Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 01, 2022 22:18 IST
Summary:

If you want to buy an affordable phone that will cater to your day-to-day needs, you should opt for one of the Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones. These phones may not be great for gaming, but they will help you meet the efficiency.

product info
Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones

Xiaomi is one of the most popular phone brands currently. If you're looking for a phone to help you with your daily routine, the 2GB internal memory phones by Xiaomi can be highly efficient. These Xiaomi phones provide functioning and smooth performance. Furthermore, they have better battery backup and a large screen. The best part of buying the Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones is that they will help to add value to the performance. With the 4G network, these phones have become fast-paced too. These phones provide the benefit of better efficiency and maximum productivity. Therefore, if you're looking for a brand that will provide you with maximum output, you should buy one of these phones.

1. Redmi 9A Sport

The Redmi 9A Sport features the MIUI 12 operating system. This is one of those dual SIM phones that is affordable and highly effective. Moreover, the 13MP rear camera is exceptionally good, making it one of the best camera phones for the price point. The selfie camera of the phone is the most efficient at 5MP. Furthermore, it also features a great battery backup capacity of 5000 mAh.The phone is priced at 6,999 and comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core
  • Camera: 13 MP rear, 5 MP front camera
  • Battery Backup: 5000 MAh
  • Display: 6.53 inch
  • RAM: 2GB
  • OS: MIUI 12
ProsCons

Lightweight

No stereo speaker

Efficient connectivity with USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Not water resistant

Decent performance

No removable battery

Good selfie camera

 

Good battery backup

 

Best features:

  • The phone features a great battery backup.
  • The phone has a huge display of 6.53 inches,
  • P2i protects the phone through the splash-proof design.
cellpic
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
18% off 6,999 8,499
Buy now

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Redmi Note 4 is one of the most popular mobile phones. It is an excellent phone featuring a primary camera of 13 MP. Compared to other phones within this price range, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 provides ultra-fast PDAF and slow-motion video recording. The dual SIM slots feature a micro and nano slot, along with the dual standby of 4G for both SIMs.The phone is priced at 8,999 and comes with a 6-month warranty.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Camera: 13 MP rear
  • Battery Backup: 4100 mAh
  • Display: 5.5 inch
  • RAM: 2GB
  • OS: Android
ProsCons

Lightweight

Average camera quality

Decent performanceNo NFC
Better connectivity 
Longer battery life 

Best features:

  • The phone features a great battery life.
  • The phone features a sleek design.
  • Comparatively, it is a very lightweight phone.
cellpic
(Renewed) Redmi Note 4 (Gold, 64GB)
18% off 8,999 10,999
Buy now

3. Redmi 7

If you're searching for a product that will cater to your day-to-day needs, Redmi 7 can perfectly serve the purpose. With a dual rear camera, it is one of the most efficient phones in today's time at an affordable rate. The best part about choosing Redmi 7 is that it helps you access the 4G technology at the most affordable rate. Comparatively, this phone has a better pixel density than other phones. Furthermore, it is one of the most lightweight phones by Redmi. The phone is priced at 7,599 and comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core
  • Camera: 12+2 MP (dual rear camera), 8 MP front camera
  • Display:6.26 inches with 1520*720 pixels
  • Battery Backup: 4000 mAh
  • RAM:2GB
  • OS:Android Pie v9.0, MIUI 10

Pros

Cons

Weighs only 180 grams, making it extremely lightweight

No USB-C charging

Decent battery performanceNo NFC data transfer feature
Better battery life 
Availability in various colours 
Budget-friendly 

Best features:

  • The phones come with great battery life.
  • The phone features a decent battery performance.
  • It is a lightweight phone.
cellpic
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)
11% off 8,890 9,990
Buy now

4. Redmi 7A

The Redmi 7A is one of the most decent phones for its budget. An upgraded version of the Redmi 6A, the Redmi 7A has a lot to offer: good speakers, excellent battery life and camera quality. Furthermore, it is one of the best-valued smartphones that is not only fast but also compact. The 5.45-inch HD+ screen display delivers the perfect visual experience for the users.The phone is priced at around 6,999 and comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Camera: 5MP
  • Display: 5.45 inch
  • Battery Backup: 4000 mAh
  • RAM: 2GB
  • OS: Android v9.0
ProsCons

