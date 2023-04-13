Story Saved
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
Top 10 premium dog food brands: Which one will your pup love?

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 13, 2023 15:45 IST
Summary:

These top 10 premium dog food brands will help keep your furry friends healthy and active.

product info
A good dog food is critical to puppy's health.

Welcome to the world of premium dog food brands that offer optimal nutrition for your furry companion. When it comes to feeding our beloved pets, we want nothing but the best, and that's where these top 10 premium dog food brands come in. These brands are carefully crafted to meet the unique nutritional needs of our canine friends, using high-quality, human-grade ingredients that provide the essential nutrients for their health and well-being. From Pedigree Puppy to IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food, each of these premium brands has been formulated to provide dogs with the right balance of protein, fat, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to support their growth, development, and overall health. Whether you are looking for a brand enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, promotes healthy digestion, supports strong bones and muscles, or is specially formulated for specific breeds, these top 10 premium dog food brands have got you covered. So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of premium dog food and explore the best brands that offer optimal nutrition for your furry companion.

Product List

  1. Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour

This perfect food for adult dogs is packed with 20% crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5% crude fibre, providing all the essential nutrients your dog needs for strong muscles, bones, and teeth, as well as a healthy and shiny coat. This dog food is specially formulated to promote digestive health and support your dog's natural defences, ensuring that they stay in great shape both inside and out. After all, dogs need 2x calcium, 2.5x iron, and 9x vitamin B12 more than humans, making our dog food the ideal choice for a healthy treat. Developed by experts at the prestigious Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, this dog food brand is the culmination of years of study and skill, making it the ideal option for pet owners who only want the finest for their dogs.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Pedigree
  • Flavour: Chicken
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Dry

Pros

Cons

The kibble is crunchy.

Not suitable for dogs with certain dietary restrictions.

Contains high-quality protein from real chicken.

 
cellpic 10% off
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour, 3kg Pack
4.4 (19,918)
4.4 (19,918)
10% off
729 810
Buy now

2. Kennel Kitchen Adult & Puppy Dog Food

When it comes to dog food brands, Kennel Kitchen is a popular choice among pet owners who want to provide their four-legged pets with wholesome food of the highest calibre. This dog food by Kennel Kitchen is composed entirely of fresh meat, rich in protein and lipids needed for healthy muscle growth. The natural fats included in their products provide omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, which are critical for a healthy coat, immune system, and joints. Also, this brand ensures that your dog only consumes the highest-quality ingredients by not using any artificial additives to prepare their foods.The Combo Pack of 12 from Kennel Kitchen, which contains six packs of Chicken Chunks and six-packs of Lamb Chunks Gravy Dog Food, each 100gm bag, ranks as one of their best-known products. For pet owners who want to ensure their dogs are feeding on a comprehensive and balanced meal, the premium, natural, great quality cut-into-chunks chicken used in their products offers critical amino acids for muscle building.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Kennel Kitchen
  • Flavour: Chicken
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Chunks, Gravy
  • Specific Uses for Product: Coat
  • Special ingredients: Chicken by-products, Chicken
  • Net Quantity: 1 count
  • Number of Items: 12

Pros

Cons

Made with 100% fresh meat.

Not suited for dogs who must adhere to a tight diet.

Contains essential omega-3 and 6 fatty acids. 
cellpic
Kennel Kitchen Adult & Puppy Dog Food, Chicken and Lamb Chunks in Gravy, 12 Pouches (12 x 70g Each)
4.2 (535)
4.2 (535)
480
Buy now

3. Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food

Regarding dog food brands, Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food stand out with their high-quality ingredients and nutritional value. Real chicken is the #1 ingredient and an excellent source of protein that helps maintain your dog's lean muscles. This contributes to their overall body condition and ensures they remain healthy and active. This is a great combination of ingredients that contain the goodness of vitamins and minerals, which help maintain strong bones and a healthy digestive system. With its protein-enriched formula and the proper ratio of nutritional elements, your pet will receive optimum health benefits, keeping them healthy and energetic.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Drools
  • Flavour: Chicken & Egg
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Pellet, Raw, Dry

Pros

Cons

Suitable for all breeds of dogs.

