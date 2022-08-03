POCO mobile phones under 12,000 don't lighten your wallet

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Finding the best phone for yourself can be a bit challenging. However, the job can be easily done if you follow our buyer's guide closely. We have curated a list with the best POCO mobile phones under ₹12,000, so that you don't have to worry about the specifications and pricing anymore. We have made sure to include everything that you would need to know before buying the phone you like. Moreover, we have also included a list of pros and cons, so that you can make a fair choice.
All the POCO mobile phones under ₹12,000 are sleek, stylish, and available in exciting colours. So, let's dive into the list of the best POCO phones under ₹12,000 in India.
Here's the list of the best POCO phones under ₹12,000 in India:
1. MI POCO M2 (Slate Blue, 64 GB Storage), 6GB RAM
If you're looking for a phone with good battery backup and a dual sim, this one is perfect for you. It has impressive features that will keep you hooked. It is also available in many colours to chhose from. With 64GB storage, you will never face a problem in storing your data on the device.
Specifications
OS: Android 10.0
Brand: MI
Connectivity technologies: 4g
Display features: Wireless
Camera features: Front
Color: Slate blue
Battery power rating: 5000 mAh
RAM Storage: 6 GB
ROM Storage: 64 GB
Product weight: 440g
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear camera
|Low battery backup.
|Large display with good resolution.
|Outdated Operating System.
|Ample storage space.
2. (Renewed) MI POCO M2 PRO (Out of the Blue, 64 GB Storage), 4GB RAM
With a stunning design and sleek build, this phone is a must-have! It has numerous impressive features that will make you go for it. It also has good ROM storage, so that you can store all your data without any hassles.
Specifications
Brand: MI
Form Factor: Bar
RAM Storage: 4 GB
ROM Storage: 64 GB
Cellular Technology: 4G
Screen Size: 6.67 inches
Manufacturer: 1-year manufacturing warranty
Other Camera Features: Front
OS: Android
Colour: Out of the Blue
Product weight: 540g
Battery power rating: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Stunning and sleek design
|Insufficient RAM storage
|Available in vivid colours
|Not a very good camera
|Ample ROM storage
|Low battery backup
3. POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB), 4GB RAM
With sufficient storage to store all your photos and videos, the POCO C31 is also available in various colours. You can choose any colour according to your convenience. It also has the latest version of Android OS with Android 11.0, which means that your phone will be top-notch in its performance at all times.
Specifications
Brand: POCO
Model Number: MZB0A0KIN
Cellular Technology: LTE
Screen Size: 6.53 Inches
OS: Android 11.0
Memory Capacity: 4 GB
ROM Storage: 64 GB
Colour: Royal Blue
Front Camera Resolution: 5MP
Rear Camera Resolution: 2MP
Product weight: 380g
Battery power rating: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Latest Android OS
|Absence of a good camera
|Fast and good in performance.
|Not a good battery backup
|tunning designs and colours are available.
4. Redmi POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 64 GB Storage), 4GB RAM
This is one of the best phones in India's list of POCO mobile phones under ₹12,000. It is because it has all the qualities that make it stand out from the crowd. It is visually appealing and has sufficient storage for all your needs. It also has a large display with a stunning resolution for your convenience.
Specifications
Brand: Redmi
Model Number: MZB07RJIN
Cellular Technology: 4G
Memory Capacity: 64 GB
Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP
CPU Manufacturer: MediaTek Helio G35
Screen Size: 6.43 Inches
Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP
OS: Android
Product weight: 410g
Battery power rating: 5000mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Stunning colours and sleek design
|Lack of a good camera
|The latest OS is present
|Limited RAM storage
|Large display with good resolution
5. POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB), 3GB RAM
If you are on a tight budget, then this phone may work well for you. It has many amazing features, which you will find hard to resist. It also comes in various classy colours. With 3 GB RAM, you can easily manage all your daily tasks through your device. It also has sufficient ROM storage for your usage.
