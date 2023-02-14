Story Saved
New Delhi 18oCC
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
New Delhi 18oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Fancy hair bands for babies look cute, amp up the look

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Feb 14, 2023 13:41 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Fancy hair bands for babies make for a great fashion accessory. They look cute and make babies look even more endearing.

product info
Fancy hair bands for babies spruce up their cuteness quotient.

We love indulging kids, don't we? But when it comes to dressing them up, or accessorizing their look, we too enjoy the process. And for parents, it is one of the joys to see their babies absolutely dolled up. One of the fashion accessories that makes babies look even more endearing is hair bands. There are many fancy hair bands for babies that take their cuteness quotient a notch higher. Besides, the bands do a good job of keeping all the strands in place. Whether it is hair bands with floral and leaf design or stones or pearls encrusted in them, there's no dearth of options.

To help you select the best, we have curated a list of fancy hair bands for babies in our list below. They all are available on Amazon and will indeed make for a thoughtful gifting option as well. Scroll ahead to take a closer look at our selections.

Vogue Hair Accessories Metal Handmade Crystal With Pearls Fancy Hairband
If you want your baby girl to enjoy her diva moment, then put this fancy hair band on. It is a handmade fashion accessory that is available in different colour options. It is made from metal and crystal materials and comes in one size. It features crystal leaf design and looks very pretty. A lightweight hair band, this one is easy to put on and can be worn for long hours.

cellpic 40% off
Vogue Hair Accessories Metal Handmade Crystal With Pearls Fancy Party Hairband Hair Accessories for Girls and Women (Pink)
3.9 (16)
3.9 (16)
40% off
599 999
Buy now

RQJ Newborn Christening Headband Baptism Flowers Hairband
This hair band is available in white colour and is super comfortable to wear for long hours. It is lightweight and perfect for babies. There is a ribbon at the back of the hair band that one can be adjusted as per one's needs. It is made from a material that feels super soft. The floral and leaf design on the band stands out and looks attractive too.

cellpic 30% off
RQJ Newborn Christening Headband Baptism Flowers Hairband Baby Floral Hair Bows with Adjustable Ribbon
4.1 (35)
4.1 (35)
30% off
3,198 4,569
Buy now

SOHI Gold plated Hair band
This hair band makes for a stylish fashion accessory. It features a leaf design and comes with a gold plating. It will keep the strands in place and at the same time elevate the overall look of the baby wearing it. It can be resized as per one's requirements seamlessly. You can also gift this to your loved ones. Besides, it is also lightweight.

cellpic 66% off
SOHI Gold plated Hair band for Women and Girls |Pearl Head band | Head Jewellery for women | Hair belt for girls | Fancy hair band | Hair Accessories for brides | Stylish & Trendy
3.3 (3)
3.3 (3)
66% off
499 1,467
Buy now

Babygiz Baby Girl Headbands
This hair band comes with a top in the middle of it. Made from good quality cotton material, it is available in many colour options. It is made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex materials. The material is also stretchy and comfortable to wear for long hours. It will look cute on kids and boost their stylish quotient.

cellpic 35% off
Babygiz Baby Girl Headbands-Infant,Toddler Cotton Handmade Hairbands with Bows Child Hair Accessories (Mustard, 1)
4.7 (2,916)
4.7 (2,916)
35% off
2,069 3,199
Buy now

Vogue Hair Accessories Crystal Beaded Plastic Fancy Party Wedding Hairband

This set of two hair bands come in gold and grey colour options. Made from plastic material, these bands make for striking fashion accessories. Lightweight and available in one size, these bands come encrusted with crystals. They look fancy and are designed to amp up the look of babies wearing it.

cellpic 52% off
Vogue Hair Accessories New Limited Edition Crystal Beaded Fancy Party Wedding Hairband Headband for Women and Girls (Gold_Grey)
4.3 (39)
4.3 (39)
52% off
479 999
Buy now
Product Price
Vogue Hair Accessories Metal Handmade Crystal With Pearls Fancy Party Hairband Hair Accessories for Girls and Women (Pink) ₹ 599
RQJ Newborn Christening Headband Baptism Flowers Hairband Baby Floral Hair Bows with Adjustable Ribbon ₹ 3,198
SOHI Gold plated Hair band for Women and Girls |Pearl Head band | Head Jewellery for women | Hair belt for girls | Fancy hair band | Hair Accessories for brides | Stylish & Trendy ₹ 499
Babygiz Baby Girl Headbands-Infant,Toddler Cotton Handmade Hairbands with Bows Child Hair Accessories (Mustard, 1) ₹ 2,069
Vogue Hair Accessories New Limited Edition Crystal Beaded Fancy Party Wedding Hairband Headband for Women and Girls (Gold_Grey) ₹ 479

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Fashion Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Hina Khan's sizzling pics in white cut-out swimsuit in the Maldives. See here
Sneaker hacks: Creative ways to style your sneakers for any occasion
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's comfy clothes for airport gets love from fans
Ethnic wear for boys makes them look smart while keeping them close to tradition
Ethnic wear for girls spells grace and elegance, look flattering too
fashion FOR LESS