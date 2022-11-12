The best camera lenses on amazon that can enhance your photography

Best camera lenses

Using the best camera lenses is crucial in any photography. Maximising your camera’s interchangeable lens system can transform your pictures from amateurish to professional. Remember to choose lenses as per the photos you would like to shoot. If you are into taking portraits, the prime lenses will be best and for landscape photography, choose the wide-angle lenses. So, here are the ten best camera lenses to make the right choice. However, getting the best camera lenses online is quite challenging. To simplify the shopping process, we have listed the best camera lenses on Amazon for you, along with their specifications, USPs and pros and cons. Go through the list for an objective and unbiased review to select the one that best suits your requirements. Best camera lenses for you 1. Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens for Canon DSLR Cameras This fixed focal length prime lens is a hot favourite for everyday photography, street photography, travel, weddings and everything in between. Its 50 mm fixed focal length is considered the standard in this category and is entirely compatible with all full-range of Canon DSLR cameras. Specification: Lens type: Standard

Standard Compatible devices: Canon mount

Canon mount Minimum focal length: 50 mm

50 mm Minimum aperture: 22 f

22 f Voltage: 100 V

100 V Product dimensions: 6.92 x 3.93 x 3.93 cm

6.92 x 3.93 x 3.93 cm Weight:160g

Pros Cons Lightweight Can flare Sharp at f/1.8 A certain amount of fall-off at a wide aperture Smooth and silent video focus Slower focus Affordable Modest barrel distortion Narrower view field on APS-C cameras Omits stabilisation Hood is missing

2. Canon EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens for Canon SLR Cameras The Canon EF 75-300mm is a lightweight, compact telephoto zoom lens perfect for shooting portraits, wildlife, and sports. It uses a DC motor of USM to drive AF. It is compatible with APS-C and full-frame format Canon DSLR cameras. Specification: Lens type: Telephoto

Telephoto Compatible devices: Canon EF

Canon EF Minimum focal length: 75 mm

75 mm Minimum aperture: 45 f

45 f Voltage: 240 V

240 V Product dimensions: 12.2 x 7.1 x 7.1 cm

12.2 x 7.1 x 7.1 cm Weight:480g

Pros Cons Covers full-frame sensor Weather sealing is not available Autofocus Variable aperture Slow aperture at Tele end The lens extends while focusing

3. Nikon 50mm Nikkor F/1.8D AF Prime Lens for DSLR Camera If there is one lens without which a full frame system may not be complete, it is the Nikon 50 mm Nikkor F/1.8D AF prime lens. The lens comes with a simple optical design making it lightweight, compact and affordable. It is bitingly sharp but will not autofocus on Nikon cameras devoid of autofocusing screws. Specification: Lens type: Prime lens

Prime lens Compatible devices: Nikon cameras, Nikon Digital SLRs

Nikon cameras, Nikon Digital SLRs Minimum focal length: 50 mm

50 mm Minimum aperture: 22 f

22 f Voltage: 240 V

240 V Product dimensions: 6.35 x 6.35 x 3.9 cm

6.35 x 6.35 x 3.9 cm Weight:155g

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design Manual focusing Exceptionally sharp pictures Not compatible with several camera models Perfect for low-light photography Easy to carry along Multi-layer coating

4. Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300 mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens for DSLR Cameras Perfect for DX-format SLRs, this lens is compact and lightweight, offering quality pictures as long as you do not zoom in all the way. You can use this superb quality lens with Nikon’s very own Vibration Reduction (VR) image stabilisation feature for blur-free video and photo opportunities. Specification: Lens type: Telephoto

Telephoto Compatible devices: D7500, D5600, D5500, D5300, D3400, D3300, D500 and later models

D7500, D5600, D5500, D5300, D3400, D3300, D500 and later models Minimum focal length: 70 mm

70 mm Minimum aperture: 32 f

32 f Voltage: 12 V

12 V Product dimensions: 12.5 x 7.19 x 7.19 cm

12.5 x 7.19 x 7.19 cm Weight:414.58g

Pros Cons Compact and light Not the right lens for manual focus Effective image stabilisation Narrow aperture Long telephoto reach Modest vignette Superior image quality Some form of distortion in zoom mode Smooth and quiet autofocus Loses resolution at length Affordable

5. Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon DSLR Camera It is the latest from Nikon in the trending series of 50 mm lenses distinguished from the others through its in-built Silent Wave Motor and brand new optical formula featuring seven elements in six groups with one aspherical element. Specification: Lens type: Standard

