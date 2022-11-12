Story Saved
New Delhi 26oCC
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
New Delhi 26oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

The best camera lenses on amazon that can enhance your photography

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 12, 2022 18:24 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Getting the best camera lenses for your DSLR or mirrorless can be challenging. This article lists the best options on Amazon to make it easier for you to select the one you need.

product info
Best camera lenses

Using the best camera lenses is crucial in any photography. Maximising your camera’s interchangeable lens system can transform your pictures from amateurish to professional. Remember to choose lenses as per the photos you would like to shoot. If you are into taking portraits, the prime lenses will be best and for landscape photography, choose the wide-angle lenses. So, here are the ten best camera lenses to make the right choice.

However, getting the best camera lenses online is quite challenging. To simplify the shopping process, we have listed the best camera lenses on Amazon for you, along with their specifications, USPs and pros and cons. Go through the list for an objective and unbiased review to select the one that best suits your requirements.

Best camera lenses for you

1. Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens for Canon DSLR Cameras

This fixed focal length prime lens is a hot favourite for everyday photography, street photography, travel, weddings and everything in between. Its 50 mm fixed focal length is considered the standard in this category and is entirely compatible with all full-range of Canon DSLR cameras.

Specification:

  • Lens type:Standard
  • Compatible devices:Canon mount
  • Minimum focal length:50 mm
  • Minimum aperture:22 f
  • Voltage:100 V
  • Product dimensions:6.92 x 3.93 x 3.93 cm
  • Weight:160g
ProsCons
LightweightCan flare
Sharp at f/1.8A certain amount of fall-off at a wide aperture
Smooth and silent video focusSlower focus
AffordableModest barrel distortion
 Narrower view field on APS-C cameras
 Omits stabilisation
 Hood is missing
cellpic
Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens for Canon DSLR Cameras
2% off 9,799 9,995
Buy now

2. Canon EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens for Canon SLR Cameras

The Canon EF 75-300mm is a lightweight, compact telephoto zoom lens perfect for shooting portraits, wildlife, and sports. It uses a DC motor of USM to drive AF. It is compatible with APS-C and full-frame format Canon DSLR cameras.

Specification:

  • Lens type:Telephoto
  • Compatible devices:Canon EF
  • Minimum focal length:75 mm
  • Minimum aperture:45 f
  • Voltage:240 V
  • Product dimensions:12.2 x 7.1 x 7.1 cm
  • Weight:480g
ProsCons
Covers full-frame sensorWeather sealing is not available
AutofocusVariable aperture
 Slow aperture at Tele end
 The lens extends while focusing

3. Nikon 50mm Nikkor F/1.8D AF Prime Lens for DSLR Camera

If there is one lens without which a full frame system may not be complete, it is the Nikon 50 mm Nikkor F/1.8D AF prime lens. The lens comes with a simple optical design making it lightweight, compact and affordable. It is bitingly sharp but will not autofocus on Nikon cameras devoid of autofocusing screws.

Specification:

  • Lens type:Prime lens
  • Compatible devices:Nikon cameras, Nikon Digital SLRs
  • Minimum focal length:50 mm
  • Minimum aperture:22 f
  • Voltage:240 V
  • Product dimensions:6.35 x 6.35 x 3.9 cm
  • Weight:155g
ProsCons
Compact and lightweight designManual focusing
Exceptionally sharp picturesNot compatible with several camera models
Perfect for low-light photography 
Easy to carry along 
Multi-layer coating 
cellpic
Nikon 50mm Nikkor F/1.8D AF Prime Lens for DSLR Camera (Black)
5% off 7,099 7,450
Buy now

4. Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300 mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens for DSLR Cameras

Perfect for DX-format SLRs, this lens is compact and lightweight, offering quality pictures as long as you do not zoom in all the way. You can use this superb quality lens with Nikon’s very own Vibration Reduction (VR) image stabilisation feature for blur-free video and photo opportunities.

Specification:

  • Lens type:Telephoto
  • Compatible devices:D7500, D5600, D5500, D5300, D3400, D3300, D500 and later models
  • Minimum focal length:70 mm
  • Minimum aperture:32 f
  • Voltage:12 V
  • Product dimensions:12.5 x 7.19 x 7.19 cm
  • Weight:414.58g
ProsCons
Compact and lightNot the right lens for manual focus
Effective image stabilisationNarrow aperture
Long telephoto reachModest vignette
Superior image qualitySome form of distortion in zoom mode
Smooth and quiet autofocusLoses resolution at length
Affordable 
cellpic
Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300 mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens for DSLR Cameras (Black)
9% off 23,500 25,950
Buy now

5. Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon DSLR Camera

It is the latest from Nikon in the trending series of 50 mm lenses distinguished from the others through its in-built Silent Wave Motor and brand new optical formula featuring seven elements in six groups with one aspherical element.

