Samsung smartphones continue to enjoy a strong foothold in the market.

There are many people who become loyalists of Samsung smartphones after they’ve used it once. The brand is known for making amazing mobile phones which have great battery life, good processor, stable software, top notch display, among many other interesting features. You can find really amazing phones under the price point of ₹20,000. The smartphones in this category are sturdy and sleek and attractive in design. Most of them are also 5G smartphones which will make you future ready. Besides, you can expect user-friendly experience, great speed and efficient performance. If you’re looking to gift someone a phone under this range, or seeking to buy for yourself, then we have a list of our favourites ready for you. For detailed features, scroll below. Price of Samsung smartphones at a glance:

Samsung smartphones Price in India Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 16,999.00 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ₹ 19,499.00 Samsung Galaxy A23 ₹ 19,499.00 SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5 ₹ 17,440.00

Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime

This phone is available in two colours - black and light blue. It is also available in two different configurations - 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB interal storage. It runs on latest android v11.0, One UI 3.1 operating system and offers a great user experience. Other features:

1) Quad camera: ‎ 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 20 MP

2) Display: 6.4 inches super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display | FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate | 800 nits high brightness mode and protected by Gorilla Glass 5

3) Processor: MediaTek | Helio G80 Octa Core Processor 2GHz,1.8GHz

4) Battery: 6000mAH lithium-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | Exclusive Offer of Travel Adapter @299 Only

This Samsung 5G smartphone comes in two colours - mystique green and deep ocean blue. Also, it is available in two RAM variants - 6 GB and 8 GB RAM. With an internal storage capacity of 128 GB, you’ll never have to face any storage issue. Another plus is this phone runs on the latest Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Other features:

1) Quad camera: 50MP (F1.8)+ 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) + 2MP (F2.4/Depth) + 2MP (F2.4/Macro) | Front Camera: 8MP (F1.8)

2) Display: 6.6 inches LCD display | FHD+ 1080x2400 pixel resolution

3) Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a true 5G experience

4) Battery: 6000 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

This smartphone comes in a slew of interesting colours, including peach and orange. It has an internal memory storage capacity of 128 GB and is available in two RAM variants - 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. It runs on Android 12.0 operating system. Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP quad camera with OIS

2) Display: 6.6 inches FHD+ Infinity V 90Hz smooth display

3) Processor: 2.4GHz Snapdragon Octa-Core processor

4) Battery: 5000 mAh battery

SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Aqua, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)

This Samsung smartphone from F series is available in matte aqua colour. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage capacity. Besides, it is a 5G mobile phone which will make you future ready. Other features:

1) Camera: 64MP + 5MP + 2MP quad camera | 8MP front camera

2) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor

3) Display: 6.6 inches Full HD+ display

4) Battery: 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery