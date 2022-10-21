Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 74% off on Levi's jeans for men

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
To have a number of pairs of jeans for men in rotation is always a nice idea. Given the number of styles, fits, colours and silhouettes that are available in jeans, one clearly has a slot of room to experiment and have fun with. Levi’s is a good brand to consider when looking for options for men. The quality of fabric of Levi’s jeans is simply too good. It is durable, comfortable to wear and looks stylish. Besides, what’s most important is the fit of Levi’s pair of jeans, which never fails to impress.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is currently live and, as part of it, one can grab a discount on Levi’s jeans for men, as much as 74%. This is too tempting and, therefore, one must captialise on the sale season.
We have rounded up some options that are too good. Take a look at them by scrolling down.
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
This pair of jeans for men is available in grey colour. It comes in a slim fit and is very comfortable to wear. The fabric of this garment is stretchy and durable too. Perfect for casual and daily wear, it will make for a nice addition to men’s collection of jeans. Grab this one at a decent and whopping 55% off.
Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans
This pair of relaxed fit jeans from Levi’s for men is available in black colour. The fabric of the garment is comfortable, skin-friendly and durable too. You can wear this in daily wear or to parties. It is a must buy. This is available at a discount of 21%. Besides, the fit of the garment is just perfect. It is an absolute must buy.
Levi's Men's 517 Bootcut Jeans
This pair of bootcut jeans from Levi’s is a stylish pick. It is made from good quality fabric that is durable, comfortable and skin-friendly. Available in blue colour, this pair is a must buy. Men can wear this on holidays, brunch dates, parties and so on. It will surely amp up the style quotient of men. Besides, one can enjoy 41% off if they buy this in the sale season.
Levi's Men's 551Z Straight Fit Jeans
This pair of jeans from Levi’s has a straight fit. It is available in mid Indigo colour and looks very nice. The flattering fit of the jeans is what makes this garment so sought after. The fabric is also super durable. Besides, one can avail 70% off on this smart shirt. Introduce this to your wardrobe to elevate your collection and style sense.
Levi's Men's 512 Slim Tapered Fit Jeans
This pair of jeans for men from Levi’s strikes the perfect balance between tapered and slim fit. It is super comfortable to wear and is made from good quality fabric that is both durable and skin-friendly. It is available in blue colour and is simply ideal for everyday wear. This one can be bought at 74% off, so definitely a must buy.
|Jeans
|Price
|Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
|₹1,663.00
|Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans
|₹3,959.00
|Levi's Men's 517 Bootcut Jeans
|₹2,182.00
|Levi's Men's 551Z Straight Fit Jeans
|₹1,598.00 - ₹1,599.00
|Levi's Men's 512 Slim Tapered Fit Jeans
|₹1,996.00 - ₹3,144.00
