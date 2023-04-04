Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Get your dog these top 10 must-have pet products

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 04, 2023 16:06 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Shopping for a dog? Check out HT’s ultimate pet product list featuring top pet product brands and pet accessories every new pooch owner must have.

product info
Grooming kit, cotton chew toys, fleece dog bed among other products are must-have for every dog lover.

Are you a new pet owner shopping for dog products? Sometimes, when getting a new pet, it's easy to forget to purchase a certain item. This can become chaotic, especially when you suddenly need it and find yourself scrambling to get it. Food bowls to chew toys, collars to leashes, there are so many pet accessories to choose from. To make your shopping experience easier, we've compiled a list of the top 10 must-have pet products every new pet owner needs. Our list features the best pet product brands and pet accessories that are sure to keep your furry friend happy and healthy. Whether you're looking for a comfortable bed or a fun toy, we've got you covered!

So, let's dive into our ultimate pet product list and get your paws on the best pet products in the market!

Product list:

  1. PSK PET MART Combo of 5 Grooming Kit

PSK PET MART Combo of 5 Grooming Kit is the perfect pet product for those who want to keep their furry friend's grooming in check. This grooming kit is designed to make grooming a hassle-free experience for both you and your pet. The kit includes five essential grooming tools that are perfect for all types of pets, including dogs and cats.

Specifications:

  • The kit includes a pair of nail clippers, a slicker brush, a double-sided comb, a pin brush, and a shedding blade.
  • The grooming tools are made of high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity.
  • The tools are easy to use and safe for pets.
ProsCons
The combo of five grooming tools provides a comprehensive solution for pet owners.The nail clippers may not be suitable for larger pets.
Affordable and easy to use 
cellpic 52% off
PSK PET MART Combo of 5 Dog Grooming Kit for Puppies & Dogs & Cats Pet Wood Handle Slicker Brush, Dog Nail Clippers with Filer, Pet Bath Glove Grooming,
3.9 (62)
3.9 (62)
52% off
475 999
Buy now

2. Petterati Pet Safe Floor Cleaner
Petterati Pet Safe Floor Cleaner is a must-have pet product for every pet owner who wants to keep their floors clean and their pets safe. This floor cleaner is specially formulated to clean and disinfect pet-friendly surfaces without harming your pet's health. It is a safe and effective solution for keeping your floors clean and free from germs. The refreshing citrus scent will have tails wagging everywhere!

Specifications:

  • The floor cleaner is alcohol-free, making it safe for pets.
  • It is suitable for all types of pet-friendly surfaces, including wood, tiles, and laminate.
  • It has a fresh citrus fragrance that leaves your home smelling clean and fresh.
ProsCons
The floor cleaner is safe for pets and does not contain any harmful chemicals.The fresh fragrance leaves your home smelling clean and fresh.
It is easy to use and effective at cleaning and disinfecting pet-friendly surfaces. 
cellpic 30% off
Petterati Pet Safe Floor Cleaner | Citrus | 900ml | BKC, Alcohol, Acid & Bleach Free | Safe for both Dogs & Cats | Kills 99.9% germs | Suitable for all surfaces | Kennel Wash Floor Cleaner
4.3 (77)
4.3 (77)
30% off
421 599
Buy now

3. Emily Pet Potty Training Toilet
The Emily Pet Potty Training Toilet is the perfect solution for housebreaking your furry friend! This pet product is made of high-quality antibacterial material that provides extraordinary antibacterial and deodorising effects. It is safe, non-toxic, and durable, ensuring that it can withstand even the most energetic pets. With its fixed-point design, this pet toilet ensures that your pets are trained to use a fixed position, making it easy to clean and maintain.


