What to carry in your gym bag? Fitness expert suggests a starter checklist for first-timers

Are you a beginner or a regular at the gym? Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, heading to the gym can feel exciting. But wait. Are you carrying everything you need in your gym bag? From gym gloves that help prevent skin issues and laundry bags for sweaty clothes to fitness trackers that monitor your progress, the right essentials go beyond just protein shakes and workout outfits.

Essentials to carry in your gym bag (Freepik)