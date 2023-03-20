Show drudgery the door, bring home one of these 10 dishwashers

Working women and nuclear family members can't do without a dishwasher in today's world.

In this age of the endless hustle and bustle, the kitchen has become the heart of the home, a place where families come together to share meals and make memories. And yet, with the constant demand for clean dishes, the kitchen sink has become a battleground, - an area of never-ending drudgery. In this article, we shall explore a modern invention that promises to ease the burden of our daily grind - the dishwasher! Leading fast-paced lives, sometimes egging people towards a burn-out, this contraption comes as a godsend. A cursory look into the options available reveals a scenario of over-choice. However, you need to make a selection that best suits your needs. This article lists the Top 10 dishwashers which would enable you to make the right choice. It is not our intention to belittle other brands that do not appear on this list. Product List 1. Smart Portable Handy Dishwasher by Nestcraft - BOBS41JVFH Designed for use more as a scrubber, this economical, lightweight model replaces the manual effort required to remove the sticky leftover food from the utensils. Its low operating voltage of 12 volts prevents the user from getting an electric shock. It is a free-standing Portable Counter Top model with separate buttons to dispense soap and water. Economical in the use of water, low power rating of 110 Watts and detachable scrubbers are some of its desirable features. Specifications: Brand: Nestcraft Model: NEST 2023_3252 Colour: White Wattage: 110 Watts Dimensions/ Weight: 25 x 20 x 25 cms/ 1 Kg 500 gms

2. Voltas Beko 8 place setting Table Top - B07NF7NHSN Suitable for stainless steel and ceramic kitchenware, this free-standing tabletop will fit into any kitchen for its small size. Ideally, fit for a family of 3; its hot water wash gives a clean finish. With stainless steel interiors and a choice of 6 settings from intensive to shine, it does a great job on normally soiled loads. It has an attractive silver finish and a low noise level during operation. This model is a multi-program wash dishwasher. Specifications: Brand: Voltas Beko Model: DT8S Colour: Silver Noise: 49dB Dimensions/ Weight: 50 x 55 x 59.5 cms/ 25 Kg 500 gms

3. Midea 8 place setting Table Top - B096ZGTLVJ An energy-efficient model with features like a preset timer ( 1- 24 hours range). This allows you to preset the start of the wash cycle at a set time, even when you are asleep. It has a power-off memory, which resumes the wash cycle on the resumption of power after an outage. When an accidental leakage is detected, a float switch shuts off the incoming water. This prevents the kitchen floor from being flooded. A touch-type console made of non-rusting stainless steel, it has all the other features of the dishwashers in its class. It is the best value for money, considering other dishwashing machine prices of the same class. Specifications: Brand: Midea Model: WQP8 - 3802D Colour: Silver Special features: Touch console, programmable timer, power-off memory Dimensions/ Weight: 55 x 50 x 59 cms/ 17 Kg

4. Godrej Eon Dishwasher 8 Place Counter Top - B09NDSB7JK This attractive Table Top model has a digital display, and it has an anti-bacterial filter that keeps the internals of the cabinet clean. With 7 wash programs to choose from, it includes a self-cleaning program. Other features include power-off memory, internal lighting, low noise, touch control console, stainless steel internals, and a low power consumption Eco - friendly design. It is good for a family of 1-3 members. Specifications: Brand: Godrej Model: 52141505SD00007 Colour: Silky Black Power: 1500 Watt, 230 Volts Dimensions/ Weight: 55 x 52.4 x 59.5 cms/ 26 Kg

5. Faber Table Top 8 Place Setting - B08T1N76S5 With an 8-litre capacity, this model is designed for a family of 3 to 4 members. An extensive wash option is included in the 6 wash programs available. It is useful when the kitchenware is heavily soiled, like a cooker and Kadai. Its design is more rugged when compared to other dishwashers of its class. It incorporates features like Auto start after power loss and a delayed start programmable function. With 8 litres of water for a wash cycle and optimum electricity consumption, this Table Top free standing model could be termed Eco - friendly. Specifications: Brand: FABER Model: FF6PR.8S Ace Black Colour: Black Power: 1000 Watt, 230 Volts Dimensions/ Weight: 60 x 55 x 50 cms/ 25 Kg

6. Faber 12 Place Setting - B08HW2LQXP With a capacity of 12 Litres, this free-standing item has all the features of the Table Top model of the same brand described above. Water consumption is about 10 - 17 litres per wash, and the energy consumption is about 1 - 1.6 Units depending on the program selected. It is an economic model in the 12-place setting and 12-litre category. Specifications: Brand: FABER Model: FFSD 6PR 125 Neo Black Color: Black Power: 1- 1.6 units per wash, depending upon the chosen program. Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 85 cm. Free standing on the Floor

