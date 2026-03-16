Sarees under ₹500: Stylish and budget-friendly drapes for daily wear and festive looks
Discover elegant and affordable sarees priced below ₹500. From georgette to cotton blends, explore comfortable, stylish options online.
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Finding stylish sarees under ₹500 is easier than ever, especially on platforms like Flipkart. Many shoppers assume inexpensive fashion means compromised quality, but that may not always true. In fact, buying sarees under ₹500 online can be a smart bargain. Online marketplaces often offer attractive prices without sacrificing comfort, design or durability. If you enjoy value shopping, choosing a saree under ₹500 from Flipkart can give you several options.
We have curated a selection of highly rated sarees under ₹500, each with strong customer feedback. From cotton and georgette to art silk options, buyers praise the soft fabric, comfortable feel and elegant look. Many reviewers also highlight the decent quality for the price.
The K 5 Fashion Embroidered Bollywood Georgette Saree is a stylish ethnic pick designed for festive and party occasions. Crafted from lightweight georgette fabric, it offers a graceful drape and comfortable feel. The elegant embroidered pattern adds a fashionable Bollywood-inspired touch, making it suitable for celebrations or gatherings. It also comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse design for a personalised and flattering look.
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The Gmiya Embellished Bollywood Georgette Saree is a stylish ethnic outfit designed for festive gatherings and casual celebrations. Made from lightweight georgette fabric, it drapes beautifully and offers a comfortable feel throughout the day. The embellished detailing enhances its elegant Bollywood-inspired look, making it suitable for parties and social occasions. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised and flattering fit.
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The CLIRVA Woven Kanjivaram Silk Saree blends traditional elegance with everyday affordability. Designed with a classic woven pattern, it offers a rich Kanjivaram-inspired look suitable for festive occasions, cultural events and celebrations. The smooth silk-blend fabric drapes gracefully and provides a comfortable feel throughout the day. It also includes an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to tailor the blouse to your preferred style and fit for a complete ethnic ensemble.
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The Kylar Checkered Banarasi Georgette Saree offers a graceful blend of traditional charm and modern styling. Designed with an elegant checkered Banarasi pattern, this saree creates a refined ethnic look suitable for festive gatherings and casual celebrations. The lightweight georgette fabric drapes smoothly and feels comfortable throughout the day. It comes with a matching unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse design for a personalised and stylish ensemble.
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The Ruhi Enterprise Solid Plain Bollywood Chiffon Saree is a graceful and budget-friendly ethnic outfit ideal for casual wear and small celebrations. Made from lightweight chiffon fabric, it offers a smooth drape and comfortable feel throughout the day. The solid plain design gives it a clean and elegant Bollywood-inspired look that pairs easily with statement jewellery. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised style.
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The Fabmora printed blocked chiffon georgette saree is a stylish and comfortable option for everyday ethnic wear. Designed with an attractive blocked printed pattern, it offers a graceful look suitable for casual outings, office wear or small gatherings. The lightweight chiffon georgette fabric ensures an elegant drape and all-day comfort. It also comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised and well-fitted style.
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The Fabmora printed blocked chiffon georgette saree is designed for comfortable daily wear with a stylish ethnic touch. Featuring an eye-catching blocked printed pattern, it adds colour and elegance to casual outings, office wear or small gatherings. The lightweight chiffon-georgette fabric ensures a smooth drape and breathable feel throughout the day. It also includes an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised and well-fitted look.
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The PremiumTextiles woven Kanjivaram art silk saree blends traditional elegance with everyday affordability. Designed with a classic woven pattern, it captures the rich appeal of Kanjivaram-inspired sarees while remaining lightweight and comfortable to wear. The smooth art silk fabric offers a graceful drape, making it suitable for festive occasions, family gatherings or cultural events. It also comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised ethnic look.
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The Krujha Digital Print Embroidered Daily Wear Cotton Linen Silk Saree blends everyday comfort with elegant ethnic style. Designed with attractive digital prints and subtle embroidery, it creates a graceful look suitable for daily wear, office outings or casual gatherings. The cotton-linen silk blend fabric offers a soft texture and comfortable drape throughout the day. It also includes an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised and stylish fit.
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The Clirva Solid Plain Maheshwari Cotton Silk Saree offers a graceful blend of simplicity and traditional elegance. Designed with a solid plain pattern, it creates a refined look suitable for daily wear, office outings or small festive gatherings. The cotton-silk fabric provides a soft texture and lightweight drape for comfortable all-day wear. It also includes an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised and well-fitted ethnic style.
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The Fashion Club Collection woven Bollywood cotton silk saree offers a blend of traditional charm and modern style. Designed with an elegant woven pattern, it creates a graceful ethnic look suitable for festive occasions, family gatherings or celebrations. The cotton-silk fabric provides a soft texture and comfortable drape, making it easy to wear for long hours. It also comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customise the blouse for a personalised fit.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNivedita Mishra
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More