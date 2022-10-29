The 10 best mobile lens kits: A complete buying guide

Best Mobile Lens Kits

A good mobile lens kit is imperative for shooting the best image at anytime. Rather than carrying a heavy DSLR, using the best mobile lens kit to take pictures is easy and economical. Today, with the advancement in technology, even professional photographers and videographers use mobile lenses to capture moments. The best mobile lens kits are universal and thus can be used regardless of the phone brand. However, it’s important to understand each type of lens's different tasks. This will help you accomplish your genre of photography. To get things started, this article will act as your guide with regard to the specifications, pros and cons, and other important details for buying the best mobile lens kits. 10 Best mobile lens kits 1. SKYVIK Signi Pro This easy-to-attach premium lens is designed using high-quality aluminium. The lens glass's special coating ensures the images are distortion-free. With this lens, you can take extra-wide landscape pictures or get creative with macro nature shorts. The macro lens offers a 15X magnification, and the wide angle lens covers 45% more view. This clip-on laser-carved convex lens is one of the best mobile lens kits for both beginners and professional photographers. Specifications 2-in-1 lens kit (Wide Angle Lens + Macro)

Detachable clip with soft rubber

Premium carrying case

Cleaning Cloth

Universal Clip

12 months warranty

Pros Cons Coated glass to reduce reflections Not Compatible with Oneplus 8 Pro & Poco X2 Scratch free coating High picture quality

2. Adcom 8 in 1 Mobile Phone Camera Lens Kit Specially designed for content creators, bloggers, social media enthusiasts, influencers, and photographers, this lens is your portable photography studio. You can choose from a variety of lenses to ensure you get a perfect picture every time. This 8-in-1 kit comes with a microfibre lens cleaning cloth, lens cap, user guide and travel bag. Specifications Universal detachable clamp

Kaleidoscope lens

Telephoto lens

Wide angle and macro lens

Starburst lens

Polarizer lens

Fisheye lens

1-year warranty

Pros Cons 8 professional camera lenses in one carrying case Might be confusing for beginners Compatible with all iPhone & Android smartphones Lens are screwed together for easy storage

3. LUZWE Mobile Phone Telephoto Lens This easy-to-adjust, clip-on, portable lens is one of the best mobile lens kits that is also compatible with almost all smartphones. These lenses are also crafted to fit the rear and front-facing cameras. The multilayer green optics coating on the glass gives more clarity to the images. Specifications Ideal for clicking people, landscapes, architecture, selfies and more.

No vignetting

Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminium

Premium optical glass used for durability and clarity

Razor-crisp macro images

Universal attachment

Pros Cons High grip lens clip Doesn’t come with a case Professional HD lenses reduce glass glare and ghosting Soft rubber pads clip

4. Smars Mobile Telescope Lens Kit Perfect for travellers, film lovers, and instant news reporters, this lens magnifies the image by twelve times without losing sharpness. This telescopic lens can be conveniently screwed onto the clip. This universal lens is easy to use and can be just clipped to the phone and fits any phone snugly. Specifications 12X zoom lens

Converts mobile into a telescope

Higher visual acuteness

Rubber SF coating on the black lens

Screw ensures lenses alignment

Portable and detachable lens

Pros Cons Anti-reflection black ink to absorb stray light Needs more strength with the holder Cool optical telescope lens Produces sharp magnified images

5. Infinizy Monocular Telescope Lens Kit One of the best mobile lens kits for both monocular vision and binocular vision, this lens is ideal for sporting events, bird watching, long-distance shooting, and camping, among others. This Zoom lens can be conveniently carried. It not only shoots sharp images but can also be used for videography. The optical glass and multi-coated lens enhance light transmission resulting in better images. Specifications 18x 4K HD telescopic telephoto lens

Portable and multi-purpose

Easy to use

2-year warranty

Ultra zoom 18x 4K HD telescopic telephoto lens

Made in India

Pros Cons For long-range shooting The quality of imaging can be improved Ultra HD optical zoom Sharp images

6. TechKing 14X Optical Zoom Mobile Telescope Lens kit This14x 4K HD lens is one of the best mobile lens kits for long-range shooting. With adjustable focal length, it shoots sharp images and can also be used for videography. When required, you can also use it as a monocular telescope to view the world from a distance. Being light and compact, this lens can be your perfect travelling companion. Specifications Adjustable lens

High-quality pictures

Ultra zoom lens

Convenient to carry

Used for the rear camera

1-year warranty

Pros Cons HD telescopic telephoto lens Some shots might require a tripod Used for monocular and binocular vision Perfect for different focal lengths

7. Texton Zoom Mobile Telephoto Telescope Lens Kit This high-quality telephoto lens which comes with multi-layered coating on the glass, helps get a clear photo even from a distance. You can record every beautiful moment of your travel without the trouble of carrying a bulky camera. Ideal for bird and animal watching, the portable camera can be carried anywhere. The high-quality plastic used increases the durability. Specifications Portable and durable

