5 velvet lipsticks for every lipstick lover

A good lipstick is like a best friend. It understands your needs and makes your lips look super attractive. Besides enhancing the appearance of lips, a lipstick also comes with moisturising properties that keep lips supple and hydrated at all times. The ones which have a velvet finish are all the more coveted. They come infused with ingredients that lend a semi matte finish. Just one glide is enough to do the job well. Other qualities that we all look for in a lipstick is that it should be transfer-proof, long-lasting, lightweight, give good coverage and more.

We have rounded up a few options from Amazon that we hope will bring our readers some joy. The amazing range of colour options available in each one of them is all the way more a reason why you must consider checking them out.



Deborah Milano Fluid Velvet Mat Lipstick, Nude Orange, 3.75g

This lipstick has a velvet finish and is transfer-proof. It makes lips soft and smooth and lends full coverage to them. It has an ultra-creamy consistency and just one glide of it is enough for women to flaunt attractive-looking lips. Available in three colours - Nude Orange, Dark Grapes and Peonia - this formulation is a long lasting one that you must definitely introduce to your collection.