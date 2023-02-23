Amazon Plus Size Store sale: Get up to 67% off on Alan Jones clothes

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Clothes, particularly those that we wear regularly, see a lot of wear and tear. Since they were washed often, they tend to lose colour and lustre soon. Surprisingly, even though our fancy and ceremonial clothes are more expensive, once bought they stay as they are for years. It is our casual wear that needs to be replaced every now and then.
Given how often we find ourselves in track bottoms, sweatshirts, leggings, jeggings, hoodie jackets (especially in winters) etc, it is only legit that we spend more on them and get maximum value for money.
If that be your thought too, then now is the time to go and shop big. What's even better is that the markets today have expanded their customer base and if you are a woman or man with a fuller frame, you have no reason to worry. Online platforms offer rich variety in sizes. Amazon is hosting its Amazon Plus Size Store sale where plus size men and women can get clothes that fit right and look smart, despite their weight.
We have put together a list from Amazon. Take a look and add some to the cart. All of the ones shortlisted here are from a brand Alan Jones.
Alan Jones Clothing Men's Fleece Hooded Hoodie
This hooded hoodie is a stylish and comfortable option for men who love to keep themselves warm during the winter season. Made from high-quality fleece fabric, it provides excellent insulation while remaining lightweight and breathable. It features a drawstring hood, front kangaroo pockets and ribbed cuffs and hem for a snug fit. The hoodie is available in various colours and sizes, making it a versatile addition to any man's wardrobe. Get 63% off on this item.
Alan Jones Clothing Men's Slim Fit Track Pants
This slim fit track pants for men are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Made with high-quality material, these pants are designed to fit perfectly and flatter the body. The slim-fit design ensures a sleek and modern look, while the track pant style adds a casual touch. These pants are suitable for any occasion, whether it's a workout or a day out with friends. They are available in a range of sizes and colours to suit individual preferences. Get 54% discount on this item.
Alan Jones Clothing Women's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt
The Alan Jones Clothing Women's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt is a comfortable and stylish option for any casual occasion. Made from 100% cotton, this sweatshirt is breathable and soft to the touch. The hooded neckline adds an extra touch of warmth and the front pockets provide a convenient storage option. Available in a range of colors and sizes, this sweatshirt is a versatile addition to any wardrobe. There's 67% off on this garment.
Alan Jones Clothing Women's Slim Fit Poly Cotton Track Pants
This slim fit poly cotton track pants for women are the perfect blend of comfort and style. Made with a poly-cotton blend, these track pants offer a soft and breathable fabric that is ideal for everyday wear. The slim fit design flatters your figure and the adjustable waistband ensures a comfortable fit. The track pants feature a modern, streamlined design that can be paired with any casual top or hoodie. Available in a range of colours and sizes, these pants are a versatile addition to any wardrobe. You can avail a 54% off on this product.
Alan Jones Clothing Men's Slim Fit Polo T-Shirt
This slim fit polo t-shirt is a stylish and comfortable option for men who want to look their best. Made with high-quality cotton fabric, this polo shirt has a slim fit design that accentuates the wearer's physique. It features a classic polo collar, three-button placket, and short sleeves. Perfect for casual outings or semi-formal events, this t-shirt is a must-have in every fashion-conscious man's wardrobe.
|Product
|Price
|Alan Jones Clothing Men's Cotton Solid Hooded Sweatshirt (Green_5XL)
|₹ 599
|Alan Jones Clothing Men's Slim Fit Track Pants (JOG18-D95-MIL-5XL_Grey, Melange_5XL)
|₹ 599
|Alan Jones Clothing Women's Solid Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt (Neon Green_3XL)
|₹ 599
|Alan Jones Clothing Women's Slim fit Joggers Track Pants (WM19-JOG-BASIC_Black_4XL)
|₹ 599
|Alan Jones Clothing Men's Slim Fit Polo T-Shirt (PT20-D01-BCK-4XL_Black_XXXX-Large)
|₹ 489