18X telephoto lens

Easy to assemble

Multifunctional lenses

1-year warranty

Pros Cons Optical zoom lens Requires case which is an additional purchase Stylish and sleek Instantly expands the field of view

8.Exxelo Mobile Phone Telescope Lens This lens fits snugly onto your phone and is one of the best mobile lens kits for magnifying images. Despite magnifying the images twelve times, this lens produces sharp images. As it easily fits in your pocket, you can carry it anywhere with you. The clip ensures that the lenses are aligned perfectly with the camera. Specifications Easy to carry

Compact size

12X optical zoom

Barrel made from UV-resistant ABS

Higher visual acuteness

1-year warranty

Pros Cons Turns any mobile into a professional camera Doesn’t come with a case or bag Super wide-angle pictures Anti-reflection black ink absorbs stray light

9. Supreno Wide Angle Lens + Macro Lens This wide-angle lens covers a 45% wider range making it one of the best mobile lens kits for landscape photography. This mobile lens work on almost all popular brands and models of smartphones. Made with premium quality glass and aluminium, the coated HD lens reduces reflections and light flares resulting in better-quality pictures. This durable lens comes with a rubber clip that prevents the mobile from getting scratched or damaged. Specifications High-definition and professional

Coated glass

2 in 1 phone lens

Superb clarity

Detachable clip with soft rubber

1-year warranty

Pros Cons Adds a cinematic effect to photos and videos Clip unable to operate with certain phone cases Can fit different types of phones Value for money

10. iVoltaa Pro-Kit One of the best mobile lens kits that can be used by both amateurs and professionals, this lens takes crisp, clean, and sharp images. With the universal clip, it easily attaches to a smartphone, tablet, or even laptop. This kit is crafted from premium optical glass and aircraft-grade aluminium for clarity. This lens helps you click amazing groupselfies without even using a selfie stick. Specifications Soft rubber pads

Carry case and manual

Distortion-free lens

No dark corners

15x macro lens

Professional HD photos

Pros Cons Comes with a duracase Performance may get hampered if used with a phone case No dark corners or blurry edge images Reinforced Clip spring

Three best features of the different products

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Skyvik Signi Pro Most Android and iOS phone Wide angle & Macro Metal & glass Adcom 8 in 1 Android & iOS Devices Wide Angle, Macro, Telephoto, Fisheye Multi-Layer Optics + Anodized Aluminum Luzwe Telephoto Lens Android & iOS Devices Macro, Telephoto, Wide Angle Glass, Aluminium Metal Smars Telescope Lens Most smartphones Telephoto Aluminum + Optical Glass+ABS Plastic Infinizy Monocular Telescope Lens Android & iOS Devices Telephoto Metal & glass TechKing Optical Zoom Lens Android & iOS Devices Telephoto, Wide Angle Metallic Fiber Texton Optical Zoom Telescope Lens Most Android and iOS phone Telephoto, Wide Angle Metallic Fiber Exxelo Telescope Lens Android & iOS Devices Telephoto Metallic Fiber Supreno Wide Angle Lens + Macro Lens Most Android and iOS phone Wide Angle + macro lens Glass, Aluminium Metal iVoltaa Pro-Kit Most Android and iOS phone Wide Angle, Macro Metal & glass

Best value for money Supreno wide angle plus macro lens offers dual choices at a very reasonable price. While travelling for vacations or weekend trips, this lightweight mobile lens kit gives you the flexibility of taking show-stopping images without adding to your luggage space. This easy-to-use lens is one of the best mobile lens kits that also maximise image quality. Best overall product The Adcom 8-in-1 mobile phone lens has wide compatibility and works with both single and double-camera phones. A dream for social media enthusiasts, bloggers, and influencers. This is one of the best overall mobile lens kits because of its utility. You can shoot scenery, portrait, night lights, as well as nature images. How to find the perfect mobile lens kits Before buying the best mobile lens kit, you will need to do some research. This will help you choose the best mobile lens kit that matches your requirement. Below are a few factors that will help you take a better decision. What you plan to shoot: Choose the best mobile lens kit depending on your objective and interests. There are various types of lenses like wide angle, zoom, macro, or fish-eye. Characteristics of the lenses: Depending on the brand and the type of lens, the characteristics like weight, size, accessories, etc. will vary. However, a light but high-performance lens that is easy to handle is always recommended. Price list - Best mobile lens kits in India

S no. Product name Price 1. SKYVIK Signi Pro Rs.2299 2. Adcom 8 in 1 Mobile Phone Camera Lens Kit Rs.2190 3. LUZWE Mobile Phone Telephoto Lens Rs.449 4. Smars Mobile Telescope Lens Kit Rs.599 5. Infinizy Monocular Telescope Lens Kit Rs.1995 6. TechKing 14X Optical Zoom Mobile Telescope Lens kit Rs.1919 7. Texton 18x 4K HD Optical Zoom Mobile Telephoto Telescope Lens Kit Rs.1999 8. Exxelo Mobile Phone Telescope Lens Rs.999 9. Supreno Wide Angle Lens + Macro Lens Rs.699 10. iVoltaa Pro-Kit Rs.1615