None Specified.

Contains a good combination of vitamins and minerals.

 
cellpic 26% off
Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food, 3 kg with Free 1.2 kg
4.2 (12,418)
4.2 (12,418)
26% off
594 799
Buy now

4. Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food

One of the leading contenders of dog food brands is Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food. It is a particular brand with a wide range of necessary nutrients that are best for your pet's well-being. Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids, which seem essential for keeping healthy skin and a lustrous coat, are one of the main ingredients of this dog food. Besides that, Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Kibble includes probiotics that support digestive health and help proper meal digestion in your dog. By supporting strong bones and healthy joints, glucosamine lets your pet maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Meat Up
  • Flavour: Chicken
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Dry
  • Specific Uses for Product: Active

Pros

Cons

Glucosamine for healthy joints and strong bones.

None Specified.

Probiotics for digestive health.

 
cellpic
Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food, Chicken Flavor, 1.2 Kg (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)
4 (3,496)
4 (3,496)
349
Buy now

5. Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food

Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Rice Flavour, is one of the premium dog food brands that offers a complete and balanced meal for adult dogs. This brand contains the primary keyword, and it is a popular choice among pet owners who want to provide their furry friends with the best nutrition possible. Most notable features of this dog food is its special blend of low-fat and dietary fibre, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and promoting overall well-being. Additionally, it is easily digestible, making it an ideal choice even for the most sensitive dogs. Moreover, Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food is a good source of protein and polyunsaturated fatty acids, vital for keeping a glossy coat and glowing skin. The formula does not contain eggs, soya, dairy, or red meat, making it an excellent choice for dogs with dietary restrictions. This dog food is suitable for a range of dog breeds, from Pugs, and Beagles to Labrador, Golden Retrievers & German Shepherds.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Chappi
  • Flavour: Chicken; rice
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Pellet, Dry
  • Specific Uses for Product: Oral Health

Pros

Cons

A good source of protein and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Suitable for a range of dog breeds.

cellpic 20% off
Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Rice Flavour, 20kg Pack
4.2 (4,398)
4.2 (4,398)
20% off
2,480 3,100
Buy now

6. Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food

Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food, is a popular dog food brand that provides puppies with the 5 Signs of Good Health, giving owners a PEDIGREE assurance. It is an ideal choice for pet owners who want to provide their puppies with complete and balanced nutrition. Puppies require more protein, calcium, and iron than human babies, and Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food, is an ideal treat, containing 24% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude Fibre. Moreover, this brand is suitable for a range of dog breeds, from Pugs, and Beagles to Labrador, Golden Retrievers & German Shepherds.Researchers from the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition discovered that this food provides puppies with strong muscles, bones, and teeth and a healthier and shinier coat. Additionally, this brand ensures optimal digestion of nutrients. It supports natural defences, making it an excellent choice for pet owners who want to ensure their puppies receive the best possible nutrition.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Pedigree
  • Flavour: Chicken
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Baby
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Dry

Pros

Cons

The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition's experts invented it.

None specified.

cellpic 24% off
Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food, Chicken and Milk Flavour, 1.2 Kg Pack
4.4 (21,045)
4.4 (21,045)
24% off
302 400
Buy now

7. WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & Vegetables

WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & Vegetables is a top-quality dog food brand made from 100% human-grade ingredients. It contains every vital vitamin your dog requires to remain fit and delighted. The food is rich in vitamins, sodium, calcium, and zinc and contains a blend of high-quality protein, fruits, vegetables, and herbs that are all vet-approved. This dog food is enriched with omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, essential for healthy skin and a shiny coat. Additionally, it is free from GMOs, artificial additives, colors, flavors, or food fillers, making it a safe and healthy choice for your pet. WIGGLES EveryDawg understands that the nutritional requirements for dogs change with their life stage, which is why they offer specific formulas for puppies and adults. The dry food satisfy the particular nutrition recommendations of adult dogs and to support their digestive health, growth, and immunity building. The food contains high levels of protein and fat, essential for muscle growth, strong bones, and teeth. It also includes ingredients that help digestion and immunity-building, making it the perfect choice for adult dogs.

