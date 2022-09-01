Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones

Xiaomi is one of the most popular phone brands currently. If you're looking for a phone to help you with your daily routine, the 2GB internal memory phones by Xiaomi can be highly efficient. These Xiaomi phones provide functioning and smooth performance. Furthermore, they have better battery backup and a large screen. The best part of buying the Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones is that they will help to add value to the performance. With the 4G network, these phones have become fast-paced too. These phones provide the benefit of better efficiency and maximum productivity. Therefore, if you're looking for a brand that will provide you with maximum output, you should buy one of these phones. 1. Redmi 9A Sport The Redmi 9A Sport features the MIUI 12 operating system. This is one of those dual SIM phones that is affordable and highly effective. Moreover, the 13MP rear camera is exceptionally good, making it one of the best camera phones for the price point. The selfie camera of the phone is the most efficient at 5MP. Furthermore, it also features a great battery backup capacity of 5000 mAh.The phone is priced at ₹6,999 and comes with a one-year warranty. Specifications: Processor : MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core

Pros Cons Lightweight No stereo speaker Efficient connectivity with USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Not water resistant Decent performance No removable battery Good selfie camera Good battery backup

Best features: The phone features a great battery backup.

The phone has a huge display of 6.53 inches,

P2i protects the phone through the splash-proof design.

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 The Redmi Note 4 is one of the most popular mobile phones. It is an excellent phone featuring a primary camera of 13 MP. Compared to other phones within this price range, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 provides ultra-fast PDAF and slow-motion video recording. The dual SIM slots feature a micro and nano slot, along with the dual standby of 4G for both SIMs.The phone is priced at ₹8,999 and comes with a 6-month warranty. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Pros Cons Lightweight Average camera quality Decent performance No NFC Better connectivity Longer battery life

Best features: The phone features a great battery life.

The phone features a sleek design.

Comparatively, it is a very lightweight phone.

3. Redmi 7 If you're searching for a product that will cater to your day-to-day needs, Redmi 7 can perfectly serve the purpose. With a dual rear camera, it is one of the most efficient phones in today's time at an affordable rate. The best part about choosing Redmi 7 is that it helps you access the 4G technology at the most affordable rate. Comparatively, this phone has a better pixel density than other phones. Furthermore, it is one of the most lightweight phones by Redmi. The phone is priced at ₹7,599 and comes with a one-year warranty. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core

Pros Cons Weighs only 180 grams, making it extremely lightweight No USB-C charging Decent battery performance No NFC data transfer feature Better battery life Availability in various colours Budget-friendly

Best features: The phones come with great battery life.

The phone features a decent battery performance.

It is a lightweight phone.

4. Redmi 7A The Redmi 7A is one of the most decent phones for its budget. An upgraded version of the Redmi 6A, the Redmi 7A has a lot to offer: good speakers, excellent battery life and camera quality. Furthermore, it is one of the best-valued smartphones that is not only fast but also compact. The 5.45-inch HD+ screen display delivers the perfect visual experience for the users.The phone is priced at around ₹6,999 and comes with a one-year warranty. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Pros Cons Excellent price to performance ratio Muted voice quality Bright display No fingerprint sensor Long battery life Imprecise GPS Smooth functioning

Best features: The sleek design of the phone caters to smooth functioning.

It has a very bright display.

The phone comes with long battery life.

5. Xiaomi Redmi 8A The curved edges of the Redmi 8A make it highly comfortable to hold it in hand. If you're looking for one of the most affordable Xiaomi 2GB internal memory phones at an affordable rate, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is one of your best choices. The phone features a textured back with a gradient finish. It is one of the best phones with great battery life. For its budget, it is one of the best phones for power users.The phone is priced at ₹6,999 and delivers great performance for this rate. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Pros Cons Solid build with a very good design Average performance Excellent battery backup Average camera Budget-friendly Constant spam notifications from MIUI USB Type-C supports fast charging

Best features: The phone has a smooth performance.

It comes with a dual camera.

The phone has a great battery backup of 5000 mAh.

6. Xiaomi Redmi 6A The Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a very sleek design. It is available in four colours – blue, gold, black and rose gold. The phone's body is curvy and contoured, which makes it easier for the user to hold it. Furthermore, the phone isn't too thick either, which makes it one of the most easy-to-handle phones. Comparatively, the phone is very lightweight too. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side. However, this phone does not feature any fingerprint scanner.The phone is priced at ₹7,999 and has a year's warranty. Specifications: Processor: 2GHz Quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 (12nm processor)

Pros Cons Excellent display May start lagging sometime Efficient design No dual 4G support Decent camera performance Good battery backup

Best features: The phone has an excellent display.

The phone features a good battery backup.

This is an excellent display phone.

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9A Sport 4000 mAh 13 MP + 5 Mp 6.53 inch Redmi Note 4 4100 mAh 13 MP 5.5 inch Redmi 7 4000 mAh 12 + 2 MP, 8 MP 6.26 inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A 4000 mAh 5 MP 5.45 inch Redmi 8A 5000 mAh 12 + 2 MP 6.22 inch Redmi 6A 3000 mAh 13 MP + 5 Mp 5.45 inch

Best value for money The Redmi 9A Sport offers the best value for money because of its many useful features. Supporting fast charging, this phone is packed with some high-performing cameras that makes it the best bang for your buck. Furthermore, it is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 6, adding to the extra security layer. Best overall product Overall, the Redmi 8A is an excellent phone on our list. The phone feels good for its pricing and adds to the premium feel. Moreover, it has a very good functioning and strong processor, providing a great battery backup. Apart from decent daily use, the phone can also be helpful for gaming. However, please don't use it extensively for gaming purposes only. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones? You need to do some research if you're looking for Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones, as many Xiaomi phone models have been discontinued. It is advisable to check features such as battery backup, ease of use, camera quality and more. You need to understand your requirements and, depending on that, choose the product accordingly. You should compare the different mobile phones in this category and make an apt choice. Products price list

Product Price list Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 6,999 Redmi Note 4 ₹ 8,999 Redmi 7 ₹ 7,599 Redmi 7A ₹ 6,999 Redmi 8A ₹ 6,999 Redmi 6A ₹ 7,999