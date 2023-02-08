Valentine's Day: Surprise her with dainty jewellery pieces

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valentine’s Day is here and most of us are looking forward to celebrating love in our life. Indeed this is a joyous occasion, but it also calls for gifts to surprise and delight one’s loved ones. Women love gifts and surprises and we all know that. If you're confused with respect to what you can give women in your lives to make them happy, then go with the tried and tested option of giving her fashion accessories. The latter will win you brownie points and she will be swooned by the lovely gesture. From jhumkis to pendant necklaces, one can explore a range of stylish options in so many categories to make the day special.
Looking for some cues? Well, we have a whole list prepared just for you. You can instantly add the ones you like to your cart and it will be all sorted. Our selections are dainty indeed and something that women can wear often on a daily basis, reminding them of your sweet gesture every now and then. So, go ahead and take a look.
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Blue Love Jhumki
This pair of jhumkis is made from 925 sterling silver and it comes with rose gold plating. A dainty pair of earrings, this one will best go with all traditional attire. It has AAA+ quality Zircons encrusted in it. A beautiful and thoughtful gifting option, this will delight girls no end. When worn with an attire, it will invariably elevate the overall look of the person.
LEWIS Preserved Rose with Heart Love You Necklace
This gift box comes with a preserved Rose and a beautiful pendant necklace. Surprise your significant other with this box and we bet she will cherish it for years to come. The love heart necklace is something that women can wear on a daily basis with all kinds of outfits. It will amp up their look as well.
FABUNORA 2023 Valentine Gift for Girlfriend - Pure Silver Necklace Gift Set (White Gold Finish)
This necklace is 18 inches long. It comes with a beautiful pendant that is made from 92.5 % pure sterling silver. Featured in it is the fine quality Cubic Zirconia that elevates the look of this fashion accessory. It is something that women can wear on a daily basis with both Indian and western attire. It will spruce up their look and fetch them a string of compliments too.
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Tree of Life Rose Gold Necklace
This necklace comes with a rose gold plating. It features a tree and is made from 925 sterling silver. A lightweight and chic fashion accessory, this can be worn with most attire and on most occasions. You may get a lot of ‘where did you get this from?’ question. It is made from skin-friendly material and won't trigger any skin reaction.
ELECTROPRIME 3X(Valentine's Day Gift European Jewelry Pendant
This pretty pendant will impress your partner to no end. Surprise her with this on Valentine's Day and you will love the wide smile that it will bring to her face. The design and the quality of this fashion accessory is simply too good and attractive. It is a statement piece and will round off the look in style when thrown on.
