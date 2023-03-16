5 tops for women to look stylish everyday

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Are you looking for tops for women that you can wear in casual, everyday wear? Well, we all look for comfort factor, but equally important is how you feel in a particular apparel. The clothes we wear have a bearing on how we feel in our skin. So, it is vital to ensure we feel cool and chic everyday. From peplum tops, to those with ruffle sleeves and cap sleeves, there are many flattering types of tops that one can introduce to one's summer wardrobe 2023. We have rounded up some options for you. From floral prints, smock detailing, crop tops to vibrant colours - you will find a great mix in our selections.
Women from across age groups will definitely find something that will appeal to their style sensibilities. They all are available on Snapdeal and come at budget-friendly prices. Scroll on to take a look and add them to your cart to elevate your style.
UrbanMark Women Solid Flared Sleeves Peplum Top with Smocking on Yoke - Rose Gold
This peplum top has flared sleeves. It features smock detailing on the yoke. Available in Rose Gold colour, this one is super comfortable to wear, stylish and made from good quality polyester material. You can wear this in casual wear to ace the everyday look. One can wear this with a high waist palazzo, a pair of jeans or even a pencil skirt.
UrbanMark Women Printed Ruffle Sleeves Peplum Top with Smocking on Yoke- Navy Blue
This printed peplum top is a stylish one indeed. The fit of the garment is flattering to say the least. Available in navy blue colour option, it will look good on women from different age groups. It features a floral print and smock detailing on the yoke of the garment. The apparel has cap sleeves and is perfect for everyday wear.
UrbanMark Women Round Neck Solid Crop Top with Ruffle Sleeves- Pink
This top in pretty pink colour will look gorgeous on you. It is a crop top with ruffle sleeves. Made from polyester material, you can wear this one years down the lane and it will look stylish. A denim shorts, high waist flare pants or a pair of jeans will go well with this garment. Introduce this to your wardrobe now.
UrbanMark Women Floral Printed Peplum Top with Ruffle Sleeves - Navy Blue
This peplum top features a floral print on it. It has ruffle sleeves and is available in navy blue colour. Made from rayon fabric, this one will enhance the style quotient of women. The detailing on the waist of the top will help cinch it. This apparel has a refreshing appeal and women will love wearing this one for its flattering fit.
UrbanMark Women Square Neck Printed Ruffle Top with Flared Sleeves - Peach
This ruffle top with flared sleeves is for all those of you who like to wear garments with relaxed fit. This one is available in peach colour and has a square neckline. It is made from rayon material and features an abstract print on it. Comfortable and casual, this top will make for a lovely addition to your wardrobe.
|Product
|Price
|Urbanmark - Rose Gold Crepe Women's Peplum Top ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 449
|Urbanmark - Navy Blue Rayon Women's Peplum Top ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 549
|Urbanmark - Pink Crepe Women's Crop Top ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 399
|Urbanmark - Navy Blue Rayon Women's Peplum Top ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 449
|Urbanmark - Peach Rayon Women's A-line Top ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 449
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.