7. Samsung 13 Place Setting free-standing - B099FHFSSL Slightly larger than its 12 place setting models, this serves well for a family of up to 5 members. With an intensive wash program option included, it washes the kitchenware associated with Indian cooking quite well. The intensive wash is done with hot water at 70 deg C. This free-standing, white-coloured model has features like 4-wash programs, half-load operation, low noise, energy efficiency, wide LED display, and a child lock facility. The heights of the stainless steel racks are adjustable. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model: B099FHFSSL Color: White Power: 1800 Watts, 240 Volts Dimensions: 59.8 x 60 x 84.5 cms / 41 kg 500 gms

8. Godrej EON Dishwasher 13 Place Setting - B08K3RGWMT Incorporating BLDC ( Brushless DC ) Inverter technology for power saving, this free-standing, attractive, satin silver-coloured on-the-floor model has a steam wash option. Here the steam mixed with hot water dislodges the highly soiled sticky food particles on the Kadai. With a choice of 9 wash programs, this low-noise, highly energy-efficient model serves a family of up to 6 members. Specifications: Brand: Godrej Model: DWF EON VES SISTSL Color: Satin Silver Special feature: Energy Efficient Dimensions: 59.8 x 59.8 x 85 cms / 53 kg

9. LG 14 place setting Wi-Fi dishwasher A model with an innovative design is Wi-Fi enabled, which fulfils the requirements of a smart home. You could conveniently operate it from anywhere in your home. With 9 wash program options, including a steam wash, it washes off the toughest sticky food associated with Indian cuisine. Larger internals accommodates various sizes of utensils, including big-size Kadai and pans. With adjustable racks, half load option, and other features, this Platinum silver-coloured model could be used for a family of up to 6 members. With a roomy enclosure, you could call it a vessel washing machine. Specifications: Brand: LG Model: DFB424FP Color: Platinum Silver Special feature: Wi-Fi enabled Dimensions: 70.3 x 58.5 x 85 cms / 53 kg

10. Bosch 14 place setting free-standing Dishwasher - B097G4ZGDK IOT (Internet of things) enabled, this futuristic model allows you to switch on the machine using the internet. If you are a tech-savvy individual, you will highly appreciate the convenience associated with this technology. You could operate this through your smartphone or using a voice assistant. With all the best features present in the dishwashers of its class, this model, though expensive, is a cut above the rest. The extra dry feature does not require wiping the water from the kitchenware after washing. The outer body is made of silver-coloured sheet steel and is fingerprint free. No ugly smudges will be visible on the outside. The desired results are achieved with the dishwashing cleaner recommended for this machine. Specifications: Brand: Bosch Model: SMS6HV1001 Color: Silver Special feature: IOT Enabled Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 85 cms / 50 kg

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Porta-ble Lightweight Inexpen-sive Smart Portab-le Handy Dishwa-sher by Nestcra-ft Porta-ble Lightweight Inexpen-sive Volta-s Beko 8 place sett-ing Table Top Table Top Compact 2 tear warr-anty Midea 8 place setting Table Top Float Switch Protec-tion Power off memory 2 tear warr-anty Godrej Eon Dish-washer 8 Place Coun-ter Top Anti-Bacter-ial filter Touch Cont-rol Conso-le 2 tear warr-anty Fab-er Tab-le Top 8 Pla-ce Set-ting Exte-nsive Was-h progr-am For cook-er and Kada-i More rugg-ed com-par-ed to equi-valent mod-els 2 tear warr-anty Faber 12 Place Setting Low water consu-mption Econ- omic- al model in 12 place setting category 2 tear warr-anty Sams-ung 13 Place Set-ting free stan-ding Child lock faci- lity Heigh-t adjustable rack Both half load and inten- sive wash features God-rej EON Dish-wash-er 13 place Set-ting High- ly energ-y eff- icient Stea-m wash for highly sticky utensi-ls 9 wash progr-ams LG 14 place set-ting Wi- Fi dish-wash-er Wi- Fi enab-led Stea-m wash for to-ugh staine-d vesse-ls. 2 Year warr- anty Bos-ch 14 place set-ting free - stan-ding Dish-wash-er IOT ena-bled. Low sound dur- ing opera-tion Futur-istic desi-gn

Best overall product As you can see from this article the range of dishwashers available in India is very large. The various models have tried to meet the needs of different categories of people. Selecting the best overall product is difficult as the matter is subjective. However, Sl 8 Godrej Eon 13 Place Setting could meet this criterion. With low noise, steam washing and optimum power consumption, and a large internal space, it is best suited for Indian conditions. Best value for money Sl no 3 Midea 8 Place Setting Table top could be the best value for money. At a suggested retail price of ₹16,990, it has desirable features like a preset timer, power-off memory, float switch, low noise, touch console, stainless steel internals, and a 2-year warranty. How to find the perfect dishwasher? It is advised that you read through this article. This will give you a fairly good idea as to what is available. Your specific needs come first. Make an initial selection keeping in view the number of family members, the type of water ( hard or soft), and if you have frequent guests. Thereafter browse the websites of the chosen products and make inquiries with friends and colleagues. You could further see some demos on Youtube and get feedback on the product from some genuine websites. Lastly, attempt to look at your chosen model in a showroom and get all your points clarified. Finally, you could order the dishwasher online