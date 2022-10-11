Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 58% off on US POLO garments for men

US POLO shirts, t-shirts and jeans are known for their quality fabric and stylish appeal.

When it comes to men’s fashion, all one needs is a nice collection of t-shirts, shirts, polo t-shirts, jeans and they are pretty much sorted. Since t-shirts and shirts and jeans are fuss-free, daily wear options, it makes sense to introduce new garments every now and then. There are many colours, designs, fits available in different garments and one must keep experimenting with new stuff to keep monotony at bay. And what can be a better time than now to rejig your wardrobe? After all, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is in full swing, presenting all of us a chance to buy clothes guilt-free. To help men capitalize on sale season, we have rounded up a few options from the US POLO brand that is known for producing great quality stuff. In our list below, you will find some nice polo t-shirts, shirts and pairs of jeans. Scroll on to take a look.



U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Solid Regular Fit Polo

This regular fit polo t-shirt for men looks smart and striking. It has short sleeves and features the logo of the brand in the front. Men will find a range of colours like green, black, Apricot, orange, among others, available in this garment. Perfect for everyday wear, men will look stylish in this. Grab this one at 16% off. It will make for a decent purchase.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Slim Fit T-Shirt

This polo t-shirt for men is available in slim fit. It is made from good quality cotton fabric that is skin-friendly and soft on skin. Available in DK blue colour, this one is perfect for everyday wear. It fits perfectly well and is a comfort wear. One can grab it at 58% discount. It is a must buy for men from different age groups.

U.S. Polo ASSN. Men's Slim Button Down Shirt

This button down shirt for men is available in slim fit. It is made from good quality cotton fabric that is soft on skin and comfortable to wear. It is available in mustard colour and features a striking pattern all over it. Grab this shirt at 55% off and we assure you it will make for a lovely addition to your collection.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Loose Fit Cotton Jeans

This pair of jeans has a loose fit. It is an absolute comfort wear and men will love wearing it. Available in blue colour, this one is made from good quality cotton fabric that is both soft and skin-friendly. The fabric is also durable. Besides, there is an discount of 52% on it. You must grab this on without fail.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Loose Fit Cotton Jeans

This pair of jeans from the U.S. POLO ranks high on comfort and style. It is made from cotton fabric that is extremely soft and durable. It will last you for years. And thanks to its loose fit, you will feel at ease in this one. Comfortable to wear for long durations, you just wouldn't want to part with this pair of jeans and literally live in it 24x7. Grab it at 26% off.

Price of U.S. Polo garments for men at a glance:

Apparels Price U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Solid Regular Fit Polo ₹ 1,599.00 U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Slim Fit T-Shirt ₹ 1,599.00 U.S. Polo ASSN. Men's Slim Button Down Shirt ₹ 1,999.00 U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Loose Fit Cotton Jeans ₹ 2,199.00 U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Loose Fit Cotton Jeans ₹ 2,199.00