Specifications:

  • Brand: WIGGLES
  • Flavour: Adult
  • Diet Type: Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Baby

Pros

Cons

Non-GMO and free from artificial additives.

None specified.

cellpic
WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & Vegetables, 1kg - Complete Nutrition, Strong Digestion, Healthy Skin & Coat
4.6 (34)
4.6 (34)
329
Buy now

8. IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food for Small & Medium Breed Dogs

Small and medium-sized breed dogs can enjoy IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food. This dog food brand is perfect for small and medium breed dogs, such as Lhasa Apso, Tibetan Spaniel, Pug, Beagle, etc. It supports strong bones with the help of calcium and phosphorous, essential for your dog's overall health. Additionally, it promotes the development of natural defence with added Vitamin E. IAMS dog food also helps to reduce tartar build-up and supports healthy teeth with crunchy kibbles that contain STPP, an ideal treat. It builds strong and firm muscles with protein derived from chicken and egg. Moreover, it provides healthy skin and coat with a balanced ratio of Omega 6 and Omega 3 fatty acids.

Specifications:

  • Brand: IAMS
  • Flavour: Chicken
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Dry
  • Pros

Cons

Builds strong, firm muscles.

None specified.

Tailored nutrition for small and medium breed dogs.

 
cellpic
IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food for Small & Medium Breed Dogs (1+ Years), Chicken Flavor, 3kg
4.1 (374)
4.1 (374)
1,430
Buy now

9. Royal Canin Golden Retriver Adult Pellet Dog Food

Specially formulated for Golden Retrievers, Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult Pellet Dog Food is supplemented with taurine and EPA-DHA to support a healthy heart. Given that it satisfies their nutritional needs, we advise Golden Retrievers to eat this kind of dog food brand. The food comes in pellet form, making it simple to eat and digest. Taurine and EPA-DHA are added, which supports Golden Retrievers' heart health. The diet has high-quality protein ingredients that support energy production and muscle mass maintenance. The chemicals also promote a bright, lustrous coat and healthy skin and coats. The pellets' distinctive form aids in tooth cleaning and tartar reduction, encouraging strong teeth and gums.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Royal Canin
  • Flavour: Meat
  • Diet Type; Non-Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Target Species: Dog

Pros

Cons

Formulated specifically for Golden Retrievers.

A bit expensive.

cellpic 11% off
Royal Canin Golden Retriver Adult Pellet Dog Food, Meat Flavour, 3 KG
4.4 (1,368)
4.4 (1,368)
11% off
2,530 2,850
Buy now

10. Purepet Fish and Rice Dry Adult Dog Food

Purepet is one of the top dog food brands that offer a balanced Adult Dog Food for maintaining the ideal weight of your furry friend, keeping them active and agile. This daily nutrition contains all the essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that boost your pet's overall health and vitality. The diet is easily digestible and supports a healthy immune system. It is an economical option that can be served as a whole meal, fulfilling all the nutritional needs of your pet. You can choose this dog food for a well-rounded diet that promotes your pet's overall well-being.

Specifications:

  • Brand: PUREPET
  • Flavour: Fish
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description) Brand: PUREPET
  • Age Range (Description): Adult

Pros

Cons

Budget-friendly option.

