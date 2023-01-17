Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 43% off on lipstick, primer, mousse

Makeup items are things that girls start dabbling in early in life. No matter how hard a mother tries, her daughter will most certainly begin fiddling with them sooner or later. If in the olden times, our mothers and grandmother were content with a lipstick or some powder, today there is no end to the number of items that fall under makeup.

Like all things, makeup items get over or get really old and must not be used as our skin comes in contact with them. Some times, it may seem like a waste of money but it makes sense to change that lipstick which is old but looks just as good. Besides, every few years, brands launch new products and shades.

What's even better is that now is the time to go ahead and pick them up as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live. We have curated a list of lipsticks, primers and mousse. Check out our list and pick them up to.

RENEE Fab 5 5-in-1 Lipstick

This is a fantastic choice if you are looking for many options in one product. You can get as many as five shades in it. Wearing this lipstick will give you long-lasting matte finish, marrying richness with subtlety. All the lip colours come with moisturising benefits. You can also get intense colour payoffs on using this lipstick. Women with all kinds of skin (oily, combination, dry, normal) can use this product. This is available at 33% off.