5 velvet lipsticks for every lipstick lover

A good lipstick is like a best friend. It understands your needs and makes your lips look super attractive. Besides enhancing the appearance of lips, a lipstick also comes with moisturising properties that keep lips supple and hydrated at all times. The ones which have a velvet finish are all the more coveted. They come infused with ingredients that lend a semi matte finish. Just one glide is enough to do the job well. Other qualities that we all look for in a lipstick is that it should be transfer-proof, long-lasting, lightweight, give good coverage and more.
We have rounded up a few options from Amazon that we hope will bring our readers some joy. The amazing range of colour options available in each one of them is all the way more a reason why you must consider checking them out.
Deborah Milano Fluid Velvet Mat Lipstick, Nude Orange, 3.75g
This lipstick has a velvet finish and is transfer-proof. It makes lips soft and smooth and lends full coverage to them. It has an ultra-creamy consistency and just one glide of it is enough for women to flaunt attractive-looking lips. Available in three colours - Nude Orange, Dark Grapes and Peonia - this formulation is a long lasting one that you must definitely introduce to your collection.
Half N Half Lipsticks Velvet Maroon (Matte)
This lipstick is available in a range of colour options. It has smoothening and moisturising properties that make it so appealing. Available in velvet finish, you will love how it will make your lips so attractive in just one glide. Transfer-proof and long-lasting, it is a good option for women across age groups. Besides, it comes in the form of a crayon.
LAKMÉ Lipstick Red Velvet (Matte)
This lipstick from Lakme is suitable for all skin types. It comes in the form of a stick and is available in velvet finish. The formulation helps in making lips soft and smooth. It is a long-lasting formulation that will suit all skin tones. The maroon colour of this lipstick will beautify the look of women, and how!
Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lipstick (02 Selfie Orange Brown (AD))
Treat your lips with the range of sizzling colour available in this lipstick. It has a matte finish type, lightweight and helps in deeply moisturising the lips. Infused with the goodness of vitamin E, Cotton seed oil, Green tea oil and Mango oil - this formulation locks in the moisture and keeps lips supple and hydrated. It has a silky smooth finish and is highly pigmented too.
Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipstick
Highly pigmented and thanks to its glossy and smooth finish, this lipstick will soon become your go-to beauty product. It keeps your lips protected from UVB rays and is free from paraben, phthalate, SLS, silicones and alcohol. You can find a range of colours available in this one. Perfect for daily wear, your collection definitely deserves this addition.
