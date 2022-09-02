Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Mobile phones with ample internal memory space are always in demand. Here, we tell you about the top Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones in India.
1. Redmi 10A
People who enjoy watching movies and videos on their phones will love this Redmi phone because it has a huge 15.58 cm (6.53 inch) display that is ideal for viewing. You can forget to charge the phone for up to two days as the charging is very good with the 5000 mAh battery.
Specifications:
· Screen size : 6.53 inches
· Camera : 13MP rear and 5MP front
· Battery : 5000 mAh
· Connectivity technologies : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
· Device Interface – primary : Touchscreen
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Look and the size of the phone
|Best for home and office purposes
|Touch panel slow
|Good battery life and processor
2. Redmi 9A Sport
The dual-sim Redmi 9A sports model offers an expandable capacity of up to 512 GB. The phone has a P2i splash-proof construction and is TUV certified. It's a great buy at the unbelievable price of ₹7,999.
Specifications:
· Screen Size : 6.53 inches
· Camera : 13MP rear with AI portrait and 5MP front camera
· Battery : 5000 mAh
· Connectivity technologies : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
· Phone standby time : 576 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for basic everyday usage
|No fingerprint sensor
|Great looks and features
|The camera quality is not good
|Value for money
|Hangs a lot
|Good battery life
3. Redmi 7
The dual-sim, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 CPU in the Redmi 7 offers outstanding performance with minimal power usage. The phone incorporates a face and fingerprint sensor for enhanced privacy and simple phone access.
Specifications:
· Screen Size : 6.26 inches
· Camera : 12MP rear and 8MP front camera
· Battery : 4000 mAh
· Connectivity technologies : Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared, GLONASS, USB, BeiDou, 802.11 b/g/n
· Display : Notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|Average display resolution
|Screen display
|Average back camera quality
|Fingerprint sensor
|10w fast charging
|No lags
4. Redmi 6A
The Redmi 6A uses less power and is designed to work with MIUI 9 for long-lasting endurance. The phone boasts of a fantastic camera (13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera) that takes detailed pictures. The phone has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a stunning, modern appearance.
Specifications:
· Screen size : 5.45 inches
· Camera : 13MP
· Battery : 3000 mAh
· Connectivity technologies : 4G, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, BeiDou
· Phone talk time : 24 hours
· Phone standby time : 48 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Battery backup is very less
|Good performance
|No IR blaster
|AI gimmick
|Dual 4G standby
5. Redmi Poco C3
With several incredible features, Redmi's POCO series is poised to take the place of your outdated smartphone. With a 5000 mAh battery, the Redmi Poco C3 guarantees a strong performance. Those who enjoy playing games will benefit from purchasing this phone because it features lag-free HyperEngine gaming technology.
Specifications:
· Screen Size : 6.43 inches
· Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Camera
· Battery : 5000 mAh
· Connectivity technologies : 4G
· Processor Brand : MediaTek Helio G35
· Screen Type : HD+
|Pros
|Cons
|Good camera quality
|No fingerprint sensor
|Battery performance
|Heavy phone
|Widescreen is good for watching movies
|Value for money
6. Redmi Y2
A massive 5.99-inch full-screen display and a facial unlock function are included with the Redmi Y2 smartphone. The background is blurred while using the specially created Bokeh effect in this phone's camera, which aids in taking clean pictures. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor for the extra security you have always wanted at the unbelievable price of ₹9,980.
Specifications:
· Screen Size : 5.99 inches
· Camera : Dual 12MP + 5MP
· Battery : 3080 mAh
· Connectivity technologies : 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, 802.11 b/g/n
· Resolution : 1440x720
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Average camera quality
|Fingerprint sensor
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
The Xiaomi Redmi Note has the sturdy convenience of a Type-C port charger. The phone has a really good 16 cm FHD+ dot notch display for an immersive viewing experience. To snap images as far as possible and trim out anything unnecessary, use the 48MP dual camera of this phone.
Specifications:
· Screen Size : 5.99 inches
· Camera : 48MP + 5MP AI
· Battery : 4000 mAh
· Connectivity technologies : 4G
· Display : 16cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display
· Calling time : Up to 23 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Good camera quality
|Hangs frequently
|Good for gaming purposes
|Great battery life
8. POCO C31
The triple rear cameras in this phone are of 13MP+2MP+2MP specs, continuing the POCO series tradition of impressive camera setups. The phone boasts an in-built AI portrait mode with face recognition and a high-quality camera. The phone already has the Google Chrome browser loaded for convenient web browsing.
Specifications:
· Screen Size : 6.53 inches
· Camera : 13MP + 5MP AI
· Battery : 5000 mAh
· Connectivity technologies : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
· Resolution : 1600x720 pixels
· Display : HD+ In-Cell LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Battery issue
9. Redmi 7A
It is one of the best smartphones for the elderly because it makes it simple to increase the font size for more comfortable reading. For those who enjoy speaking on speaker mode, the phone's high-volume receiver for simple calling allows them to listen 20% louder.
Specifications:
· Screen Size : 5.45 inches
· Camera : 12MP + 5MP AI
· Battery : 4000 mAh
· Connectivity technologies : WiFi Bluetooth;GLONASS;USB;GPS;BeiDou;802.11 b/g/n
· Resolution : 1440 x 720
· Display : HD+
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|The quality is not that great
|Good battery life
|The phone hangs a lot
|Great performance
|Good camera
The Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 GB RAM / 32 Gb storage), which retails for ₹7,999, gives the best value for money, as it has some of the best features compared to other models and comes at a good price point. It has a battery backup of 5000 mAh and is suitable for those who enjoy watching movies and playing games.
The best overall phone from our list is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S (Black, 32GB storage, 3GB RAM), which retails for ₹10,999. It has a really good 16 cm FHD+ dot notch display for an immersive viewing experience with a 48MP dual camera for crisp and clear photos.
When you are looking for the perfect Xiaomi 32GB internal memory smartphone, keep the following specs in mind:
|S.No.
|Product
|Price
|1
|Redmi 10A
|₹8,499
|2
|Redmi 9A Sport
|₹7,999
|3
|Redmi 7
|₹7,075
|4
|Redmi 6A
|₹7,998
|5
|Redmi Poco C3
|₹7,999
|6
|Redmi Y2
|₹9,980
|7
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
|₹10,999
|8
|POCO C31
|₹8,200
|9
|Redmi 7A
|₹6,999
|10
|Redmi 6A
|₹7,499
