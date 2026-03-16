Sarees under ₹500: Stylish and budget-friendly drapes for daily wear and festive looks

Finding stylish sarees under ₹500 is easier than ever, especially on platforms like Flipkart. Many shoppers assume inexpensive fashion means compromised quality, but that may not always true. In fact, buying sarees under ₹500 online can be a smart bargain. Online marketplaces often offer attractive prices without sacrificing comfort, design or durability. If you enjoy value shopping, choosing a saree under ₹500 from Flipkart can give you several options. Stylish sarees under 500 that combine affordability, comfort and everyday elegance. We have curated a selection of highly rated sarees under ₹500, each with strong customer feedback. From cotton and georgette to art silk options, buyers praise the soft fabric, comfortable feel and elegant look. Many reviewers also highlight the decent quality for the price.

Loading Suggestions...

The K 5 Fashion Embroidered Bollywood Georgette Saree is a stylish ethnic pick designed for festive and party occasions. Crafted from lightweight georgette fabric, it offers a graceful drape and comfortable feel. The elegant embroidered pattern adds a fashionable Bollywood-inspired touch, making it suitable for celebrations or gatherings. It also comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse design for a personalised and flattering look.

Specifications Pattern: Embroidered design Fabric: Georgette Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Bollywood style saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>441

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Gmiya Embellished Bollywood Georgette Saree is a stylish ethnic outfit designed for festive gatherings and casual celebrations. Made from lightweight georgette fabric, it drapes beautifully and offers a comfortable feel throughout the day. The embellished detailing enhances its elegant Bollywood-inspired look, making it suitable for parties and social occasions. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised and flattering fit.

Specifications Pattern: Embellished design Fabric: Soft georgette Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Bollywood style saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>446

The CLIRVA Woven Kanjivaram Silk Saree blends traditional elegance with everyday affordability. Designed with a classic woven pattern, it offers a rich Kanjivaram-inspired look suitable for festive occasions, cultural events and celebrations. The smooth silk-blend fabric drapes gracefully and provides a comfortable feel throughout the day. It also includes an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to tailor the blouse to your preferred style and fit for a complete ethnic ensemble.

Specifications Pattern: Woven traditional pattern Fabric: Silk blend fabric Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Kanjivaram style saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>413

The Kylar Checkered Banarasi Georgette Saree offers a graceful blend of traditional charm and modern styling. Designed with an elegant checkered Banarasi pattern, this saree creates a refined ethnic look suitable for festive gatherings and casual celebrations. The lightweight georgette fabric drapes smoothly and feels comfortable throughout the day. It comes with a matching unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse design for a personalised and stylish ensemble.

Specifications Pattern: Checkered woven design Fabric: Banarasi georgette fabric Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Banarasi style saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>429

The Ruhi Enterprise Solid Plain Bollywood Chiffon Saree is a graceful and budget-friendly ethnic outfit ideal for casual wear and small celebrations. Made from lightweight chiffon fabric, it offers a smooth drape and comfortable feel throughout the day. The solid plain design gives it a clean and elegant Bollywood-inspired look that pairs easily with statement jewellery. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised style.

Specifications Pattern: Solid plain design Fabric: Soft chiffon fabric Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Bollywood style saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>398

The Fabmora printed blocked chiffon georgette saree is a stylish and comfortable option for everyday ethnic wear. Designed with an attractive blocked printed pattern, it offers a graceful look suitable for casual outings, office wear or small gatherings. The lightweight chiffon georgette fabric ensures an elegant drape and all-day comfort. It also comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised and well-fitted style.

Specifications Pattern: Printed blocked design Fabric: Chiffon georgette fabric Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Daily wear saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>483

The Fabmora printed blocked chiffon georgette saree is designed for comfortable daily wear with a stylish ethnic touch. Featuring an eye-catching blocked printed pattern, it adds colour and elegance to casual outings, office wear or small gatherings. The lightweight chiffon-georgette fabric ensures a smooth drape and breathable feel throughout the day. It also includes an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised and well-fitted look.

Specifications Pattern: Printed blocked design Fabric: Chiffon georgette fabric Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Daily wear saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>483

The PremiumTextiles woven Kanjivaram art silk saree blends traditional elegance with everyday affordability. Designed with a classic woven pattern, it captures the rich appeal of Kanjivaram-inspired sarees while remaining lightweight and comfortable to wear. The smooth art silk fabric offers a graceful drape, making it suitable for festive occasions, family gatherings or cultural events. It also comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised ethnic look.

Specifications Pattern: Woven traditional pattern Fabric: Art silk fabric Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Kanjivaram style saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>434

The Krujha Digital Print Embroidered Daily Wear Cotton Linen Silk Saree blends everyday comfort with elegant ethnic style. Designed with attractive digital prints and subtle embroidery, it creates a graceful look suitable for daily wear, office outings or casual gatherings. The cotton-linen silk blend fabric offers a soft texture and comfortable drape throughout the day. It also includes an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised and stylish fit.

Specifications Pattern: Digital print embroidered Fabric: Cotton linen silk Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Daily wear saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>498

The Clirva Solid Plain Maheshwari Cotton Silk Saree offers a graceful blend of simplicity and traditional elegance. Designed with a solid plain pattern, it creates a refined look suitable for daily wear, office outings or small festive gatherings. The cotton-silk fabric provides a soft texture and lightweight drape for comfortable all-day wear. It also includes an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised and well-fitted ethnic style.

Specifications Pattern: Solid plain design Fabric: Cotton silk fabric Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Maheshwari style saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>425

The Fashion Club Collection woven Bollywood cotton silk saree offers a blend of traditional charm and modern style. Designed with an elegant woven pattern, it creates a graceful ethnic look suitable for festive occasions, family gatherings or celebrations. The cotton-silk fabric provides a soft texture and comfortable drape, making it easy to wear for long hours. It also comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised fit.

Specifications Pattern: Woven design pattern Fabric: Cotton silk fabric Blouse piece: Unstitched blouse piece Type: Bollywood style saree Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>455

FAQs on sarees under 500 Can you get good quality sarees under 500? Yes, many affordable sarees offer decent fabric, design and comfort. Which fabrics are common in sarees under 500? Georgette, chiffon, cotton blends and art silk are commonly available. Are sarees under 500 suitable for daily wear? Yes, lightweight fabrics make them comfortable for everyday and casual use. Do sarees under 500 come with blouse pieces? Most affordable sarees include unstitched blouse pieces for custom stitching. Where can you buy good sarees under 500 online? Online platforms like Flipkart offer many affordable, well-rated saree options.