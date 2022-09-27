Story Saved
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Saadhvi sarees have a refreshing feel to them and look chic

  By Shreya Garg
  Published on Sep 27, 2022 15:09 IST
Summary:

Upgrade your wardrobe with sarees that come in beautiful prints and skin-friendly fabrics. Read on to know about our top picks.

Sarees are a graceful wear in which women feel more assured and confident.

The beautiful thing about sarees is that it is truly universal in nature. Irrespective of the size and stature of the person, every woman invariably looks like a diva in her own right when dressed in a saree. A rich traditional sartorial wear, this one will forever be every woman’s trusted apparel that they will wear from time to time to make a statement, to break the monotony, to look distinct and to feel good in their skin.

On Amazon, you will find a host of brands which have an amazing collection of sarees. The one that captivated our attention was sarees from Saadhvi brand. You will find that every piece has a refreshing quality about it and an element of simplicity. There are colour options available in each apparel and we are sure a lot of you will be tempted to try them on seeing them.

Take a look at our shortlisted sarees from the brand and let them flatter every curve in your body.

SAADHVI Womens Lycra Foil Printed Saree
This saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece. It is made from lycra fabric and features a dainty floral print all over it. The saree has a simplicity factor about it and is perfect for daily wear. The striking colours of red, Firozi, green, orange, among others, look very soothing to the eyes indeed. A chic sartorial option, women will look lovely in this number.

cellpic
SAADHVI Womens Lycra Foil Printed Saree With Unstithed Blouse (Red) (FL-TAMTAM PRINT09)
85% off 299 1,999
Buy now

SAADHVI Women's Georgette Block Printed Saree
Eye-catching is the word that can best describe this saree. It features block print on it and is made from cotton and silk blend fabric. It comes with an unstitched blouse and looks very stunning. You can wear it on festive occasions or casual gatherings to ace a graceful look effortlessly. Check out the soothing and striking colour options available in this sartorial wear.

cellpic
SAADHVI Women's Orange Georgette Geometric Print Printed Saree With Unstithed Blouse(FL-Georgette32, Free Size)
75% off 299 1,199
Buy now

SAADHVI Womens Lycra Foil Printed Saree
If you’re looking for a simple and elegant saree, then this garment would be the one for you. It is a classy wear that looks graceful and refreshing. It is made from good quality lycra fabric and is skin-friendly as well. Women must check out the other colour options available in this saree which include green, yellow, pink, orange, among others.

cellpic
SAADHVI Womens Lycra Foil Printed Saree With Unstithed Blouse (Green) (FL-TAMTAM PRINT29)
85% off 299 1,999
Buy now

SAADHVI Women's Cotton Silk Plain Printed Saree
This cotton silk saree for women stands out for its simplicity and elegance. It comes with an unstitched blouse. One can accessorise the look by going for a necklace and a pair of matching earrings. Available in blue and navy blue colours, this saree for women will amp up the style quotient of women. A must buy, you will love how it will enhance your persona.

cellpic
SAADHVI Women's Blue Cotton Silk Plain Printed Saree With Unstithed Blouse(FL-CottonSilk02, Free Size)
79% off 249 1,199
Buy now

SAADHVI Womens Cotton Silk Striped Saree
This saree features stripes and makes for decent wear. It is made from cotton silk fabric and comes with an unstitched blouse piece. Available in an array of colours like maroon, cream, green, white, pink, among others, this one is for those who vie for an immaculate and no-frills look. It can be worn on festive functions, formal events and family gatherings.

cellpic
SAADHVI Women's Maroon Cotton Silk Striped Saree With Blouse(FL-IF-Rustom Maroon_Free Size)
79% off 249 1,199
Buy now

Price of Saadhvi sarees at a glance:

SareePrice
 SAADHVI Womens Lycra Foil Printed Saree 1,999.00
 SAADHVI Women's Georgette Block Printed Saree 1,199.00
 SAADHVI Womens Lycra Foil Printed Saree 1,999.00
 SAADHVI Women's Cotton Silk Plain Printed Saree 1,199.00 
 SAADHVI Womens Cotton Silk Striped Saree  1,199.00

fashion FOR LESS