Standard Compatible devices: AS, SWM, M/A, FX

AS, SWM, M/A, FX Minimum focal length: 50 mm

50 mm Minimum aperture: 16 f

16 f Voltage: 240 V

240 V Product dimensions: 5.3 x 7.2 x 7.2 cm

5.3 x 7.2 x 7.2 cm Weight:185g

Pros Cons Compact The aperture ring is missing Sharp Cannot reduce vibration Inexpensive Fast aperture

6. Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon Digital SLR Camera This camera lens has a sleek form factor, a bright aperture and a regular view field. It comes in an exclusive design that suits those who need to work in difficult lighting conditions. The lens design also enables improved field depth control for working with select focus procedures and isolating different subjects. Specification: Lens type: Wide angle

Wide angle Compatible devices: Nikon DX, Nikon FX, Nikon F

Nikon DX, Nikon FX, Nikon F Minimum focal length: 35 mm

35 mm Minimum aperture: 22 f

22 f Voltage: 100 V

100 V Product dimensions: 5.3 x 7 x 7 cm

5.3 x 7 x 7 cm Weight:200g

Pros Cons Light and compact Barrel distortion Inexpensive No optical stabilisation Bright aperture Rough-feeling and narrow manual focus ring Crisp images Purple fringing is visible in high-contrast pictures

7. Tamron B018-N 18-200 F/3.5-6.3 DI II VC Nikon Mount Lens for Nikon DX DSLR Cameras The Tamron B018-N 18-200 F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC lens is specifically designed for the DX format Nikon F mount DSLRs. It can offer a focal length range equal to 27-300 mm, and its optical design features one dispersion element and one hybrid aspherical element that reduce aberrations and distortions throughout the zoom mode for colour-accurate, sharp and clear imagery. Specification: Lens type: Telephoto

Telephoto Compatible devices: Nikon DSLR Camera, VC, IF, LD, ASL, BBAR, MR, ZL, CD

Nikon DSLR Camera, VC, IF, LD, ASL, BBAR, MR, ZL, CD Minimum focal length: 18 mm

18 mm Minimum aperture: 6.3 f

6.3 f Voltage: 100 V

100 V Product dimensions: 9.65 x 10.16 x 10.16 cm

9.65 x 10.16 x 10.16 cm Weight:399.16g

Pros Cons Upgraded AF motor featuring fast and quiet focus Flare prone Good focal range Full-time manual override not available Lightest lens available Heavy barrel distortion It comes with a moisture-resistant coating The sharp tack effect goes missing sometimes Impressively affordable pricing Image shifts in the viewfinder Effective VC image stabilisation system Focus rings turn in autofocus mode Well-controlled chromatic aberrations A round aperture blade makes decent bokeh

8. Sony SEL1635GM 16-35mm f/2.8-22 Zoom Camera Lens This premium-range wide-angle zoom lens from Sony features extreme ED and aspherical components, an 11-blade aperture, Nano AR sealing, and an internal Direct Drive SSM focus motor. This weather-sealed lens with fluorine covering in front keeps away fingerprints and dirt. Its minimum focus distance is 0.28m, while it renders a maximum magnification of 0.19 xs. Specification: Lens type: Wide Angle

Wide Angle Compatible devices: Sony A and Sony E

Sony A and Sony E Minimum focal length: 16 mm

16 mm Minimum aperture: 22 f

22 f Voltage: 220 V

220 V Product dimensions: 12.16 x 8.85 x 12.16 cm

12.16 x 8.85 x 12.16 cm Weight:680g

Pros Cons Outstanding sharpness Highly expensive Well-controlled distortion Ideal for high-paying professional photography Low central CA Accurate and fast AF Beautiful bokeh Good construction quality

9. Sony FE 90 mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS Standard-Prime Lens for Mirrorless Cameras This is one of the best camera lenses that will let you get very close to your subject while revealing new picture possibilities. Its external body features a couple of additional switches. You can choose a focus range with one button with options like full, infinity to 0.50 and 0.5m to 0.28m. The other switch is for turning the optical steady feature on or off. Specification: Lens type: Macro

Macro Compatible devices: Sony

Sony Minimum focal length: 90 mm

90 mm Minimum aperture: 22 f

22 f Voltage: 110 to 120 V

110 to 120 V Product dimensions: 13 x 7.9 x 7.9 cm

13 x 7.9 x 7.9 cm Weight:602g

Pros Cons Rugged feel The motor makes a high-pitch noise Durable Expensive Accurate focus distance on the barrel Stunning close-focus length MF/AF clutch switch

