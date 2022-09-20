Sidhidata sarees: Their georgette and digital printed sarees are a huge draw

Fashion trends can come and go but the appeal of sarees never fades away. This age old and simple garment is a symbol of dignity and elegance. There was once a time when it was the only garment known to Indian women. As times changed, so did the clothing preferences, with the saree making way for more practical garments. Salwar kameez and now a host of western wear like dresses and pants/jeans rule the roost. That, by no means, has meant that women don't love their sarees - come an occasion (festive or formal) and out come their sarees.

Traditionally, handloom sarees have been made from cotton and silk fabrics. However, today they are available in many other fabrics such as georgettes for example. In the olden times, these sarees would feature intricate handwoven patterns and motifs. Sarees of today come in digital prints. There is a lot of experimentation happening around when it comes to sarees in terms of fabrics and prints.

Now, if you are in the mood for experimentation but don't want to spend a fortune, then there are number of options available online. We have curated a list of such sarees from a brand called Sidhidata which are worth taking a dekko.

Sidhidata Women's Full Crushed/Pleated Georgette Saree

This saree with a modern print is available in two colour combinations - black with pink and grey and pale pink with rani pink and grey. This is a full crushed or pleated saree, which completely alters its fall. It does lend it a rather contemporary look. Georgette fabric ensures the fall is perfect. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece, which is 0.80 meters in length. This can be hand washed.