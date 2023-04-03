Story Saved
6 best fish tanks for your pet fish

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 03, 2023 18:05 IST
Summary:

Discover the top 6 fish tanks for your aquatic pets, offering a range of features, sizes, designs with advanced accessories.

product info
A fish tank should not only look good but keep your pet healthy and happy.

Getting an aquarium tank can bring an array of benefits to your life, transforming your space into a serene aquatic haven. Observing the graceful movements of fish and their vibrant underwater world offers a soothing and meditative experience, effectively reducing stress and promoting relaxation. What’s more, an aquarium can also enhance your home or office decor, adding a touch of elegance and a conversation starter for visitors. If you want to experience all of these, don’t forget to bring one to your home. 

Moreover, to keep your aquatic pets healthy and happy, remember the importance of diligent care – regular cleaning, water changes, and adequate filtration will ensure your underwater world thrives. 

Check out our handpicked list of 6 products without further delay.

Product list

1. AquaNature Super Extra Clear Glass Customise Fish Aquarium

The All Pond Solutions Ultra Clear glass fish tank is a premium quality aquarium made by expert craftsmen. It features a low-iron glass of 6mm thickness for clear views of the fish and plants. The tank has a virtually colourless appearance with minimal green tint, providing a natural and vibrant view of the underwater habitat. The rimless and braceless design allows unobstructed observation of the aquarium features, including lighting, plants, rocks, and livestock. The clear joints match the tank for a simple and sophisticated look.

Specifications

  • Glass Type: Low-Iron Glass
  • Glass Thickness: 6mm
  • Design: Rimless and Braceless
  • Joints: Clear
  • Appearance: Practically colourless with minimal green tint
ProsCons
Hand-made by expert craftsmen for high-quality workmanship on silicone rimming 
Made with 6mm low-iron glass for clear viewing of aquarium fish and plants. 
AquaNature Super Extra Clear Glass Customize Fish Aquarium (size-60x18x24 in 12mm Glass)
39,999 50,000
Buy now

2. Penn Plax Curved Corner Glass Aquarium Kit

The 5-gallon bent glass aquarium is a unique and stylish option for fish enthusiasts. The frameless and seamless design provides an unobstructed view from all sides, including the top. The kit comes complete with a cascade internal filter, LED light, mat, and plastic lid. The tank is made of high-quality glass for durability and clarity, and features a 3-piece construction with seamless rounded corners.

Specifications

  • Material of Aquarium: Bent Glass
  • Material of Filter: Plastic
  • Material of LED Light: Plastic
  • Material of Mat: Plastic
  • Material of Hinge Style Plastic Lid: Plastic
ProsCons
Unique Bent Glass Design 
Frameless and Seamless front for unobstructed viewing 
High Quality Glass for Durability and Clarity 
Penn Plax Curved Corner Glass Aquarium Kit
4.2 (494)
4.2 (494)
25,013
Buy now

3. Despacito Fish Tank 52 Litre Aquarium for Home Big Size with Led Light, Filter Sponge & Inbuilt Pump, Rust Resistant

The 5 gallon aquarium kit is a well-designed setup for fish hobbyists. It features a bent glass design that is frameless and seamless in front, providing an unobstructed view from all sides, including the top. The kit includes a cascade internal filter, LED light, mat, and hinge style plastic lid. The tank is made with high-quality glass for durability and clarity, and has seamless rounded front corners for an aesthetic appeal.

Specifications

  • Material: Glass
  • Capacity: 5 gallons
  • Construction: 3 piece, seamless rounded front corners
  • Filter: Cascade internal filter
  • Lid: Hinge style plastic lid
ProsCons
Unique bent glass design for unobstructed viewingLimited to a 5 gallon tank size
Made with high quality glass for durability and clarity 
Seamless rounded front corners for a sleek appearance 
Despacito Fish Tank 52 Litre Aquarium for Home Big Size with Led Light, Filter Sponge & Inbuilt Pump, Rust Resistant (Fish Tank Size: 44x27x44cm- Color May Vary)
3.7 (151)
3.7 (151)
Get Price

4. 3 Diameter 650 GSM Round PVC Coated biofloc Fish Farming Tank

This submersible aquarium light boasts a unique and lightweight design, making it ideal for small fish or turtles. It is fully submersible and comes with suction cups for easy placement in any part of the tank. The light is easy to use, clean, and is energy efficient with low energy consumption and a long service life. It provides a beautiful appearance and the opportunity to create a realistic underwater home aquarium environment.

Specifications

  • Material: Glass
  • Glass thickness: 6 mm
  • Design: Unique and Lightweight
  • Suction cups: Included
ProsCons
Unique DesignColour May Vary
Light Weight 
Ideal for Big fish 
3 Diameter 650 GSM Round PVC Coated biofloc Fish Farming Tank (3 Diameter, White, Blue, Black, Grey)
5,250 7,800
Buy now

