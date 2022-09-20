Akhilm sarees score high on chic ethnic motifs, quality fabrics

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If we do a poll asking women on whether their saree collection is incomplete without a bunch of royal-looking, stylish sarees, chances are nearly 100% of them are likely to answer in the affirmative. Of late, sarees are seen as an occasion wear garment. And what can be best suited for a festive or intimate event than a Kanjeevaram or a Banarasi saree? These sarees are sought after, cherished and can be the perfect heirloom one can hand down to future generations, with the latter embracing them merrily. Akhilam sarees are available on Amazon and you must check out the amazing collection it has. You will end up loving each and every saree. They come with rich ethnic motifs, quality fabric, overall appeal and refreshing hues – all of these things make the sarees look darn attractive.
We have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below. Scroll down to take a closer look at them.
AKHILAM Women's Silk Cotton Banarasi Saree
This Banarasi saree for women comes in soothing and refreshing colours like blue, cream, peach, among others. It comes with an unstitched blouse and is made from the blend of silk and cotton fabrics. Women from different age groups will love this saree for how graceful and elegant it looks. One can accessorise the look with a stylish pair of jhumkis, choker necklace, bangles and more.
AKHILAM Women's Modal Woven Design Saree
This saree has a royal look and looks uber classy. It is made from modal fabric and features beautiful woven design work all over it. There are colour options too available in this one like creme, navy blue, dark blue, black etc. It will enhance the overall look of women and make her stand out of the crowd. Women will fetch a lot of compliments for this saree.
AKHILAM Women's Kanjivaram banarasi silk Woven Design Saree
This Kanjeevaram Banarasi silk saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece and looks super chic. It has a simplicity element to it and is made from Kumbhi silk fabric, whereas the fabric of the blouse is Banarasi silk. Women will love how the saree will amp up their style quotient and bring out their feminine side to the fore. It is a must buy.
AKHILAM Women's Embroidered Ethnic Motif Saree
This silk blend saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece. It looks royal and can be the perfect heirloom that your future generations will cherish and treasure. It features an ethnic motif all over it that looks striking and attractive. There are colour options available in this attire. Besides, one can opt for heavy accessories to no accessories look with this saree and both ways it will work.
AKHILAM Women's Kanjivaram banarasi silk Woven Design Saree
Looking for a Kanjeevaram Banarasi silk saree that you can wear to your close relative’s wedding? Well, this one will delight you. It is made from Kumbhi silk fabric and comes with an unstitched blouse piece in Banarasi silk fabric. The colour of the saree is orange, whereas that of the blouse is peach. Buy this one for its unparalleled charm and appeal.
