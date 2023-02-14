Fancy hair bands for babies look cute, amp up the look

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
We love indulging kids, don't we? But when it comes to dressing them up, or accessorizing their look, we too enjoy the process. And for parents, it is one of the joys to see their babies absolutely dolled up. One of the fashion accessories that makes babies look even more endearing is hair bands. There are many fancy hair bands for babies that take their cuteness quotient a notch higher. Besides, the bands do a good job of keeping all the strands in place. Whether it is hair bands with floral and leaf design or stones or pearls encrusted in them, there's no dearth of options.
To help you select the best, we have curated a list of fancy hair bands for babies in our list below. They all are available on Amazon and will indeed make for a thoughtful gifting option as well. Scroll ahead to take a closer look at our selections.
Vogue Hair Accessories Metal Handmade Crystal With Pearls Fancy Hairband
If you want your baby girl to enjoy her diva moment, then put this fancy hair band on. It is a handmade fashion accessory that is available in different colour options. It is made from metal and crystal materials and comes in one size. It features crystal leaf design and looks very pretty. A lightweight hair band, this one is easy to put on and can be worn for long hours.
RQJ Newborn Christening Headband Baptism Flowers Hairband
This hair band is available in white colour and is super comfortable to wear for long hours. It is lightweight and perfect for babies. There is a ribbon at the back of the hair band that one can be adjusted as per one's needs. It is made from a material that feels super soft. The floral and leaf design on the band stands out and looks attractive too.
SOHI Gold plated Hair band
This hair band makes for a stylish fashion accessory. It features a leaf design and comes with a gold plating. It will keep the strands in place and at the same time elevate the overall look of the baby wearing it. It can be resized as per one's requirements seamlessly. You can also gift this to your loved ones. Besides, it is also lightweight.
Babygiz Baby Girl Headbands
This hair band comes with a top in the middle of it. Made from good quality cotton material, it is available in many colour options. It is made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex materials. The material is also stretchy and comfortable to wear for long hours. It will look cute on kids and boost their stylish quotient.
Vogue Hair Accessories Crystal Beaded Plastic Fancy Party Wedding Hairband
This set of two hair bands come in gold and grey colour options. Made from plastic material, these bands make for striking fashion accessories. Lightweight and available in one size, these bands come encrusted with crystals. They look fancy and are designed to amp up the look of babies wearing it.
|Product
|Price
|Vogue Hair Accessories Metal Handmade Crystal With Pearls Fancy Party Hairband Hair Accessories for Girls and Women (Pink)
|₹ 599
|RQJ Newborn Christening Headband Baptism Flowers Hairband Baby Floral Hair Bows with Adjustable Ribbon
|₹ 3,198
|SOHI Gold plated Hair band for Women and Girls |Pearl Head band | Head Jewellery for women | Hair belt for girls | Fancy hair band | Hair Accessories for brides | Stylish & Trendy
|₹ 499
|Babygiz Baby Girl Headbands-Infant,Toddler Cotton Handmade Hairbands with Bows Child Hair Accessories (Mustard, 1)
|₹ 2,069
|Vogue Hair Accessories New Limited Edition Crystal Beaded Fancy Party Wedding Hairband Headband for Women and Girls (Gold_Grey)
|₹ 479
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.