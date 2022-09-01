Xiaomi 8GB RAM mobile phones: Our top picks

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Compared to other major manufacturers, Xiaomi smartphones are fan-favorites due to their low prices and excellent value for money. If you are looking for a power-packed Xiaomi mobile phone with 8GB RAM, Xiaomi has got you covered.
1. Xiaomi 12 Pro
The Xiaomi 12 Pro represents the absolute best Xiaomi has to offer in terms of performance and design. As a high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro exceeds all expectations. Xiaomi asserts that it has increased its attention on reliability while including sufficient high-end features. If you're looking for a powerhouse that is equally dependable in the camera and design department, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a great choice.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design and display
|Mediocre results with the telephoto lens
|Best-in-class charging speeds
|Lacks a formal IP rating
|Beautiful pictures from the primary camera
|Throttling problem as in every phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen
2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
In terms of raw specifications alone, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a significant improvement over the Mi 10T Pro. The Xiaomi 11T Pro includes a 120W charger, an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and an AMOLED display compatible with Dolby Vision. While costing more than the regular Mi 11T, it includes some notable performance improvements and optimizations.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Support for ultra-fast 120W fast charging
|Hard to reach the biometric scanner
|Superb build quality
|Throttling issues similar to all phones with Snapdragon 888 processor
|Support for 13 5G bands
|Lacks support for wireless charging
3. Mi 10
The Mi 10 makes for an interesting offering. This phone's curved front and rear glass add a stylish touch. The glossy surface makes it aesthetically pleasing. The Mi 10 5G has most flagship specs but no IP certification. It has a water-repellent P2i coating, so it should survive accidental splashes.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant OLED display with 90hz refresh rate
|Front camera could be improved
|Strong performance with Snapdragon 865b 5G
|Lacks a formal IP rating
|Great camera quality
|A telephoto lens is strongly missed
4. Mi 11X Pro 5G
If you're looking for a powerful phone, look no farther than the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, which is just as capable as any other device with the Snapdragon 888 chip and 8GB RAM. The Mi 11X Pro 5G is a fantastic smartphone with an amazing value for your money, thanks to its excellent camera setup and other flagship-grade features.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design
|Overheats at times
|Power-packed performance
|Significant camera bump
|Stunning display
|Support for only 33W fast charging
5. MI 10T 5G
Although it shares several features with the more costly Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10T is significantly cheaper. At ₹33,999, the Xiaomi Mi 10T is a fantastic choice due to its Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB RAM. In addition, the 6.67-inch screen's 144 Hz display and 5,000 mAh battery, the largest in the Mi 10-series, give it an edge over its rivals.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Incredible performance
|Uncertainty regarding future software updates
|Best-in-class 144hz refresh rate
|Low-light photography could use some improvement
|Amazing camera results
|Bloatware
6. Mi 11X 5G
Xiaomi has accomplished a lot with the Mi 11X 5G, offering exceptional build quality and strong performance at a competitive price. The Mi 11X never fails to impress with its high-quality cameras. The Snapdragon 870 5G and 8GB RAM make it a great pick. Incredible stereo sound, water and dust resistance (IP53 rating), and rapid 33W charging are all must-have features.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent design
|Bloatware
|Support for 33W fast charging
|Overheats under heavy load
|Amazing stereo speakers
|Cameras could use some improvement
7. Xiaomi 11i 5G
Xiaomi's 11i 5G is a powerful smartphone with a sleek 120Hz AMOLED display, rapid charging (up to 120W), and high-quality cameras at a low price. Although the 11i hypercharge initially appeared to be a one-trick pony, it ultimately proved to be the market leader in its price bracket.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Astounding 120W fast charging
|Bloatware
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Mediocre camera performance
|Excellent stereo speakers
|Battery life could be improved
8. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is a top-tier smartphone in all respects, particularly for its superior build quality, exceptional performance, brilliant display, and excellent cameras. The phone's other features, including support for several 5G bands, NFC, and Xiaomi's distinctive IR blaster, are top-notch.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful Snapdragon 778G SoC
|Lacks support for OIS
|33W fast charging
|Battery life could use some improvement
|Premium, sleek design and build
|Mediocre low-light photography results
9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Because of its superb build quality, beautiful 90Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 732G processor, and 8GB RAM, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a top-tier budget smartphone that offers excellent value for your money.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design
|Lacks support for 3.5mm headphone jack
|Snapdragon 732G processor
|Not for gamers
|90hz refresh rate
|Underwhelming low-light photography results
The Mi 11X Pro 5G garnered a lot of praise for the kind of features it offers, given the attractive price of Rs. 36,999. While being one of the most affordable smartphones in India to feature the Snapdragon 888 Soc, it also offers 8GB of RAM, which makes it a performance powerhouse. If you're looking for a phone that offers the best value for money, it has to be the Mi 11X Pro 5G.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro offers the best possible specifications, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and up to 12GB of RAM, all packed into one stunning smartphone. The Xiaomi 12 Pro's cameras deliver fantastic stills and videos. Even the 120W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging speeds are some of the best in the industry.
|Product
|Price
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|62,999
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
|39,999
|Mi 10
|54,999
|Mi 11X Pro 5G
|36,999
|MI 10T 5G
|33,999
|Mi 11X 5G
|29,999
|Xiaomi 11i 5G
|28,999
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
|25,999
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
|21,999
