  • fashion
  • Beach bags for women: Carry them when holidaying to round off the look in style

Beach bags for women: Carry them when holidaying to round off the look in style

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 04, 2023 13:12 IST
Summary:

Beach bags for women need not be extravagant. They must be easy to carry and have a chic vibe to them.

Women must have slew of beach bags in different styles to look the part.

When holidaying, you must do so in absolute style. If you're planning to travel to a beach destination, then a beach bag for women is something that you need to look out for. So, basically by that we mean you must look for something striking, not so extravagant, lightweight and a chic-looking bag to round off a beach look. Besides, you would probably also want something that can stash in all your essentials too in a clutter-free manner. Hence, your beach bag must be spacious too. It should match the vibe with your beach outfits and complement the look really well.

We ran a quick search on Amazon to find some beach bags for our readers. And we have to say, we’re quite proud of our finds. The bags rank high in terms of overall appeal. Chances are, you can also fetch compliments on the bag, which must be duly directed to us later on (wink). Scroll on to take a look at our selections for you.
Mairo Lifestyle Kauna Grass Straw Wicker Handmade Boho Summer Beach Tote Bag
This bag is 100% natural and is made from kauna grass with elaborate hand woven knit work done by skilled artisans. This bag has a vibe of its own and makes for a stunning fashion accessory. Upload a picture of yourself at the beach carrying this bag and you will see the comment section of the post flooded with comments like ‘We want this bag too’. The tassels hanging down from one side of the bag further adds to the appeal and charm of this bag.

Mairo Lifestyle Kauna Grass Straw Wicker Handmade Boho Summer Beach Tote Bag with Cream Tassel(Classic beige) (M)
AQVA Women's Tote Bag
This tote bag is a simple and elegant one. There are a slew of colour options available in this bag. It is made from cotton canvas fabric and feels super light to carry around. It comes along with a mini pouch bag. Yay, right? You can carry all your essentials in this bag plus pouch easily without cluttering the space. It will make for a nice accessory to carry to that beach vacay of yours.

AQVA Women's Tote Bag with Zipper Pouch, Cotton Canvas Shoulder Bag With Rope Handles & Magnetic Button Closure, Handbag for Travel, Work, Shopping, Office, College, Beach
Gauransh Home Creation Women's Clutch Handwoven Crossbody Handbag
This hand woven crossbody bag is made from cotton material. Needless to say, this one is lightweight and looks striking in appearance. Available in a slew of interesting and exciting colour options, it has tassels hanging down from it. To ace that fun and cool look, this bag will make for an absolutely fascinating fashion accessory.

Gauransh Home Creation Women's Clutch Handwoven Crossbody Handbag Summer Beach Shoulder Macrame Handbag Woven Handmade Purse Bag Tassel Beige
The A P Exim Commercials Reusable Jacquard Cotton Boxy Tote Bag
This tote bag is made of jacquard cotton material. The amazing floral print on the bag is what makes this bag look so stunning in the first place. It is lightweight and super easy to carry around. Spacious and durable, you can stuff in all your essentials in this one in a clutter-free manner. It looks modern and trendy and is perfect to round off that beach look.

The A P Exim Commercials Reusable Jacquard Cotton Boxy Tote Bag for Women | Printed Multipurpose Handbag | Box Bag | Laptop Carry Spacious Tote Bag |Tote Bags for Shopping, Weekend Travel, College, Beach (Wild Rose)
Whixant Bohemian Round Women Straw Woven Bag
This straw bag has been handwoven with love. The style of the bag stands out. It can be carried as a sling and comes with a handle at the top as well. It will instantly grab the attention of onlookers. You may get a lot of ‘where did you get this from?’ questions. It is a lightweight and durable bag that will complement well with your beach outfits.

Whixant Bohemian Round Women Straw Woven Bag/Hand-Woven Rattan Shoulder Bag/Big Capacity Casual Tote Beach Bag - Multicolor
Price of beach bags for women at a glance:

Beach bags for womenPrice
Gauransh Home Creation Women's Clutch Handwoven Crossbody Handbag 599
The A P Exim Commercials Reusable Jacquard Cotton Boxy Tote Bag 2,999
Whixant Bohemian Round Women Straw Woven Bag 2,999
AQVA Women's Tote Bag 1,699
Mairo Lifestyle Kauna Grass Straw Wicker Handmade Boho Summer Beach Tote Bag 1,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