Specification:

  • Lens type:Standard
  • Compatible devices:AS, SWM, M/A, FX
  • Minimum focal length:50 mm
  • Minimum aperture:16 f
  • Voltage:240 V
  • Product dimensions:5.3 x 7.2 x 7.2 cm
  • Weight:185g
ProsCons
CompactThe aperture ring is missing
SharpCannot reduce vibration
Inexpensive 
Fast aperture 

6. Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon Digital SLR Camera

This camera lens has a sleek form factor, a bright aperture and a regular view field. It comes in an exclusive design that suits those who need to work in difficult lighting conditions. The lens design also enables improved field depth control for working with select focus procedures and isolating different subjects.

Specification:

  • Lens type:Wide angle
  • Compatible devices:Nikon DX, Nikon FX, Nikon F
  • Minimum focal length:35 mm
  • Minimum aperture:22 f
  • Voltage:100 V
  • Product dimensions:5.3 x 7 x 7 cm
  • Weight:200g
ProsCons
Light and compactBarrel distortion
InexpensiveNo optical stabilisation
Bright apertureRough-feeling and narrow manual focus ring
Crisp imagesPurple fringing is visible in high-contrast pictures
cellpic
Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon Digital SLR Camera (Black)
3% off 17,399 18,000
Buy now

7. Tamron B018-N 18-200 F/3.5-6.3 DI II VC Nikon Mount Lens for Nikon DX DSLR Cameras

The Tamron B018-N 18-200 F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC lens is specifically designed for the DX format Nikon F mount DSLRs. It can offer a focal length range equal to 27-300 mm, and its optical design features one dispersion element and one hybrid aspherical element that reduce aberrations and distortions throughout the zoom mode for colour-accurate, sharp and clear imagery.

Specification:

  • Lens type:Telephoto
  • Compatible devices:Nikon DSLR Camera, VC, IF, LD, ASL, BBAR, MR, ZL, CD
  • Minimum focal length:18 mm
  • Minimum aperture:6.3 f
  • Voltage:100 V
  • Product dimensions:9.65 x 10.16 x 10.16 cm
  • Weight:399.16g
ProsCons
Upgraded AF motor featuring fast and quiet focusFlare prone
Good focal rangeFull-time manual override not available
Lightest lens availableHeavy barrel distortion
It comes with a moisture-resistant coatingThe sharp tack effect goes missing sometimes
Impressively affordable pricingImage shifts in the viewfinder
Effective VC image stabilisation systemFocus rings turn in autofocus mode
Well-controlled chromatic aberrations 
A round aperture blade makes decent bokeh 
cellpic
Tamron B018-N 18-200 F/3.5-6.3 DI II VC Nikon Mount Lens for Nikon DX DSLR Cameras - Black, 18-200mm
5% off 18,990 20,000
Buy now

8. Sony SEL1635GM 16-35mm f/2.8-22 Zoom Camera Lens

This premium-range wide-angle zoom lens from Sony features extreme ED and aspherical components, an 11-blade aperture, Nano AR sealing, and an internal Direct Drive SSM focus motor. This weather-sealed lens with fluorine covering in front keeps away fingerprints and dirt. Its minimum focus distance is 0.28m, while it renders a maximum magnification of 0.19 xs.

Specification:

  • Lens type:Wide Angle
  • Compatible devices:Sony A and Sony E
  • Minimum focal length:16 mm
  • Minimum aperture:22 f
  • Voltage:220 V
  • Product dimensions:12.16 x 8.85 x 12.16 cm
  • Weight:680g
ProsCons
Outstanding sharpnessHighly expensive
Well-controlled distortionIdeal for high-paying professional photography
Low central CA 
Accurate and fast AF 
Beautiful bokeh 
Good construction quality 
cellpic
Sony SEL1635GM 16-35mm f/2.8-22 Zoom Camera Lens, Black
13% off 167,890 192,990
Buy now

9. Sony FE 90 mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS Standard-Prime Lens for Mirrorless Cameras

This is one of the best camera lenses that will let you get very close to your subject while revealing new picture possibilities. Its external body features a couple of additional switches. You can choose a focus range with one button with options like full, infinity to 0.50 and 0.5m to 0.28m. The other switch is for turning the optical steady feature on or off.

Specification:

  • Lens type:Macro
  • Compatible devices:Sony
  • Minimum focal length:90 mm
  • Minimum aperture:22 f
  • Voltage:110 to 120 V
  • Product dimensions:13 x 7.9 x 7.9 cm
  • Weight:602g
ProsCons
Rugged feelThe motor makes a high-pitch noise
DurableExpensive
Accurate focus distance on the barrel 
Stunning close-focus length 
MF/AF clutch switch 
cellpic
Sony FE 90 mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS Standard-Prime Lens for Mirrorless Cameras (Black)
6% off 61,760 65,990
Buy now

10. Sony E-Mount 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 Telephoto Lens

Measuring 4.25 inches in length, the Sony 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 lens is a must-try. Extremely lightweight and compact, this lens has a good build quality; however, it feels slightly flimsy at the same time. It has been built to last long and offers stellar performance within an affordable range. Available in minimalist and simple design, it provides comfortable and smooth operation.