Excellent price to performance ratio

Muted voice quality 

Bright displayNo fingerprint sensor
Long battery lifeImprecise GPS
Smooth functioning 

Best features:

  • The sleek design of the phone caters to smooth functioning.
  • It has a very bright display.
  • The phone comes with long battery life.
cellpic
Redmi 7A (Matte Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
22% off 6,999 8,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi Redmi 8A

The curved edges of the Redmi 8A make it highly comfortable to hold it in hand. If you're looking for one of the most affordable Xiaomi 2GB internal memory phones at an affordable rate, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is one of your best choices. The phone features a textured back with a gradient finish. It is one of the best phones with great battery life. For its budget, it is one of the best phones for power users.The phone is priced at 6,999 and delivers great performance for this rate.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Camera: 12 MP + 2 MP
  • Display: 6.22 inch
  • Battery Backup: 5000 mAh
  • RAM: 2GB
  • OS: Android 9 Pie
ProsCons

Solid build with a very good design

Average performance

Excellent battery backupAverage camera
Budget-friendlyConstant spam notifications from MIUI
USB Type-C supports fast charging 

Best features:

  • The phone has a smooth performance.
  • It comes with a dual camera.
  • The phone has a great battery backup of 5000 mAh.
cellpic
(Renewed) Redmi 8A Dual (Midnight Grey, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) – Dual Cameras & 5,000 mAH Battery
Check Price on Amazon

6. Xiaomi Redmi 6A

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a very sleek design. It is available in four colours – blue, gold, black and rose gold. The phone's body is curvy and contoured, which makes it easier for the user to hold it. Furthermore, the phone isn't too thick either, which makes it one of the most easy-to-handle phones. Comparatively, the phone is very lightweight too. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side. However, this phone does not feature any fingerprint scanner.The phone is priced at 7,999 and has a year's warranty.

Specifications:

  • Processor: 2GHz Quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 (12nm processor)
  • Camera: 13 MP (rear) and 5 MP (front)
  • Display: 5.45 inch
  • Battery Backup: 3000 mAh
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • OS: Android 8.1 Oreo
ProsCons

Excellent display

May start lagging sometime

Efficient designNo dual 4G support
Decent camera performance 
Good battery backup 

Best features:

  • The phone has an excellent display.
  • The phone features a good battery backup.
  • This is an excellent display phone.
cellpic
Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
6% off 7,999 8,499
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 9A Sport4000 mAh13 MP + 5 Mp6.53 inch
Redmi Note 44100 mAh13 MP5.5 inch
Redmi 74000 mAh12 + 2 MP, 8 MP6.26 inch
Xiaomi Redmi 7A4000 mAh5 MP5.45 inch
Redmi 8A5000 mAh12 + 2 MP6.22 inch
Redmi 6A3000 mAh13 MP + 5 Mp5.45 inch 

Best value for money

The Redmi 9A Sport offers the best value for money because of its many useful features. Supporting fast charging, this phone is packed with some high-performing cameras that makes it the best bang for your buck. Furthermore, it is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 6, adding to the extra security layer.

Best overall product

Overall, the Redmi 8A is an excellent phone on our list. The phone feels good for its pricing and adds to the premium feel. Moreover, it has a very good functioning and strong processor, providing a great battery backup. Apart from decent daily use, the phone can also be helpful for gaming. However, please don't use it extensively for gaming purposes only.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones?

You need to do some research if you're looking for Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones, as many Xiaomi phone models have been discontinued. It is advisable to check features such as battery backup, ease of use, camera quality and more. You need to understand your requirements and, depending on that, choose the product accordingly. You should compare the different mobile phones in this category and make an apt choice.

Products price list

ProductPrice list
Redmi 9A Sport 6,999
Redmi Note 4 8,999
Redmi 7 7,599
Redmi 7A 6,999
Redmi 8A 6,999
Redmi 6A 7,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