Specifications:

  • The training toilet is easy to set up and use, making it an ideal solution for busy pet owners.
  • It is suitable for indoor and outdoor use and can be used by pets of all sizes.
  • Fixed-point design to facilitate dog habit formation and cleaning
  • Prevents breeding of bacteria for home hygiene
  • Suitable for small to medium-sized pets
ProsCons
Antibacterial material prevents the breeding of bacteria and maintains home hygieneNot suitable for larger dogs
Fixed-point design helps dogs learn to use a fixed position, making it easy to clean and maintain 
The smooth surface is comfortable for your pet to use and easy to clean 
cellpic 12% off
Emily Pet Dog Toilet Potty Pet Toilet for Dogs Cat Puppy Litter Tray Training Toilet Easy to Clean Pet Product for Indoor Outdoor (Blue)
2.8 (19)
2.8 (19)
12% off
1,055 1,199
Buy now

4. Foodie Puppies Cotton Chew Toys
Foodie Puppies Cotton Chew Toys are perfect for new pet owners looking for durable and interactive toys for their puppies. These toys are made of high-quality cotton and are designed to satisfy your pet's chewing instincts while promoting healthy teeth and gums. The bright and colourful design of these toys makes them attractive to puppies, encouraging them to play and interact.

Specifications:

  • Material: High-quality cotton
  • Set of 7 chew toys, including ball, knotted rope, carrot, slipper, banana, tennis balls, and handle rope.
ProsCons
Safe and durable high-quality cottonThese toys are not suitable for aggressive chewers who may tear them apart quickly
Interactive design to promote chewing and oral hygiene 
The bright and colourful design encourages puppies to play 
cellpic 67% off
Foodie Puppies Durable Cotton Rope Chew Toy (Combo of 7) | Interactive Rope Toy to Play (2 Knot + Slipper + Banana + Tennis + Handle Rope + Cotton Ball + Carrot) | Small to Medium Dogs (Color May Vary)
4.1 (35)
4.1 (35)
67% off
490 1,499
Buy now

5. Petslover Fleece Dog Bed
Pets can feel anxious and stressed when placed in a new and unfamiliar environment. It's important to help them feel at ease; one way to do that is by providing them with a comfortable place to rest. A cosy and familiar dog bed can help your pet feel secure and at home, reducing their anxiety and helping them adjust to their new surroundings more quickly. With Petslover Fleece Dog Bed, you can ensure your furry friend has a warm and soft spot to curl up and rest, even in a new and unfamiliar environment.

Specifications:

  • Material: Foam filled fleece
  • Lightweight and durable
  • Base pillow and bolster with non-skid bottom
ProsCons
Soft and comfortableHand wash only
Durable construction 
Lightweight and easy to carry around 
cellpic 55% off
Petslover Warm Fleece Winter Beds Round Shape Reversible Ultra Soft Ethnic Designer (Export Quality) Bed with Cushion Pillow for Dog/Cat (Medium, Sky Blue)
4.3 (3,100)
4.3 (3,100)
55% off
899 1,999
Buy now

6. FYA Dog Harness with Leash
Daily walks are an essential activity for pets, especially those new to their surroundings. A good harness and leash are key components to ensure that your pet is safe and secure during their walks. With the FYA Dog Harness with Leash, you can ensure that your puppy is comfortable and secure while exploring their new environment. This adjustable, reflective, and waterproof harness and leash set is perfect for daily walks and outdoor adventures.

Specifications:

  • Made with soft, breathable materials
  • Reflective stitching for added visibility during night walks
  • Adjustable design to ensure a comfortable fit for your puppy
  • Waterproof design for walks in rainy weather
  • Sturdy leash included with the harness
ProsCons
Reflective stitching for added visibilityNot fit all dogs
Adjustable and waterproof design 
Sturdy leash included 
cellpic 23% off
FYA Dog Harness,No-Pull Reflective Pet Vest Harness with 1.5M Leash Set, Adjustable Waterproof Oxford Fabric Dog Vest with Handle,Easy Control for Medium Large Dogs
3.9 (60)
3.9 (60)
23% off
1,469 1,899
Buy now

7. Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag
The Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag is a must-have for every pet owner to ensure their furry friend's safety. This pet ID tag is made of high-quality stainless-steel material and has personalised engravings. It is highly durable and suitable for all pets.