Specifications
Brand: POCO
Model Number: MZB0A0LIN
RAM Capacity: 3GB
ROM Capacity: 32 GB
Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP
Rear Camera Resolution: 13 MP
Colour: Shadow Gray
Screen Size: 16.59 centimetres
OS: Android
Cellular Technology: LTE
Product weight: 380g
Battery power rating: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Good camera quality
|Limited RAM storage
|Large display with good resolution
|Lack of a good selfie camera
|Ample storage space
6. Redmi POCO C3 (Lime Green, 32 GB storage), 3 GB RAM
This phone is available in exciting and stunning colours that will appeal to you and also entice all your friends. It has good ROM storage so that you can store all your photos and videos in the same place. In addition, it has a good battery backup. It is also budget-friendly.
Specifications
Brand: Redmi
Model Number: MZB07RJIN
Network Service Provider: 3
Memory Capacity: 32 GB
Item Dimensions: 9 x 77 x 165 Millimeters
Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP
Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP
Colour: Lime Green
Screen Size: 6.43 Inches
OS: Android
Product weight: 360g
Battery power rating: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|The latest operating system is present
|Limited RAM storage
|Large display with good resolution
|Bad quality camera
|Stunning colours are available
|Product
|Price
|MI POCO M2, 64 GB
|Rs. 12,999
|(Renewed) MI POCO M2 PRO, 64 GB
|Rs. 13,980
|Redmi POCO C3, 64 GB
|Rs. 10,999
|Redmi POCO C3, 32 GB
|Rs. 10,999
|POCO C31, 64 GB
|Rs. 10,999
|POCO C31, 64 GB
|Rs. 10,999
Best 3 Features For You
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|MI POCO M2
|Royal colors are present.
|4G enabled.
|Latest operating system.
|MI POCO M2 PRO
|Ample storage space
|Good RAM backup
|Great battery backup.
|Redmi POCO C3, 32 GB Variant
|Stunning colors are available.
|Stylish and lightweight.
|Good RAM support.
|Redmi POCO C3, 64 GB Variant
|Ample ROM storage is available
|Presence of latest OS.
|Good camera resolution.
|POCO C31, 64 GB Variant
|Large display with good resolution.
|Sufficient storage space.
|Elegant colours are available.
|POCO C31, 32 GB Variant
|Good colors are available.
|Suitable for everyday use.
|Large display with good resolution.
Best value for money
When you are on a budget, choosing the best phone for yourself is very important. Make sure you are paying effectively for what you are getting for yourself. The POCO mobile phones serve as a breath of fresh air as they are affordable and excellent in performance. The Redmi POCO C3, 64 GB variant is the best buy value for money. It is priced at only ₹8,910. It has ample RAM storage for all your photos and videos. Apart from that, you can also click good pictures from this phone.
Best overall
Choosing the best POCO mobile phone for under ₹12,000 can be challenging. Due to this, it is very important to choose a phone with all the qualities you want. For this reason, the MI POCO M2, 64 GBstands out. With a sleek, slim, and lightweight design, this variant also has great storage capacity. You can also click amazing pictures from this phone. In addition, it has a dual sim port with 4G enabled. Apart from all this, it also has good resolution and display.
How to find the best POCO Mobile Phones under 12,000?
So many good phones are present in the digital market right now. However, you must always find the best phone for yourself. For this, several things should be kept in mind.
First, be clear about your needs and budget. Once you have sorted that out, the search narrows down. Apart from that, it is also vital that you have a thorough look at the storage space, both in terms of RAM and ROM, to select the best one. Make sure you are keeping the cellular technology handy as well. You must look for the latest operating system and cellular technology while buying POCO phones under ₹12,000.
Every phone has its own set of pros and cons, and you should be aware of them before you pick a phone for yourself.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
2. What is the average price of POCO mobile phones in India?
POCO mobiles are priced between Rs. 10,000 - ₹30,000 in India. The price may increase or decrease depending upon the features present in the device. Some devices are also above ₹30,000 in the country.
3. Name some POCO phones under ₹12,000 in India.
Some of these phones are:
MI POCO M2 Pro
MI POCO M2
Redmi POCO C3
POCO C31
4. What is the ideal RAM capacity for POCO phones?
Any RAM capacity between 4GB to 8GB works well for all POCO phones. You can use them for all your applications without worrying about anything else. It also boosts the performance of your device.
