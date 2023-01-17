Story Saved
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 43% off on lipstick, primer, mousse

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 20:21 IST
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: This is the best time to change your makeup kitty and get all new lipsticks, primers and foundations. Read on to know more.

Get amazing discount on lipsticks, foundations and primers as part of Amazon sale.

Makeup items are things that girls start dabbling in early in life. No matter how hard a mother tries, her daughter will most certainly begin fiddling with them sooner or later. If in the olden times, our mothers and grandmother were content with a lipstick or some powder, today there is no end to the number of items that fall under makeup.

Like all things, makeup items get over or get really old and must not be used as our skin comes in contact with them. Some times, it may seem like a waste of money but it makes sense to change that lipstick which is old but looks just as good. Besides, every few years, brands launch new products and shades.

What's even better is that now is the time to go ahead and pick them up as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live. We have curated a list of lipsticks, primers and mousse. Check out our list and pick them up to.

RENEE Fab 5 5-in-1 Lipstick

This is a fantastic choice if you are looking for many options in one product. You can get as many as five shades in it. Wearing this lipstick will give you long-lasting matte finish, marrying richness with subtlety. All the lip colours come with moisturising benefits. You can also get intense colour payoffs on using this lipstick. Women with all kinds of skin (oily, combination, dry, normal) can use this product. This is available at 33% off.

RENEE Fab 5 5-in-1 Lipstick 7.5gm, Long Lasting Matte Finish | Five Shades In One | Intense Color Payoff | Lip Color with Moisturizing Benefits
4.2 (20,963)
499 750
LAKMÉ Absolute Skin Natural Mousse

This foundation is meant to glide smoothly and effortlessly on application, blend seamlessly with the skin, hide pores and even out the skin tones. Using this product is sure to ensure you a natural skin tone. It comes with a SPF 8 rating, is feather-light in texture and stays up to 16 hours. Other than being a makeup item, it also keeps your skin healthy and protected. You can get it as 41% off.

LAKMÉ Absolute Skin Natural Mousse, Ivory Fair 01, 25g
4.3 (14,506)
499 850
RENEE Madness PH Stick 3gm

This lipstick is for those of us who love to experiment. This is a colour-changing lipstick, formulated in such a way that it looks black on application but slowly changes colour according to your lips’ pH level (higher the pH level, deeper the colour). This is a semi-matte textured lipstick. Its crayon form is easy to handle. It also provides ample moisturising and healing. It is available at 26% off.

RENEE Madness PH Stick 3gm | Black lipstick that delivers pink hue, enriched with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil
3.9 (4,288)
369 499
Colorbar Cosmetics Flawless Finish Primer

No makeup today is complete without a primer. This product is known for its hydrating, smoothening benefits. It also feels fresh on application. Using it can give you a flawless finish and make pores appear smaller. It is free of all nasties - fragrance, mineral oil, alcohol and parabens. Get a 43% off on this product.

Colorbar Cosmetics Flawless Finish Primer, Transparent, 30 ml
4.2 (2,003)
284 499
Swiss Beauty Pure Matte Lipstick

This is a long-lasting, hydrating and lightweight lipstick. Available in a pretty peach colour, this is easily a daily wear product. Available in a stick form, it can easily fit into your handbag. It gives a rich matte finish on application, this lipstick comes with high levels of pigmentation. There's a 25% discount on this item.

Swiss Beauty Pure Matte Lipstick | Long Lasting, Hydrating & Lightweight Lipstick | Peach , 3.8gm| 
3.8 (1,394)
171 229
Price of makeup products at a glance:

ProductPrice
RENEE Fab 5 5-in-1 Lipstick 750
LAKMÉ Absolute Skin Natural Mousse 850
RENEE Madness PH Stick 499
Colorbar Cosmetics Flawless Finish Primer 499
Swiss Beauty Pure Matte Lipstick 229

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