Specification:

  • Lens type:Telephoto
  • Compatible devices:Sony E
  • Minimum focal length:55 mm
  • Minimum aperture:55 f
  • Voltage:240 V
  • Product dimensions:10.8 x 6.38 x 6.38 cm
  • Weight:345g
ProsCons
Good zoom rangeImage quality needs to improve
Optical stabilisationWeather sealing is not available
Solid telephoto extent 
Stylish design 
cellpic
Sony E-Mount 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 Telephoto Lens (Black)
1% off 21,850 21,990
Buy now

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens for Canon DSLR CamerasStandard50 mm22 f
Canon EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens for Canon SLR CamerasTelephoto75 mm45 f
Nikon 50mm Nikkor F/1.8D AF Prime Lens for DSLR CameraPrime lens50 mm22 f
Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300 mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens for DSLR CamerasTelephoto70 mm32 f
Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon DSLR CameraStandard50 mm16 f
Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon Digital SLR CameraWide Angle35 mm22 f
Tamron B018-N 18-200 F/3.5-6.3 DI II VC Nikon Mount Lens for Nikon DX DSLR CamerasTelephoto18 mm6.3 f
Sony SEL1635GM 16-35mm f/2.8-22 Zoom Camera LensWide Angle16 mm22 f
Sony FE 90 mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS Standard-Prime Lens for Mirrorless CamerasMacro90 mm22 f
Sony E-Mount 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 Telephoto LensTelephoto55 mm55 f

Best value for money

The Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens is your go-to lens if you want the best value-for-the-money camera lens for your Canon DSLR. Though it lags in zoom extent, focus on its compositional aspects that are more crucial in photography than zooming. And lastly, its reasonable price makes it a fantastic value-for-money lens.

Best overall

The Nikon AF-P DX Nikkor 70-300 mm, f/4.5-6.3G ED VR lens for DSLR cameras is the best overall telephoto lens designed to capture the action from a distance. Therefore, it best suits those who want to click images where they need to get as close to the subject as possible- such as sporting or wildlife environments. Its stepping motor enables quicker and quieter autofocusing, which is specifically beneficial when capturing videos.

How to find the best camera lenses?

Choose the best camera lens by considering the following factors:

  • Focal length:It is the distance from the lens centre to the sensor when the subject is focused. Remember, the higher the focal length number, the longer the zoom and the shot will be wider when the focal length number is lower.

Look for wide-angle focal lengths if you want to fit more into your frame, such as 14mm, 20mm, 24mm, 28mm and 35mm. And to be close to the subject, opt for telephoto lenses with focal lengths ranging between 50mm and 100mm. Always get a lens with an f2.8 aperture so adequate light passes through easily.

  • Aperture:It measures the amount of light entering the camera. A small aperture number, such as f1.2, means a wider opening that lets in more light into the lens, perfect for photography in low light. If you are a professional photographer, choose wide-maximum-aperture camera lenses with f/1.4, f/1.8 and f/2 apertures. Beginner-level photographers can do with f/4 and f/5.6 aperture lenses.

Best camera lenses price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens for Canon DSLR Cameras 9,995
2.Canon EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens for Canon SLR Cameras 30,441
3.Nikon 50mm Nikkor F/1.8D AF Prime Lens for DSLR Camera 7,450
4.Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300 mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens for DSLR Cameras 23,700
5.Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon DSLR Camera 17,751
6.Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35 mm f/1.8G Prime Lens for Nikon Digital SLR Camera 18,000
7.Tamron B018-N 18-200 F/3.5-6.3 DI II VC Nikon Mount Lens for Nikon DX DSLR Cameras 18,990
8.Sony SEL1635GM 16-35mm f/2.8-22 Zoom Camera Lens 1,67,890
9.Sony FE 90 mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS Standard-Prime Lens for Mirrorless Cameras 61, 760
10.Sony E-Mount 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 Telephoto Lens 21,850

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best sports headphones you must have: Our top picks
Best natural soaps in India: Sustained use can give you soft and glowy skin
Popular power banks with 10000 mAh battery in India
Best Pigeon toasters: All you need to know about the top deals
Top AV receivers and amplifiers: Buying guide

The best camera lenses on amazon that can enhance your photography

1. What is the focal length and aperture in a camera lens?

2. What is the use of wide-angle and telephoto camera lenses?

3. Do all camera lenses fit all camera models?

4. How to pick the right camera lens for your requirement?

5. What do camera lenses do?

View More
electronics FOR LESS