5. PREMIER PLANTS Acrylic Small Mini Fish Betta Double House Fish Tank

The Premier Plants mini aquarium Double House Betta Tank is a versatile isolation box with a bottom separator and small slots to prevent the escape of new born fry or shrimp. It is ideal for viviparous fish and improves the survival rate of juvenile fish by preventing attack from adult fish. This mini aquarium allows for visibility from all angles and can be decorated with plants and fish to create a relaxing and aesthetically pleasing environment in any room.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: Not specified
  • Design: Versatile isolation box with bottom separator and removable divider
  • Purpose: Hatchery for viviparous fish such as bettas, guppies, medaka, etc.
  • Features: Prevents attack from adult fish, improves survival rate of juvenile fish, visibility from all angles.
ProsCons
Good QualityTiny
Value for money 
PREMIER PLANTS Acrylic Small Mini Fish Betta Double House Fish Breeding Box Tank Hatchery Incubator Aquarium Isolation Box for Baby Shrimp Guppy (18cm x 8cm x 15cm) Random Color Pattern
3.4 (330)
3.4 (330)
399 690
Buy now

6. CENTRAL FISH AQUARIUM Sobo - 300F- 15 L Aquarium Rust Resistant Tank

The CENTRAL FISH AQUARIUM Sobo - 300F is a 15-litre rust-resistant aquarium tank designed for both novice and experienced fish hobbyists. This compact and durable tank is made of high-quality materials, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for your aquatic pets. Its rust-resistant feature promotes long-lasting use, while its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any room. Ideal for small fish species, this is perfect for creating a serene aquatic display at home or in the office.

Specifications

  • Brand: CENTRAL FISH AQUARIUM
  • Target Species: Fish
  • Material: Plastic
  • Style: Aquarium
  • Colour: Red, Black
ProsCons
Easy Maintenance Limited Space
Versatile Usage 
CENTRAL FISH AQUARIUM Sobo - 300F- 15 L Aquarium Rust Resistant Tank Includes: Tank, LED Light, External Filter with Pump, 1-Plastic Plant, 1-Background (Design as per Availability)
3.8 (12)
3.8 (12)
3,200 4,000
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AquaNature Super Extra Clear Glass Customise Fish AquariumSuper Clear GlassCustomizableDurable
Penn Plax Curved Corner Glass Aquarium KitCurved Corner DesignGlass MaterialEasy to Set Up
Despacito Fish Tank 52 Litre Aquarium for Home Big Size with Led Light, Filter Sponge & Inbuilt Pump, Rust Resistant52 Litre CapacityLED Light IncludedRust Resistant

3 Diameter 650 GSM Round PVC Coated biofloc Fish Farming Tank

PREMIER PLANTS Acrylic Small Mini Fish Betta Double House Fish

PVC CoatedRound Shape650 GSM Material
PREMIER PLANTS Acrylic Small Mini Fish Betta Double House Fish Tank VersatileAestheticCompact
CENTRAL FISH AQUARIUM Sobo - 300F- 15 L Aquarium Rust Resistant TankRust Resistant materialCompact SizeSleek Design

Best value for money

The Despacito Fish Tank 52 Litre Aquarium stands out as the best overall product on the list, offering a perfect blend of features and versatility for various aquatic enthusiasts. With its ample 52-litre capacity, it accommodates a diverse range of fish species, plants, and decorations. The LED light, filter sponge, and inbuilt pump provide a convenient and comprehensive setup for beginners and experienced hobbyists. Moreover, the rust-resistant design ensures durability, low maintenance, and a healthy environment for your aquatic pets.

Best overall in category

The Penn Plax Curved Corner Glass Aquarium Kit offers the best value for money among the listed products. This aquarium kit combines a stylish curved corner design with a variety of essential accessories, making it an attractive and functional choice for fish enthusiasts on a budget. The kit includes a filter, LED light, and other necessary components for a complete aquarium setup, providing users with an affordable, all-in-one solution. Delivering aesthetics and functionality at a competitive price point stands out as an excellent value-for-money option.

How to find the perfect glass fish tank?

Finding the perfect glass fish tank can be done by considering the following factors:

  • Size: Determine the appropriate size for your space and the number of fish you plan to keep.
  • Capacity: Choose a tank that can hold enough water for your fish and plants.
  • Material: Glass is the most common material used for fish tanks, but ensure it's of high quality to avoid leaks.
  • Filtration System: Consider the type of filter you need to keep the water clean and healthy for your fish.
  • Lighting: Choose a tank with proper lighting that supports the growth of plants and enhances the beauty of your fish.
Product Price
AquaNature Super Extra Clear Glass Customize Fish Aquarium (size-60x18x24 in 12mm Glass) ₹ 39,999
Penn Plax Curved Corner Glass Aquarium Kit ₹ 25,013
Despacito Fish Tank 52 Litre Aquarium for Home Big Size with Led Light, Filter Sponge & Inbuilt Pump, Rust Resistant (Fish Tank Size: 44x27x44cm- Color May Vary)
3 Diameter 650 GSM Round PVC Coated biofloc Fish Farming Tank (3 Diameter, White, Blue, Black, Grey) ₹ 5,250
PREMIER PLANTS Acrylic Small Mini Fish Betta Double House Fish Breeding Box Tank Hatchery Incubator Aquarium Isolation Box for Baby Shrimp Guppy (18cm x 8cm x 15cm) Random Color Pattern ₹ 399
CENTRAL FISH AQUARIUM Sobo - 300F- 15 L Aquarium Rust Resistant Tank Includes: Tank, LED Light, External Filter with Pump, 1-Plastic Plant, 1-Background (Design as per Availability) ₹ 3,200

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

glass fish tank

What is the size of a glass fish tank?

What is the best material for a glass fish tank?

Are glass fish tanks easy to clean?

What type of filter should I use for a glass fish tank?

Can I decorate the inside of a glass fish tank?

