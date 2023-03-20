Story Saved
Monday, Mar 20, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Show drudgery the door, bring home one of these 10 dishwashers

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 20, 2023 11:22 IST
Summary:

Life without a dishwasher is hard to imagine. This article details some of the best dishwashers online.

product info
Working women and nuclear family members can't do without a dishwasher in today's world.

In this age of the endless hustle and bustle, the kitchen has become the heart of the home, a place where families come together to share meals and make memories. And yet, with the constant demand for clean dishes, the kitchen sink has become a battleground, - an area of never-ending drudgery. In this article, we shall explore a modern invention that promises to ease the burden of our daily grind - the dishwasher! Leading fast-paced lives, sometimes egging people towards a burn-out, this contraption comes as a godsend. A cursory look into the options available reveals a scenario of over-choice. However, you need to make a selection that best suits your needs. This article lists the Top 10 dishwashers which would enable you to make the right choice. It is not our intention to belittle other brands that do not appear on this list.

Product List

1. Smart Portable Handy Dishwasher by Nestcraft - BOBS41JVFH

Designed for use more as a scrubber, this economical, lightweight model replaces the manual effort required to remove the sticky leftover food from the utensils. Its low operating voltage of 12 volts prevents the user from getting an electric shock. It is a free-standing Portable Counter Top model with separate buttons to dispense soap and water. Economical in the use of water, low power rating of 110 Watts and detachable scrubbers are some of its desirable features.

Specifications:

Brand: Nestcraft

Model: NEST 2023_3252

Colour: White

Wattage: 110 Watts

Dimensions/ Weight: 25 x 20 x 25 cms/ 1 Kg 500 gms

ProsCons
Low costFor individual or very small families
Lightweight 

2. Voltas Beko 8 place setting Table Top - B07NF7NHSN

Suitable for stainless steel and ceramic kitchenware, this free-standing tabletop will fit into any kitchen for its small size. Ideally, fit for a family of 3; its hot water wash gives a clean finish. With stainless steel interiors and a choice of 6 settings from intensive to shine, it does a great job on normally soiled loads. It has an attractive silver finish and a low noise level during operation. This model is a multi-program wash dishwasher.

Specifications:

Brand: Voltas Beko

Model: DT8S

Colour: Silver

Noise: 49dB

Dimensions/ Weight: 50 x 55 x 59.5 cms/ 25 Kg 500 gms

ProsCons
Table Top, compactHeavily soiled utensils will need further cleaning
2-year warranty 

3. Midea 8 place setting Table Top - B096ZGTLVJ

An energy-efficient model with features like a preset timer ( 1- 24 hours range). This allows you to preset the start of the wash cycle at a set time, even when you are asleep. It has a power-off memory, which resumes the wash cycle on the resumption of power after an outage. When an accidental leakage is detected, a float switch shuts off the incoming water. This prevents the kitchen floor from being flooded. A touch-type console made of non-rusting stainless steel, it has all the other features of the dishwashers in its class. It is the best value for money, considering other dishwashing machine prices of the same class.

Specifications:

Brand: Midea

Model: WQP8 - 3802D

Colour: Silver

Special features: Touch console, programmable timer, power-off memory

Dimensions/ Weight: 55 x 50 x 59 cms/ 17 Kg

ProsCons
Table Top, compactPlease check on the servicing aspect before buying.
2-year warranty 

4. Godrej Eon Dishwasher 8 Place Counter Top - B09NDSB7JK

This attractive Table Top model has a digital display, and it has an anti-bacterial filter that keeps the internals of the cabinet clean. With 7 wash programs to choose from, it includes a self-cleaning program. Other features include power-off memory, internal lighting, low noise, touch control console, stainless steel internals, and a low power consumption Eco - friendly design. It is good for a family of 1-3 members.

Specifications:

Brand: Godrej

Model: 52141505SD00007

Colour: Silky Black

Power: 1500 Watt, 230 Volts

Dimensions/ Weight: 55 x 52.4 x 59.5 cms/ 26 Kg

ProsCons
Anti-bacterial filterHeavily soiled items will need further cleaning
Low noise 

5. Faber Table Top 8 Place Setting - B08T1N76S5

With an 8-litre capacity, this model is designed for a family of 3 to 4 members. An extensive wash option is included in the 6 wash programs available. It is useful when the kitchenware is heavily soiled, like a cooker and Kadai. Its design is more rugged when compared to other dishwashers of its class. It incorporates features like Auto start after power loss and a delayed start programmable function. With 8 litres of water for a wash cycle and optimum electricity consumption, this Table Top free standing model could be termed Eco - friendly.

Specifications:

Brand: FABER

Model: FF6PR.8S Ace Black

Colour: Black

Power: 1000 Watt, 230 Volts

Dimensions/ Weight: 60 x 55 x 50 cms/ 25 Kg

ProsCons
Extensive wash program includedHose pipe and attachments are not included in the supply.
2 Year warranty 

6. Faber 12 Place Setting - B08HW2LQXP

With a capacity of 12 Litres, this free-standing item has all the features of the Table Top model of the same brand described above. Water consumption is about 10 - 17 litres per wash, and the energy consumption is about 1 - 1.6 Units depending on the program selected. It is an economic model in the 12-place setting and 12-litre category.

Specifications:

Brand: FABER

Model: FFSD 6PR 125 Neo Black

Color: Black

Power: 1- 1.6 units per wash, depending upon the chosen program.

Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 85 cm. Free standing on the Floor

ProsCons
Extensive wash program includedHose pipe and attachments are not included in the supply.
2 Year warranty 

7. Samsung 13 Place Setting free-standing - B099FHFSSL

Slightly larger than its 12 place setting models, this serves well for a family of up to 5 members. With an intensive wash program option included, it washes the kitchenware associated with Indian cooking quite well. The intensive wash is done with hot water at 70 deg C. This free-standing, white-coloured model has features like 4-wash programs, half-load operation, low noise, energy efficiency, wide LED display, and a child lock facility. The heights of the stainless steel racks are adjustable.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model: B099FHFSSL

Color: White

Power: 1800 Watts, 240 Volts

Dimensions: 59.8 x 60 x 84.5 cms / 41 kg 500 gms

ProsCons
Adjustable Stainless steel racks 
Child lock facility 

8. Godrej EON Dishwasher 13 Place Setting - B08K3RGWMT

Incorporating BLDC ( Brushless DC ) Inverter technology for power saving, this free-standing, attractive, satin silver-coloured on-the-floor model has a steam wash option. Here the steam mixed with hot water dislodges the highly soiled sticky food particles on the Kadai. With a choice of 9 wash programs, this low-noise, highly energy-efficient model serves a family of up to 6 members.

Specifications:

Brand: Godrej

Model: DWF EON VES SISTSL

Color: Satin Silver

Special feature: Energy Efficient

Dimensions: 59.8 x 59.8 x 85 cms / 53 kg

ProsCons
Highly energy efficient 
Steam wash option 

9. LG 14 place setting Wi-Fi dishwasher

A model with an innovative design is Wi-Fi enabled, which fulfils the requirements of a smart home. You could conveniently operate it from anywhere in your home. With 9 wash program options, including a steam wash, it washes off the toughest sticky food associated with Indian cuisine. Larger internals accommodates various sizes of utensils, including big-size Kadai and pans. With adjustable racks, half load option, and other features, this Platinum silver-coloured model could be used for a family of up to 6 members. With a roomy enclosure, you could call it a vessel washing machine.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Model: DFB424FP

Color: Platinum Silver

Special feature: Wi-Fi enabled

Dimensions: 70.3 x 58.5 x 85 cms / 53 kg

ProsCons
Wi-Fi enabledServicing aspect.
Steam wash option 

10. Bosch 14 place setting free-standing Dishwasher - B097G4ZGDK

IOT (Internet of things) enabled, this futuristic model allows you to switch on the machine using the internet. If you are a tech-savvy individual, you will highly appreciate the convenience associated with this technology. You could operate this through your smartphone or using a voice assistant. With all the best features present in the dishwashers of its class, this model, though expensive, is a cut above the rest. The extra dry feature does not require wiping the water from the kitchenware after washing. The outer body is made of silver-coloured sheet steel and is fingerprint free. No ugly smudges will be visible on the outside. The desired results are achieved with the dishwashing cleaner recommended for this machine.

Specifications:

Brand: Bosch

Model: SMS6HV1001

Color: Silver

Special feature: IOT Enabled

Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 85 cms / 50 kg

ProsCons
IOT enabled 
Fingerprint free 

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Porta-bleLightweightInexpen-sive
 Smart Portab-le Handy Dishwa-sher by Nestcra-ft Porta-ble LightweightInexpen-sive
 Volta-s Beko 8 place sett-ing Table Top Table TopCompact2 tear warr-anty
 Midea 8 place setting Table Top Float Switch Protec-tion Power off memory 2 tear warr-anty
 Godrej Eon Dish-washer 8 Place Coun-ter Top Anti-Bacter-ial filterTouch Cont-rol Conso-le 2 tear warr-anty
 Fab-er Tab-le Top 8 Pla-ce Set-ting Exte-nsive Was-h progr-am For cook-er and Kada-iMore rugg-ed com-par-ed to equi-valent mod-els 2 tear warr-anty
 Faber 12 Place Setting  Low water consu-mptionEcon- omic- al model in 12 place setting category 2 tear warr-anty
 Sams-ung 13 Place Set-ting free stan-ding Child lock faci- lityHeigh-t adjustable rackBoth half load and inten- sive wash features
 God-rej EON Dish-wash-er 13 place Set-ting High- ly energ-y eff- icientStea-m wash for highly sticky utensi-ls 9 wash progr-ams
 LG 14 place set-ting Wi- Fi dish-wash-er Wi- Fi enab-ledStea-m wash for to-ugh staine-d vesse-ls. 2 Year warr- anty
Bos-ch 14 place set-ting free - stan-ding Dish-wash-erIOT ena-bled.Low sound dur- ing opera-tionFutur-istic desi-gn

Best overall product

As you can see from this article the range of dishwashers available in India is very large. The various models have tried to meet the needs of different categories of people. Selecting the best overall product is difficult as the matter is subjective. However, Sl 8 Godrej Eon 13 Place Setting could meet this criterion. With low noise, steam washing and optimum power consumption, and a large internal space, it is best suited for Indian conditions.

Best value for money

Sl no 3 Midea 8 Place Setting Table top could be the best value for money. At a suggested retail price of 16,990, it has desirable features like a preset timer, power-off memory, float switch, low noise, touch console, stainless steel internals, and a 2-year warranty.

How to find the perfect dishwasher?

It is advised that you read through this article. This will give you a fairly good idea as to what is available. Your specific needs come first. Make an initial selection keeping in view the number of family members, the type of water ( hard or soft), and if you have frequent guests. Thereafter browse the websites of the chosen products and make inquiries with friends and colleagues. You could further see some demos on Youtube and get feedback on the product from some genuine websites. Lastly, attempt to look at your chosen model in a showroom and get all your points clarified. Finally, you could order the dishwasher online

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
Home Appliances
