Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Xiaomi 8GB RAM mobile phones: Our top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 31, 2022 21:51 IST
Summary:

Looking for an 8GB RAM mobile phone from Xiaomi? Take a look at our top picks.

product info
Xiaomi 8GB RAM mobile phone

Compared to other major manufacturers, Xiaomi smartphones are fan-favorites due to their low prices and excellent value for money. If you are looking for a power-packed Xiaomi mobile phone with 8GB RAM, Xiaomi has got you covered.

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro represents the absolute best Xiaomi has to offer in terms of performance and design. As a high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro exceeds all expectations. Xiaomi asserts that it has increased its attention on reliability while including sufficient high-end features. If you're looking for a powerhouse that is equally dependable in the camera and design department, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a great choice.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1500 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Antutu: 968,607)
  • RAM: 8GB/12GB
  • ROM: 128GB/256GB
  • Battery: 4600 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 50 MP (f/1.9) telephoto sensor, 50 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens
  • Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.5)
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 18 minutes)
ProsCons
Elegant design and displayMediocre results with the telephoto lens
Best-in-class charging speedsLacks a formal IP rating
Beautiful pictures from the primary cameraThrottling problem as in every phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 
cellpic
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Couture Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP+50MP+50MP Flagship Cameras(OIS) | 10 bit 2K+ AMOLED Display | Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
Check Price on Amazon

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

In terms of raw specifications alone, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a significant improvement over the Mi 10T Pro. The Xiaomi 11T Pro includes a 120W charger, an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and an AMOLED display compatible with Dolby Vision. While costing more than the regular Mi 11T, it includes some notable performance improvements and optimizations.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1000 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
  • RAM: 8GB/12GB
  • ROM: 128GB/256GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens
  • Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 17 minutes)
ProsCons
Support for ultra-fast 120W fast chargingHard to reach the biometric scanner
Superb build qualityThrottling issues similar to all phones with Snapdragon 888 processor
Support for 13 5G bandsLacks support for wireless charging
cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(Meteorite Black,8GB RAM,256GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Additional Exchange Offer| Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
25% off 39,999 52,999
Buy now

3. Mi 10

The Mi 10 makes for an interesting offering. This phone's curved front and rear glass add a stylish touch. The glossy surface makes it aesthetically pleasing. The Mi 10 5G has most flagship specs but no IP certification. It has a water-repellent P2i coating, so it should survive accidental splashes.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, and 650 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
  • RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB
  • ROM: 128GB/256GB
  • Battery: 4780 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.0)
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 30W

ProsCons
Elegant OLED display with 90hz refresh rateFront camera could be improved
Strong performance with Snapdragon 865b 5GLacks a formal IP rating
Great camera qualityA telephoto lens is strongly missed
cellpic
Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera, SD 865 Processor, 5G Ready
8% off 54,999 59,999
Buy now

4. Mi 11X Pro 5G

If you're looking for a powerful phone, look no farther than the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, which is just as capable as any other device with the Snapdragon 888 chip and 8GB RAM. The Mi 11X Pro 5G is a fantastic smartphone with an amazing value for your money, thanks to its excellent camera setup and other flagship-grade features.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
  • RAM: 8GB
  • ROM: 128GB/256GB
  • Battery: 4520 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) telephoto macro lens
  • Front Camera: 20 MP(f/2.5)
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 52 minutes)
ProsCons
Elegant designOverheats at times
Power-packed performanceSignificant camera bump
Stunning displaySupport for only 33W fast charging
cellpic
Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement for Prime | Extra Offers on Exchange
23% off 36,999 47,999
Buy now

5. MI 10T 5G

Although it shares several features with the more costly Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10T is significantly cheaper. At 33,999, the Xiaomi Mi 10T is a fantastic choice due to its Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB RAM. In addition, the 6.67-inch screen's 144 Hz display and 5,000 mAh battery, the largest in the Mi 10-series, give it an edge over its rivals.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 144hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 650 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
  • RAM: 6GB/5.
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) macro lens
  • Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.2)
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 33W
ProsCons
Incredible performanceUncertainty regarding future software updates
Best-in-class 144hz refresh rateLow-light photography could use some improvement
Amazing camera resultsBloatware
cellpic
MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage - | Alexa Hands-Free Capable |Additional Exchange/No Cost EMI Offers
19% off 34,999 42,999
Buy now

