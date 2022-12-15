Small wallets for women can easily fit into pockets and are convenient to carry

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Whenever women step out, they always prefer to carry their wallet along with them. However, not every time do they need to carry a bag or a purse with them. In such cases, small wallets make for a good option to carry. They can easily fit into one’s pocket and take up less space. If it has a suitable number of compartments and card slots in it, then what else do you need really? There are some really chic options in this category that are available on Amazon. They are made from good quality faux leather material and come in a slew of colour options. They are durable and lightweight too. Most of them come with a zipper closure.
SwooK Short Mini Small Wallet Purse
This stylish and small-sized wallet for women in blue is definitely a good option to have. It is made from faux leather material. It has many spacious compartments inside and features a checkered pattern on it. There are colour options too available in this one. You will love how less of a storage space it will require in any of your bags. You can easily carry your cash and cards and other small essentials too like a lip balm or chewing gum in this.
Myfriday Women's Mini Short Card Holder Fashion Ladies Tri-fold Small Wallet
This wallet looks chic and makes for a perfect pick in case you're looking for a small sized wallet. This one is made from Polyurethane leather material. There are attractive colour options available in this one. It features a checkered pattern on it and has many card holder slots too. This wallet comes with a zipper closure. It is a must buy for sure.
Caprese Women's Wallet (Pink)
One look at it and you will want to own this stylish and pretty wallet in pink. It is from the brand called Caprese and you can see the name embossed on the wallet as well. It has a zipper closure and is made from fine quality faux leather material. It is durable and offers decent space to carry your card and cash.
AlexVyan Small Check Bi-Fold Women's Purse Wallet
This tri-fold small wallet for women is available in four real nice colour options. It is made from PU leather and it is durable as well. A lightweight wallet, this one has many compartments to hold one’s card and cash. It is convenient to carry and is a must-buy option. The zippers in this wallet are of great quality indeed.
Lino Perros Womens Synthetic Leather Wallet
This pretty wallet is made from faux leather. It has a stylish design and many pockets and compartments to hold one’s cash and cards. It comes with a lock closure and is available in many colours too. You can also give this to your loved ones as a gift. It will make for a nice addition to your collection.
