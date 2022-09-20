Akhilm sarees score high on chic ethnic motifs, quality fabrics

If we do a poll asking women on whether their saree collection is incomplete without a bunch of royal-looking, stylish sarees, chances are nearly 100% of them are likely to answer in the affirmative. Of late, sarees are seen as an occasion wear garment. And what can be best suited for a festive or intimate event than a Kanjeevaram or a Banarasi saree? These sarees are sought after, cherished and can be the perfect heirloom one can hand down to future generations, with the latter embracing them merrily. Akhilam sarees are available on Amazon and you must check out the amazing collection it has. You will end up loving each and every saree. They come with rich ethnic motifs, quality fabric, overall appeal and refreshing hues – all of these things make the sarees look darn attractive.

We have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below. Scroll down to take a closer look at them.



AKHILAM Women's Silk Cotton Banarasi Saree

This Banarasi saree for women comes in soothing and refreshing colours like blue, cream, peach, among others. It comes with an unstitched blouse and is made from the blend of silk and cotton fabrics. Women from different age groups will love this saree for how graceful and elegant it looks. One can accessorise the look with a stylish pair of jhumkis, choker necklace, bangles and more.