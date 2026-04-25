Feeling stiff after long hours of sitting, screen time, or daily stress is more common than you think. Whether it’s tight shoulders, lower-back discomfort, or reduced flexibility, a short stretching routine can make a noticeable difference. Just 10 minutes of simple stretches each day can help improve mobility, ease muscle tension, and support better posture, making your body feel lighter and more comfortable throughout the day. Feeling stiff all day? This 10-minute stretch routine can help improve flexibility and reduce body pain (Freepik)

Whether you spend hours at a desk or stay active throughout the day, your body still needs regular stretching to stay flexible and prevent stiffness. If ignored, muscle tightness can even lead to chronic pain and a reduced range of motion over time.

“Body stiffness is often caused by prolonged sitting, poor posture, and lack of movement. A simple 10-minute daily stretching routine, including neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, and leg stretches, can improve blood circulation, reduce stiffness, enhance flexibility, and support better posture. Consistency is key, especially for people with sedentary lifestyles." Dr Akhilesh Yadav, an orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells Healthshots.

Why does a 10-minute routine work? A 10-minutes routine is effective because it warms up muscles, improves blood flow, and reduces stiffness. Simply following a short routine every day will let your body to relax and increase its overall flexibility over time. You can incorporate things into your routine, such as neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, arm stretches, side stretches, hamstring stretches, and calf stretches.

1. Neck rolls Neck Rolls help reduce body stiffness by gently loosening tight muscles around the neck, shoulders, and upper back, areas that become stiff after long screen time or sitting.

2. Shoulder shrugs Shoulder shrugs reduce upper-body stiffness by activating and relaxing the shoulder and neck muscles, especially the trapezius muscles, where stress and tension often build up. This movement improves blood circulation and eases muscle tightness caused by long hours of sitting or screen use.

Note: When doing each stretch, hold for 15-30 seconds and try to do it slowly. Make sure that you focus on taking slow, controlled breaths and being in control of your body’s movements. This will help prevent you from straining your muscles while effectively warming them up.

For the best results, you should try to do this 1 time a day, preferably in the morning or after sitting for a long time. Being consistent is much more important than the amount of time you’ve spent stretching. You can do this 1 more time during the evening to help release any built-up tension from the day.

Using fitness tools such as a resistance band or a stretching strap will make stretches more comfortable and provide support, according to the orthopaedic expert.