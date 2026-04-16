Tried and Tested for 30 days: Glossy, but cotton; these bedsheets added a touch of premium comfort to my room

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

Unboxing Pizuna Linens felt like I was about to use something genuinely premium. The fabric had that soft, almost liquid shine you usually only see in expensive hotel rooms. I spread it on the bed and just didn’t sit on it for a few hours. It looked too good to disturb. And that’s been my issue with most so-called luxury sheets. They either cost a bomb or turn out to be glorified microfiber. This one sits right in that sweet 400 thread count zone. It feels like a bridge between overpriced store brands and the stuff you actually want to sleep in every night.

Why long-staple cotton matters Pizuna uses 100% long staple cotton, and I finally get why that matters. Fewer loose fibres means no weird fuzz balls forming after a few washes and a surface that feels consistently smooth. I have tried “regular cotton” sheets that start fine and then slowly lose their charm. This didn’t go down that route. After three washes, the finish stayed clean, the fabric stayed intact, and the softness felt more natural than coated.

Also, OEKO-TEX certified, so no harsh chemicals. If you are picky about what touches your skin, this is a big plus.

The fit: Flat vs. Fitted vs. Non-Fitted Let me start with my personal chaos when it comes to finding the right bedsheet. I have a 12-inch thick mattress. Yes, I did this to myself. The designer in me wanted a low bed with a ridiculously thick mattress, and it has been a struggle ever since. No sheet ever fit right. Either the fabric was too small, or I had to wrestle extra material into place, only for it to pop out the moment someone rolled over. And with two 9-year-old boys and a puppy, rolling around is part of the routine.

Pizuna actually delivered here. The fitted sheet with its deep pocket, snug fit and all-around elastic stayed in place. No midnight corner drama.

The flat sheet gave me enough overhang to tuck properly, and if you like the old school hospital corner style, the fabric has that crispness to hold a fold without looking messy. Small detail, big relief.