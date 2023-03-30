Pothys' women ethnic wear: Sarees that make you look a class apart

Pothys' women ethnic wear has an amazing collection.

You may be wearing western attire on most days, but every once in a while women feel the urge to dress up the Indian or traditional way. The pull of Indian wear is for real. It is amazing how a person can exude a totally different vibe in Indian wear. Besides, you don't have to round off the look in an out-and-out Indian way. There's always a room to experiment and explore with accessories and outfits. For example, we have seen how models have graced the runway dressed in sarees and sneakers. Sarees and sneakers are a great combination and perfect for modern women of today who are always on the move. We have listed some sarees from Amazon of Pothys’ brand. They come in striking colours and feature stunning prints. Introduce them to your wardrobe for they look stylish and will elevate your look effortlessly.



Pothys Women's Art Silk Sarees (B6481_Pink)

This saree is made from Art raw silk material. It features embroidery work on it. The dazzling pink colour of the saree looks gorgeous and attractive indeed. It comes with running blouse material. Perfect to wear on get togethers, family functions and festive occasions, it will look good on women from different age groups. You can play up the look by throwing on some matching accessories.

Pothys Women's Art Silk Sarees (B6040_Green)

You're likely to fall in love with the colour and simplicity element of this saree. It features thread weaving work on it and is available in a colour variant of green. It comes with a running blouse material. Just a pair of drop earrings will elevate your look in this saree. You can wear it on festive occasions and family reunions to bring out the inner diva in you. It is a feel-good attire and you will feel beautiful in your skin wearing this.

Pothys Women's Art Silk Sarees (B6498_Pink)

This saree is made from Varanasi cotton material. It features zari weaving work on it. Available in a beautiful colour combination of pink and off white, this one features nice print on it as well. You will get a running blouse material with this one. The border of the saree is done up in a beautiful way too. It will elevate your look and how.

Pothys Women's Silk Sarees (B6380_Grey)

This saree is a gorgeous number. It is made from semi Katan silk material. The zari weaving work on it stands out and is done to perfection. Available in grey colour, this will make for a great addition to the wardrobe of every woman. There's a running blouse material that comes with the saree. Throw on a pair of juttis or sandals and a pair of jhumkis to keep the look stylish and, at the same time, minimalistic.