Specifications:

  • Made of high-quality stainless-steel material
  • Personalised engraving available
  • Durable and long-lasting
  • Suitable for all pets
ProsCons
Personalised engravings available to ensure pet safetyThe customization process may be a hassle
Highly durable 
Available in multiple sizes 
cellpic 55% off
Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag Personalize Black Engraved Name Collar Tag for Your Loving Pet Dog, Cat, Puppy, Horse ( Paw Shape Face Tag 2 MM Thick with Tiny paw Charm)
4.7 (674)
4.7 (674)
55% off
449 999
Buy now

8. The Pets Company Folding Dog Poop Scooper
The Pets Company Folding Dog Poop Scooper is a convenient and hygienic way to clean up after your pet. Made with high-quality materials, this scooper is durable and easy to use. It features a folding design for easy storage and portability, making it an ideal accessory for walks and trips with your new pet.

Specifications:

  • Material: Plastic
  • Features a folding design for easy storage and portability
  • Comes with a waste picker to easily pick up pet waste
  • Durable and easy to use
ProsCons
Convenient and hygienicThe 2 spring design may not be easy to handle with one hand
Easy to use and store with a foldable design 
Large capacity 
cellpic
The Pets Company Folding Dog Poop Scooper, Pet Waste Potty Picker, Large, 24 Inches, Color May Vary
4.2 (4,603)
4.2 (4,603)
395
Buy now

9. Foodie Puppies Cool Mint Toothpaste and Toothbrush
The Foodie Puppies Cool Mint Toothpaste and Toothbrush are perfect for maintaining your pet's dental hygiene. The toothbrush is specially designed with soft bristles to clean your dog's teeth without causing any harm or discomfort. The toothpaste is made with natural ingredients and contains no harmful chemicals, making it safe for your pet to swallow. It has a delicious cool mint flavour that freshens your pet's breath while fighting plaque and tartar build-up.

Specifications:

  • Toothbrush with soft bristles for gentle cleaning
  • Toothpaste made with natural ingredients
  • Cool mint flavour for fresh breath
  • Helps fight plaque and tartar build-up
  • Easy to use for daily dental care
ProsCons
Soft bristles for gentle cleaningMay take time for your pet to adjust to brushing
Natural ingredients in toothpaste 
Delicious cool mint flavour 
cellpic 57% off
Foodie Puppies Cool Mint Toothpaste and Toothbrush Combo for Dogs - 100g | Soothing Mix of Clove and Cinnamon Oil Suitable for dogs and Puppies (Color May Vary)
4.2 (81)
4.2 (81)
57% off
340 799
Buy now

10. Pets Empire Stainless Steel Feeding Bowl
The Pets Empire Stainless Steel Feeding Bowl is a must-have accessory for your furry friend. It is made of high-quality stainless steel, ensuring that it is durable and long-lasting. The bowl is rust-resistant and easy to clean, making it perfect for regular use. It also has a non-slip base, preventing it from sliding and spilling food or water.

Specifications:

  • Made of high-quality stainless steel
  • Non-slip base
  • Rust-resistant
  • Easy to clean
ProsCons
Durable and long-lasting due to high-quality stainless steel materialIt may not be suitable for larger pets who require a bigger bowl
A non-slip base ensures that the bowl stays in place 
Easy to clean, maintaining hygiene 
cellpic 76% off
Pets Empire Stainless Steel Feeding Bowl For Dog, Black & Grey Colour, Medium - 700ml (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)
4.2 (339)
4.2 (339)
76% off
249 1,050
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsMaterialSuitable forCustomer ratings
PSK PET MART Combo of 5 Grooming KitStainless steelGrooming3.9/5
Petterati Pet Safe Floor CleanerAlcohol-basedCleaning of floors4.3/5
Emily Pet Potty Training ToiletPlasticPotty training2.8/5
Foodie Puppies Cotton Chew ToysCottonPlaying4.1/5
Petslover Fleece Dog BedFleeceSleeping4.3/5
FYA Dog Harness with LeashNylonWalking3.9/5
Jypr Customized Pet ID TagStainless steelIdentification4.7/5
The Pets Company Folding Dog Poop ScooperPlasticCleaning4.2/5
Foodie Puppies Cool Mint Toothpaste and ToothbrushPlastic brushGrooming4.2/5
Stainless Steel Feeding BowlStainless steelFeeding4.3/5

Best value for money
The Pets Company Folding Dog Poop Scooper is the best value-for-money product, as it is reasonably priced and is a must-have for pet owners. The scooper is made of high-quality plastic and is easy to use. Its ergonomic design ensures that the user does not have to bend while picking up the poop, making it suitable for people with back pain or arthritis. The scooper is also foldable, making it easy to store and carry around. Moreover, it comes with a poop bag dispenser, which makes it convenient for pet owners to clean up after their pets.

