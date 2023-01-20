Story Saved
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Card holders: Opt for ones that are durable and lightweight

  By Shreya Garg
  Published on Jan 20, 2023 23:44 IST
Summary:

Card holders for men make for a great utility accessory. Read on to know our favourites.

product info
Card holders make for a great practical and utility accessory.

Cardholders make for an important utility accessory. It allows the users to carry all their cards in one place in a clutter-free manner. The best part about the cardholders available in the market is their sleek and compact design. They can easily fit into one's pocket and are super convenient to use. Besides, unlike a wallet they experience less wear and tear. One must always opt for ones that come with RFID blocking technology. They make for practical additions in every handbag and most are unisex as well.

To help you with options, we have rounded up some of them in our list below. The listed ones are made from good quality leather and you will find interesting colour options too in them. Scroll on to take a closer look at our picks and don't forget to add them to your cart. They also make for great gifting options.

Husk N Hoof RFID Blocking Leather Credit Card Holder Wallet
This card holder wallet can be used by both men and women. It is available in stunning blue colour. It is made from top notch quality leather that has a smooth texture. There are 6 individual secure card slots, 1 separate id card slot and 2 cash slots. What more can you ask for? This wallet will allow you to keep all your cards in an organized manner. This has been handcrafted in India and makes for a great gifting option as well.

cellpic 54% off
Husk N Hoof RFID Blocking Leather Credit Card Holder Wallet for Men Women Blue
3.9 (577)
3.9 (577)
54% off
599 1,299
Buy now

Fashion Freak Genuine Leather Credit Card Holder Wallet
This wallet is made from 100% genuine leather. It comes in three colours - black, Black Brown and Hunter Brown. It is a Made in India product. It has enough space to carry many cards in a clutter-free manner. It can be used by both men and women and is a unisex fashion accessory. This is a durable piece and you will love using this one for years to come.

cellpic 71% off
Fashion Freak Leather Credit Card Holder -Slim Minimalist Front Pocket RFID Blocking Leather Wallets for Men Women (Brown)
4 (1,993)
4 (1,993)
71% off
499 1,699
Buy now

SHAPIN METALS Unisex Faux Leather Wallet
This wallet is slim in design. It is made from faux leather material and is a durable one for sure. There are six card slots in this one and one cash slot. It comes in two variants - one with a SS pen and one just wallet. It is available in stunning brown colour. An attractive fashion plus utility accessory, this one makes for a great gifting option.

cellpic 80% off
SHAPIN METALS Unisex Faux Leather Wallet for Men 6 Slots Card & 1 Cash Holder Wallet for Men Perfect Gifts for Wallet for Men, Slim Wallet for Men(Only Wallet)
5 (3)
5 (3)
80% off
299 1,499
Buy now

Fashion Freak Leather Credit Card Holder
Sleek, chic and elegant, this card holder can be used by both men and women. It is available in brown colour and is made from leather material. It is also super lightweight and can be easily fitted into one’s pocket. An essential accessory, this one is also available in black colour. One can see the logo of the brand in front. Besides, the best part is this one will last for years to come.

cellpic 71% off
Fashion Freak Genuine Leather Credit Card Holder Wallet - Slim Minimalist Front Pocket RFID Blocking Wallets for Men & Women
4.2 (2,674)
4.2 (2,674)
71% off
499 1,699
Buy now

CABLE HUNTER Black Leather Men's RFID Blocking Card Holder

This card holder is available in stunning black colour and is made from good quality leather material. It comes with a zipper closure and has 10 secure card slots and two cash slots. It is slim and compact in design. A lightweight fashion accessory, this one can be easily fitted into one’s pocket. It will make it easy for the user to carry all one’s cards in one place in a cutter-free manner.

cellpic 31% off
CABLE HUNTER Black Leather Men's RFID Blocking Card Holder
4.3 (731)
4.3 (731)
31% off
694 999
Buy now

Price of card holders for men at a glance:

Card holdersPrice
CABLE HUNTER Black Leather Men's RFID Blocking Card Holder 999
Husk N Hoof RFID Blocking Leather Credit Card Holder Wallet for Men Women Blue 1,299
SHAPIN METALS Unisex Faux Leather Wallet for Men 6 Slots Card & 1 Cash Holder Wallet for Men Perfect Gifts for Wallet for Men, Slim Wallet for Men(Only Wallet) 1,499
Fashion Freak Genuine Leather Credit Card Holder Wallet - Slim Minimalist Front Pocket RFID Blocking Wallets for Men & Women 1,699
Fashion Freak Leather Credit Card Holder -Slim Minimalist Front Pocket RFID Blocking Leather Wallets for Men Women (Brown) 1,699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

