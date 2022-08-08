Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Grab up to 55% off on perfumes 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Wearing a perfume with a good and invigorating fragrance can help in kick starting the day on a positive and refreshing note. Day's work gets done rather well if one is smelling good at all times. It ensures one feels confident and full of energy all day long. Besides, what perfume one wears is also an extension of one’s personality. One can choose from a range of fragrances - woody, earthy, masculine, sensual and whatnot! While some perfumes are ideal for both day and night wear, others are meant as casual wear. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here and we can’t keep calm. There’s a massive off, up to 55% on Jaguar and Nautica perfumes. They all come in stylish packaging and infused with fragrances that you’ll love instantly.
We have shortlisted some of them in our list below. To take a closer look at our picks, scroll down right away.
Jaguar Classic Chromite Edt
This Jaguar comes in a stylish packaging and is infused with the notes of Mandarin, Cedarwood, Green Apple, Patchouli, among others. Formulated for men, it is ideal for both day and night wear. It can be fetched at a discount of 50% off. The long-lasting scent will keep men fresh and happy all day long. It is definitely a must buy.
Nautica Eau De Toilette
This captivating fragrance has a long-lasting appeal. The formulation is supposed to be spritzed on the wrist, chest area and neck - the pulse points - for best results. Its notes consist of Cardamon, Musk, Lavender, Spearmint Nanah, among others. One will feel instantly refreshed and rejuvenated after applying this perfume. It comes at a discount of 40%. Besides, it is ideal for day wear.
Jaguar Classic Motion Eau De Toilette
This formulation has a great masculine fragrance that is both refreshing and exhilarating. It comes with the notes of Cedarwood, White musk, Black tea, Orange and more. It immediately enlivens the mood of the person and has a calming effect on one’s senses. It also helps in keeping body odour at bay. It can be availed at 55% off. Spritz this formulation behind your ears and on your wrists for best results.
Nautica Eau De Toilette
This formulation contains notes of Musk, Grapefruit and Cedar. It has a long-lasting and enchanting appeal to it. The notes consist of Bergamot, Grapefruit, Vetiver, Musk, among other pleasant notes. A mystical fragrance for men, it is deliciously sensual and very inviting. Ideal for casual wear, this must be liberally sprayed on pulse points like neck, chest and wrists for best and long-lasting results. It is available at a discount of 52%.
Jaguar Classic Black Eau De Toilette
This Jaguar perfume is a classic formulation with notes of Bergamot, Lemon birch leaves and Mint. A long-lasting scent, this is a good bit for the modern, masculine and charismatic man of today. Its fragrance is both inviting and invigorating for the senses. There's a decent 50% off on this formulation and you should definitely capitalise on it. It is a must try.
|Perfumes
|Price
Jaguar Classic Chromite Edt
|₹3,300.00
|Nautica Eau De Toilette
|₹3,200.00
|Jaguar For Men Eau de Toilette
|₹2,400.00
|Nautica Eau De Toilette
|₹3,200.00
|Jaguar Classic Black Eau De Toilette
|₹3,300.00