Best overall product
Emily Pet Potty Training Toilet is the best overall product on this list. It is perfect for pet owners who want to train their puppies or small dogs to use a designated area for urination and defecation. It is made of high-quality plastic, is durable, and has a non-toxic design. The toilet is easy to clean and comes with a removable tray that allows for easy disposal of waste. Moreover, the toilet has a realistic grass mat that gives the pet a feel of being outdoors. Its anti-skid base ensures that the toilet stays in place and the puppy does not slip or move it while using it.

How to find the perfect pet products?


Shopping for dog products can be daunting, but ensuring that your pet stays healthy and happy is essential. The following factors can help you choose the right product for your new pet:

  1. Ensure that the product you buy is of good quality and is made of non-toxic materials. Check for any harmful chemicals or allergens that could harm your pet.
  2. Choose a product that serves its purpose well. Consider the product's size, design, and features to ensure it meets your pet's needs.
  3. Look for products that offer the best value for your money. Check for discounts, offers, and deals online to get the best price.
  4. Read customer reviews to understand the product's pros and cons. Reviews can give you an idea of the product's quality, functionality, and durability.

By keeping these factors in mind, you can find the right pet products that meet your pet's needs and ensure their well-being.

Product Price
PSK PET MART Combo of 5 Dog Grooming Kit for Puppies & Dogs & Cats Pet Wood Handle Slicker Brush, Dog Nail Clippers with Filer, Pet Bath Glove Grooming, ₹ 475
Petterati Pet Safe Floor Cleaner | Citrus | 900ml | BKC, Alcohol, Acid & Bleach Free | Safe for both Dogs & Cats | Kills 99.9% germs | Suitable for all surfaces | Kennel Wash Floor Cleaner ₹ 421
Emily Pet Dog Toilet Potty Pet Toilet for Dogs Cat Puppy Litter Tray Training Toilet Easy to Clean Pet Product for Indoor Outdoor (Blue) ₹ 1,055
Foodie Puppies Durable Cotton Rope Chew Toy (Combo of 7) | Interactive Rope Toy to Play (2 Knot + Slipper + Banana + Tennis + Handle Rope + Cotton Ball + Carrot) | Small to Medium Dogs (Color May Vary) ₹ 490
Petslover Warm Fleece Winter Beds Round Shape Reversible Ultra Soft Ethnic Designer (Export Quality) Bed with Cushion Pillow for Dog/Cat (Medium, Sky Blue) ₹ 899
FYA Dog Harness,No-Pull Reflective Pet Vest Harness with 1.5M Leash Set, Adjustable Waterproof Oxford Fabric Dog Vest with Handle,Easy Control for Medium Large Dogs ₹ 1,469
Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag Personalize Black Engraved Name Collar Tag for Your Loving Pet Dog, Cat, Puppy, Horse ( Paw Shape Face Tag 2 MM Thick with Tiny paw Charm) ₹ 449
The Pets Company Folding Dog Poop Scooper, Pet Waste Potty Picker, Large, 24 Inches, Color May Vary ₹ 395
Foodie Puppies Cool Mint Toothpaste and Toothbrush Combo for Dogs - 100g | Soothing Mix of Clove and Cinnamon Oil Suitable for dogs and Puppies (Color May Vary) ₹ 340
Pets Empire Stainless Steel Feeding Bowl For Dog, Black & Grey Colour, Medium - 700ml (Buy 1 Get 1 Free) ₹ 249

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Pet Toys And Accessories
TOPICS
Pet Toys And Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Guide to find the best hay for your bunny: Top 5 picks
Top 10 dog multivitamin brands: Health should be foremost for pet parent
5 best peanut butter brands for your furry friend's muscle maintenance
Top 5 fun dog products to keep your pet mentally stimulated
Top 5 liver tonics for dogs with high-quality ingredients

pet products

What kind of food is best for my pet?

Do I need to groom my pet regularly?

Can I give human food to my pet?

Do pets need toys?

How often should I take my pet to the vet?

View More
pet care and supplies FOR LESS