resolution: 5MP Rear Camera Resolution: 2MP Product weight: 380g Battery power rating: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Latest Android OS Absence of a good camera Fast and good in performance. Not a good battery backup tunning designs and colours are available.

4. Redmi POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 64 GB Storage), 4GB RAM This is one of the best phones in India's list of POCO mobile phones under ₹12,000. It is because it has all the qualities that make it stand out from the crowd. It is visually appealing and has sufficient storage for all your needs. It also has a large display with a stunning resolution for your convenience. Specifications Brand: Redmi Model Number: MZB07RJIN Cellular Technology: 4G Memory Capacity: 64 GB Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP CPU Manufacturer: MediaTek Helio G35 Screen Size: 6.43 Inches Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP OS: Android Product weight: 410g Battery power rating: 5000mAh

Pros Cons Stunning colours and sleek design Lack of a good camera The latest OS is present Limited RAM storage Large display with good resolution

5. POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB), 3GB RAM If you are on a tight budget, then this phone may work well for you. It has many amazing features, which you will find hard to resist. It also comes in various classy colours. With 3 GB RAM, you can easily manage all your daily tasks through your device. It also has sufficient ROM storage for your usage. Specifications Brand: POCO Model Number: MZB0A0LIN RAM Capacity: 3GB ROM Capacity: 32 GB Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP Rear Camera Resolution: 13 MP Colour: Shadow Gray Screen Size: 16.59 centimetres OS: Android Cellular Technology: LTE Product weight: 380g Battery power rating: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Good camera quality Limited RAM storage Large display with good resolution Lack of a good selfie camera Ample storage space

6. Redmi POCO C3 (Lime Green, 32 GB storage), 3 GB RAM This phone is available in exciting and stunning colours that will appeal to you and also entice all your friends. It has good ROM storage so that you can store all your photos and videos in the same place. In addition, it has a good battery backup. It is also budget-friendly. Specifications Brand: Redmi Model Number: MZB07RJIN Network Service Provider: 3 Memory Capacity: 32 GB Item Dimensions: 9 x 77 x 165 Millimeters Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP Colour: Lime Green Screen Size: 6.43 Inches OS: Android Product weight: 360g Battery power rating: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons The latest operating system is present Limited RAM storage Large display with good resolution Bad quality camera Stunning colours are available

Price of POCO mobile at a glance:

Product Price MI POCO M2, 64 GB Rs. 12,999 (Renewed) MI POCO M2 PRO, 64 GB Rs. 13,980 Redmi POCO C3, 64 GB Rs. 10,999 Redmi POCO C3, 32 GB Rs. 10,999 POCO C31, 64 GB Rs. 10,999 POCO C31, 64 GB Rs. 10,999

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI POCO M2 Royal colors are present. 4G enabled. Latest operating system. MI POCO M2 PRO Ample storage space Good RAM backup Great battery backup. Redmi POCO C3, 32 GB Variant Stunning colors are available. Stylish and lightweight. Good RAM support. Redmi POCO C3, 64 GB Variant Ample ROM storage is available Presence of latest OS. Good camera resolution. POCO C31, 64 GB Variant Large display with good resolution. Sufficient storage space. Elegant colours are available. POCO C31, 32 GB Variant Good colors are available. Suitable for everyday use. Large display with good resolution.