10. Sony E-Mount 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 Telephoto Lens Measuring 4.25 inches in length, the Sony 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 lens is a must-try. Extremely lightweight and compact, this lens has a good build quality; however, it feels slightly flimsy at the same time. It has been built to last long and offers stellar performance within an affordable range. Available in minimalist and simple design, it provides comfortable and smooth operation. Specification: Lens type: Telephoto

Telephoto Compatible devices: Sony E

Sony E Minimum focal length: 55 mm

55 mm Minimum aperture: 55 f

55 f Voltage: 240 V

240 V Product dimensions: 10.8 x 6.38 x 6.38 cm

10.8 x 6.38 x 6.38 cm Weight:345g

Pros Cons Good zoom range Image quality needs to improve Optical stabilisation Weather sealing is not available Solid telephoto extent Stylish design

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens for Canon DSLR Cameras Standard 50 mm 22 f Canon EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens for Canon SLR Cameras Telephoto 75 mm 45 f Nikon 50mm Nikkor F/1.8D AF Prime Lens for DSLR Camera Prime lens 50 mm 22 f Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300 mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens for DSLR Cameras Telephoto 70 mm 32 f Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon DSLR Camera Standard 50 mm 16 f Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon Digital SLR Camera Wide Angle 35 mm 22 f Tamron B018-N 18-200 F/3.5-6.3 DI II VC Nikon Mount Lens for Nikon DX DSLR Cameras Telephoto 18 mm 6.3 f Sony SEL1635GM 16-35mm f/2.8-22 Zoom Camera Lens Wide Angle 16 mm 22 f Sony FE 90 mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS Standard-Prime Lens for Mirrorless Cameras Macro 90 mm 22 f Sony E-Mount 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 Telephoto Lens Telephoto 55 mm 55 f

Best value for money The Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens is your go-to lens if you want the best value-for-the-money camera lens for your Canon DSLR. Though it lags in zoom extent, focus on its compositional aspects that are more crucial in photography than zooming. And lastly, its reasonable price makes it a fantastic value-for-money lens. Best overall The Nikon AF-P DX Nikkor 70-300 mm, f/4.5-6.3G ED VR lens for DSLR cameras is the best overall telephoto lens designed to capture the action from a distance. Therefore, it best suits those who want to click images where they need to get as close to the subject as possible- such as sporting or wildlife environments. Its stepping motor enables quicker and quieter autofocusing, which is specifically beneficial when capturing videos. How to find the best camera lenses? Choose the best camera lens by considering the following factors: Focal length:It is the distance from the lens centre to the sensor when the subject is focused. Remember, the higher the focal length number, the longer the zoom and the shot will be wider when the focal length number is lower. Look for wide-angle focal lengths if you want to fit more into your frame, such as 14mm, 20mm, 24mm, 28mm and 35mm. And to be close to the subject, opt for telephoto lenses with focal lengths ranging between 50mm and 100mm. Always get a lens with an f2.8 aperture so adequate light passes through easily. Aperture:It measures the amount of light entering the camera. A small aperture number, such as f1.2, means a wider opening that lets in more light into the lens, perfect for photography in low light. If you are a professional photographer, choose wide-maximum-aperture camera lenses with f/1.4, f/1.8 and f/2 apertures. Beginner-level photographers can do with f/4 and f/5.6 aperture lenses. Best camera lenses price list

S.no Product Price 1. Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens for Canon DSLR Cameras ₹ 9,995 2. Canon EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens for Canon SLR Cameras ₹ 30,441 3. Nikon 50mm Nikkor F/1.8D AF Prime Lens for DSLR Camera ₹ 7,450 4. Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300 mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens for DSLR Cameras ₹ 23,700 5. Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon DSLR Camera ₹ 17,751 6. Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon Digital SLR Camera ₹ 18,000 7. Tamron B018-N 18-200 F/3.5-6.3 DI II VC Nikon Mount Lens for Nikon DX DSLR Cameras ₹ 18,990 8. Sony SEL1635GM 16-35mm f/2.8-22 Zoom Camera Lens ₹ 1,67,890 9. Sony FE 90 mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS Standard-Prime Lens for Mirrorless Cameras ₹ 61, 760 10. Sony E-Mount 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 Telephoto Lens ₹ 21,850