6. Mi 11X 5G

Xiaomi has accomplished a lot with the Mi 11X 5G, offering exceptional build quality and strong performance at a competitive price. The Mi 11X never fails to impress with its high-quality cameras. The Snapdragon 870 5G and 8GB RAM make it a great pick. Incredible stereo sound, water and dust resistance (IP53 rating), and rapid 33W charging are all must-have features.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
  • RAM: 6GB/8GB
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Battery: 4520 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP( f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) macro lens
  • Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.5)
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% in 52 minutes)
ProsCons
Excellent design Bloatware 
Support for 33W fast chargingOverheats under heavy load
Amazing stereo speakersCameras could use some improvement
cellpic
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 8GB RAM 128GB ROM) | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED | Extra offers on exchange | Upto 18 Months No Cost EMI
14% off 29,999 34,999
Buy now

7. Xiaomi 11i 5G

Xiaomi's 11i 5G is a powerful smartphone with a sleek 120Hz AMOLED display, rapid charging (up to 120W), and high-quality cameras at a low price. Although the 11i hypercharge initially appeared to be a one-trick pony, it ultimately proved to be the market leader in its price bracket.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.67 inches AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • RAM: 6GB/8GB
  • ROM: 128GB/256GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens
  • Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 67 W
ProsCons
Astounding 120W fast chargingBloatware
MediaTek Dimensity 920Mediocre camera performance
Excellent stereo speakersBattery life could be improved
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium, (MZB0A55IN)
17% off 26,400 31,999
Buy now

8. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is a top-tier smartphone in all respects, particularly for its superior build quality, exceptional performance, brilliant display, and excellent cameras. The phone's other features, including support for several 5G bands, NFC, and Xiaomi's distinctive IR blaster, are top-notch.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.55 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 800 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
  • RAM: 6GB/8GB
  • ROM: 128GB/256GB
  • Battery: 4250 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) telephoto macro sensor
  • Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.2)
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 33W
ProsCons
Powerful Snapdragon 778G SoCLacks support for OIS
33W fast chargingBattery life could use some improvement
Premium, sleek design and buildMediocre low-light photography results
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
21% off 26,999 33,999
Buy now

9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Because of its superb build quality, beautiful 90Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 732G processor, and 8GB RAM, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a top-tier budget smartphone that offers excellent value for your money.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB
  • ROM: 64GB/128GB
  • Battery: 4250 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens
  • Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Elegant designLacks support for 3.5mm headphone jack
Snapdragon 732G processorNot for gamers
90hz refresh rateUnderwhelming low-light photography results
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (Vinyl Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 12 ProLTPO AMOLED display panelQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor108 MP rear camera120W fast charging
Mi 10Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G  processor108 MP rear cameraUp to 12GB of RAM
Mi 11X Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor108 MP rear camera6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel
MI 10T 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G64 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Mi 11X 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G 48 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Xiaomi 11i 5G 67W fast charging108 MP rear camera6.67 inches AMOLED panel
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor6.55-inch AMOLED panel33W fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 11 LiteQualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor48 MP rear camera33W fast charging

Best value for money

The Mi 11X Pro 5G garnered a lot of praise for the kind of features it offers, given the attractive price of Rs. 36,999. While being one of the most affordable smartphones in India to feature the Snapdragon 888 Soc, it also offers 8GB of RAM, which makes it a performance powerhouse. If you're looking for a phone that offers the best value for money, it has to be the Mi 11X Pro 5G.

Best overall

The Xiaomi 12 Pro offers the best possible specifications, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and up to 12GB of RAM, all packed into one stunning smartphone. The Xiaomi 12 Pro's cameras deliver fantastic stills and videos. Even the 120W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging speeds are some of the best in the industry.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 8 GB RAM mobile phones

  1. RAM: The primary factor to consider must be your requirements. It is important to decide what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone. Once you have decided to prioritise RAM over everything else, it is important to optimise for that. It is vital to remember that all RAM is not created equal, and there are various versions of RAM such as LPDDR5 and LPDDR5x.
  2. Processor: Having access to a ton of memory but limited processing power would crush your smartphone experience. It is essential to make sure that you have a sufficiently powerful processor. Each phone on this list has a good processor, and you can choose which one you wish to go for.
  3. Additional features: Camera quality is pretty essential for most smartphone buyers, and you must also pay heed to that. Depending on your requirements, other features such as fast charging and IP rating must also be considered.

Products price list

ProductPrice
Xiaomi 12 Pro62,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G39,999
Mi 1054,999
Mi 11X Pro 5G36,999
MI 10T 5G33,999
Mi 11X 5G29,999
Xiaomi 11i 5G28,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G25,999
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite21,999