Limited ingredient list.

cellpic
Purepet Fish and Rice Dry Adult Dog Food , 10kg
4.1 (466)
4.1 (466)
1,099
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables FlavourComplete and balanced nutritionContains high-quality proteinsRich in antioxidants
Kennel Kitchen Adult & Puppy Dog FoodMade with human-grade ingredientsContains high-quality protein.Free from artificial preservatives, colours, and flavours.
Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog FoodHigh-quality protein from chicken and egg.Contains a balanced blend of vitamins and mineralsNo added artificial colours
Meat Up Dry Adult Dog FoodContains Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acidsRich in proteinContains essential vitamins and minerals
Chappi Adult Dry Dog FoodContains essential vitaminsEasily digestible with natural fibreAn affordable option
Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog FoodSupports brain development with DHA nutritionContains natural antioxidantsRich in calcium and phosphorus
WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & VegetablesMade with real chicken and vegetablesContains essential nutrientsAffordable price
IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food for Small & Medium Breed DogsContains wholesome grains and beet pulpCoats with omega-6 fatty acids.Real chicken is the first ingredient.
Royal Canin Golden Retriver Adult Pellet Dog FoodSpecially formulated for adult Golden Retrievers.Contains antioxidants for immune system supportSupports healthy skin and coat
Purepet Fish and Rice Dry Adult Dog FoodMade with real fishContains rice for easy digestion.Rich in essential nutrients

Best overall product

Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavor can be considered as the best overall product due to the following reasons:

  • Balanced Nutrition: Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavor is specially formulated to provide balanced and complete nutrition for adult dogs. It contains high-quality protein from chicken and a blend of vegetables to provide essential vitamins and minerals.
  • Good Taste: This dog food brand has a chicken and vegetable flavour that many dogs find delicious. This encourages them to eat well and maintain a healthy weight.
  • Trusted Brand: Pedigree is a well-known and trusted brand in the dog food industry, and its products are backed by research and development.

All in all, Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavor can be considered a good overall product due to its balanced nutrition, good taste, and trustworthiness of the brand.

Best value for money

WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & Vegetables can be considered the best value-for-money product for the following reasons:

  • Affordable Price: The price of this dog food brand is comparatively lower than other premium brands, making it a more budget-friendly option.
  • Quality Ingredients: It contains real chicken as the main protein source and rice and vegetables. This provides a balanced and nutritious diet for dogs.
  • No Artificial Preservatives or Colors: It does not contain any artificial preservatives or colours, which makes it a healthier option for dogs.

Hence, this product can be considered a good value-for-money product due to its affordable price, quality ingredients, and lack of artificial preservatives or colours.

How to find the best dog food?

When choosing the best dog food brand, there are a few aspects to consider. Choose a dog food company first that employs premium, fresh ingredients devoid of any artificial preservatives or additives. Secondly, ensure actual meat, veggies, and whole grains are listed in the ingredients list. Furthermore, consider your dog's particular requirements, including breed, age, and any dietary restrictions. Finally, always get advice from a veterinarian who can suggest the best dog food manufacturer based on the requirements of your dog.

Product Price
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour, 3kg Pack ₹ 729
Kennel Kitchen Adult & Puppy Dog Food, Chicken and Lamb Chunks in Gravy, 12 Pouches (12 x 70g Each) ₹ 480
Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food, 3 kg with Free 1.2 kg ₹ 594
Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food, Chicken Flavor, 1.2 Kg (Buy 1 Get 1 Free) ₹ 349
Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Rice Flavour, 20kg Pack ₹ 2,480
Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food, Chicken and Milk Flavour, 1.2 Kg Pack ₹ 302
WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & Vegetables, 1kg - Complete Nutrition, Strong Digestion, Healthy Skin & Coat ₹ 329
IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food for Small & Medium Breed Dogs (1+ Years), Chicken Flavor, 3kg ₹ 1,430
Royal Canin Golden Retriver Adult Pellet Dog Food, Meat Flavour, 3 KG ₹ 2,530
Purepet Fish and Rice Dry Adult Dog Food , 10kg ₹ 1,099

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Pet Food And Supplements
Pet Food And Supplements
To 10 portable dog water bottles in 2023: Buyer's guide
Best winter coats for dogs: Top 10 picks
Dog sprays treat every problem related to dogs: Top 10 picks
Natural and gentle dry dog shampoos for stress-free bath time: Top 7 picks
Aquarium fish bowls: 6 best options in 2023

dog food brands

