Top 10 premium dog food brands: Which one will your pup love?

What are premium dog food brands?
Premium dog food brands use high-quality, natural ingredients and have a better nutritional value than regular dog food.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Welcome to the world of premium dog food brands that offer optimal nutrition for your furry companion. When it comes to feeding our beloved pets, we want nothing but the best, and that's where these top 10 premium dog food brands come in. These brands are carefully crafted to meet the unique nutritional needs of our canine friends, using high-quality, human-grade ingredients that provide the essential nutrients for their health and well-being. From Pedigree Puppy to IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food, each of these premium brands has been formulated to provide dogs with the right balance of protein, fat, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to support their growth, development, and overall health. Whether you are looking for a brand enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, promotes healthy digestion, supports strong bones and muscles, or is specially formulated for specific breeds, these top 10 premium dog food brands have got you covered. So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of premium dog food and explore the best brands that offer optimal nutrition for your furry companion.
Product List
This perfect food for adult dogs is packed with 20% crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5% crude fibre, providing all the essential nutrients your dog needs for strong muscles, bones, and teeth, as well as a healthy and shiny coat. This dog food is specially formulated to promote digestive health and support your dog's natural defences, ensuring that they stay in great shape both inside and out. After all, dogs need 2x calcium, 2.5x iron, and 9x vitamin B12 more than humans, making our dog food the ideal choice for a healthy treat. Developed by experts at the prestigious Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, this dog food brand is the culmination of years of study and skill, making it the ideal option for pet owners who only want the finest for their dogs.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
The kibble is crunchy.
Not suitable for dogs with certain dietary restrictions.
Contains high-quality protein from real chicken.
2. Kennel Kitchen Adult & Puppy Dog Food
When it comes to dog food brands, Kennel Kitchen is a popular choice among pet owners who want to provide their four-legged pets with wholesome food of the highest calibre. This dog food by Kennel Kitchen is composed entirely of fresh meat, rich in protein and lipids needed for healthy muscle growth. The natural fats included in their products provide omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, which are critical for a healthy coat, immune system, and joints. Also, this brand ensures that your dog only consumes the highest-quality ingredients by not using any artificial additives to prepare their foods.The Combo Pack of 12 from Kennel Kitchen, which contains six packs of Chicken Chunks and six-packs of Lamb Chunks Gravy Dog Food, each 100gm bag, ranks as one of their best-known products. For pet owners who want to ensure their dogs are feeding on a comprehensive and balanced meal, the premium, natural, great quality cut-into-chunks chicken used in their products offers critical amino acids for muscle building.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Made with 100% fresh meat.
Not suited for dogs who must adhere to a tight diet.
|Contains essential omega-3 and 6 fatty acids.
3. Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food
Regarding dog food brands, Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food stand out with their high-quality ingredients and nutritional value. Real chicken is the #1 ingredient and an excellent source of protein that helps maintain your dog's lean muscles. This contributes to their overall body condition and ensures they remain healthy and active. This is a great combination of ingredients that contain the goodness of vitamins and minerals, which help maintain strong bones and a healthy digestive system. With its protein-enriched formula and the proper ratio of nutritional elements, your pet will receive optimum health benefits, keeping them healthy and energetic.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Suitable for all breeds of dogs.
None Specified.
Contains a good combination of vitamins and minerals.
4. Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food
One of the leading contenders of dog food brands is Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food. It is a particular brand with a wide range of necessary nutrients that are best for your pet's well-being. Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids, which seem essential for keeping healthy skin and a lustrous coat, are one of the main ingredients of this dog food. Besides that, Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Kibble includes probiotics that support digestive health and help proper meal digestion in your dog. By supporting strong bones and healthy joints, glucosamine lets your pet maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Glucosamine for healthy joints and strong bones.
None Specified.
Probiotics for digestive health.
5. Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food
Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Rice Flavour, is one of the premium dog food brands that offers a complete and balanced meal for adult dogs. This brand contains the primary keyword, and it is a popular choice among pet owners who want to provide their furry friends with the best nutrition possible. Most notable features of this dog food is its special blend of low-fat and dietary fibre, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and promoting overall well-being. Additionally, it is easily digestible, making it an ideal choice even for the most sensitive dogs. Moreover, Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food is a good source of protein and polyunsaturated fatty acids, vital for keeping a glossy coat and glowing skin. The formula does not contain eggs, soya, dairy, or red meat, making it an excellent choice for dogs with dietary restrictions. This dog food is suitable for a range of dog breeds, from Pugs, and Beagles to Labrador, Golden Retrievers & German Shepherds.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
A good source of protein and polyunsaturated fatty acids.
Suitable for a range of dog breeds.
6. Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food
Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food, is a popular dog food brand that provides puppies with the 5 Signs of Good Health, giving owners a PEDIGREE assurance. It is an ideal choice for pet owners who want to provide their puppies with complete and balanced nutrition. Puppies require more protein, calcium, and iron than human babies, and Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food, is an ideal treat, containing 24% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude Fibre. Moreover, this brand is suitable for a range of dog breeds, from Pugs, and Beagles to Labrador, Golden Retrievers & German Shepherds.Researchers from the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition discovered that this food provides puppies with strong muscles, bones, and teeth and a healthier and shinier coat. Additionally, this brand ensures optimal digestion of nutrients. It supports natural defences, making it an excellent choice for pet owners who want to ensure their puppies receive the best possible nutrition.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition's experts invented it.
None specified.
7. WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & Vegetables
WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & Vegetables is a top-quality dog food brand made from 100% human-grade ingredients. It contains every vital vitamin your dog requires to remain fit and delighted. The food is rich in vitamins, sodium, calcium, and zinc and contains a blend of high-quality protein, fruits, vegetables, and herbs that are all vet-approved. This dog food is enriched with omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, essential for healthy skin and a shiny coat. Additionally, it is free from GMOs, artificial additives, colors, flavors, or food fillers, making it a safe and healthy choice for your pet. WIGGLES EveryDawg understands that the nutritional requirements for dogs change with their life stage, which is why they offer specific formulas for puppies and adults. The dry food satisfy the particular nutrition recommendations of adult dogs and to support their digestive health, growth, and immunity building. The food contains high levels of protein and fat, essential for muscle growth, strong bones, and teeth. It also includes ingredients that help digestion and immunity-building, making it the perfect choice for adult dogs.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Non-GMO and free from artificial additives.
None specified.
8. IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food for Small & Medium Breed Dogs
Small and medium-sized breed dogs can enjoy IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food. This dog food brand is perfect for small and medium breed dogs, such as Lhasa Apso, Tibetan Spaniel, Pug, Beagle, etc. It supports strong bones with the help of calcium and phosphorous, essential for your dog's overall health. Additionally, it promotes the development of natural defence with added Vitamin E. IAMS dog food also helps to reduce tartar build-up and supports healthy teeth with crunchy kibbles that contain STPP, an ideal treat. It builds strong and firm muscles with protein derived from chicken and egg. Moreover, it provides healthy skin and coat with a balanced ratio of Omega 6 and Omega 3 fatty acids.
Specifications:
Cons
Builds strong, firm muscles.
None specified.
Tailored nutrition for small and medium breed dogs.
9. Royal Canin Golden Retriver Adult Pellet Dog Food
Specially formulated for Golden Retrievers, Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult Pellet Dog Food is supplemented with taurine and EPA-DHA to support a healthy heart. Given that it satisfies their nutritional needs, we advise Golden Retrievers to eat this kind of dog food brand. The food comes in pellet form, making it simple to eat and digest. Taurine and EPA-DHA are added, which supports Golden Retrievers' heart health. The diet has high-quality protein ingredients that support energy production and muscle mass maintenance. The chemicals also promote a bright, lustrous coat and healthy skin and coats. The pellets' distinctive form aids in tooth cleaning and tartar reduction, encouraging strong teeth and gums.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Formulated specifically for Golden Retrievers.
A bit expensive.
10. Purepet Fish and Rice Dry Adult Dog Food
Purepet is one of the top dog food brands that offer a balanced Adult Dog Food for maintaining the ideal weight of your furry friend, keeping them active and agile. This daily nutrition contains all the essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that boost your pet's overall health and vitality. The diet is easily digestible and supports a healthy immune system. It is an economical option that can be served as a whole meal, fulfilling all the nutritional needs of your pet. You can choose this dog food for a well-rounded diet that promotes your pet's overall well-being.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Budget-friendly option.
Limited ingredient list.
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour
|Complete and balanced nutrition
|Contains high-quality proteins
|Rich in antioxidants
|Kennel Kitchen Adult & Puppy Dog Food
|Made with human-grade ingredients
|Contains high-quality protein.
|Free from artificial preservatives, colours, and flavours.
|Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food
|High-quality protein from chicken and egg.
|Contains a balanced blend of vitamins and minerals
|No added artificial colours
|Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food
|Contains Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids
|Rich in protein
|Contains essential vitamins and minerals
|Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food
|Contains essential vitamins
|Easily digestible with natural fibre
|An affordable option
|Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food
|Supports brain development with DHA nutrition
|Contains natural antioxidants
|Rich in calcium and phosphorus
|WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & Vegetables
|Made with real chicken and vegetables
|Contains essential nutrients
|Affordable price
|IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food for Small & Medium Breed Dogs
|Contains wholesome grains and beet pulp
|Coats with omega-6 fatty acids.
|Real chicken is the first ingredient.
|Royal Canin Golden Retriver Adult Pellet Dog Food
|Specially formulated for adult Golden Retrievers.
|Contains antioxidants for immune system support
|Supports healthy skin and coat
|Purepet Fish and Rice Dry Adult Dog Food
|Made with real fish
|Contains rice for easy digestion.
|Rich in essential nutrients
Best overall product
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavor can be considered as the best overall product due to the following reasons:
All in all, Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavor can be considered a good overall product due to its balanced nutrition, good taste, and trustworthiness of the brand.
Best value for money
WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & Vegetables can be considered the best value-for-money product for the following reasons:
Hence, this product can be considered a good value-for-money product due to its affordable price, quality ingredients, and lack of artificial preservatives or colours.
How to find the best dog food?
When choosing the best dog food brand, there are a few aspects to consider. Choose a dog food company first that employs premium, fresh ingredients devoid of any artificial preservatives or additives. Secondly, ensure actual meat, veggies, and whole grains are listed in the ingredients list. Furthermore, consider your dog's particular requirements, including breed, age, and any dietary restrictions. Finally, always get advice from a veterinarian who can suggest the best dog food manufacturer based on the requirements of your dog.
|Product
|Price
|Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour, 3kg Pack
|₹ 729
|Kennel Kitchen Adult & Puppy Dog Food, Chicken and Lamb Chunks in Gravy, 12 Pouches (12 x 70g Each)
|₹ 480
|Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food, 3 kg with Free 1.2 kg
|₹ 594
|Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food, Chicken Flavor, 1.2 Kg (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)
|₹ 349
|Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Rice Flavour, 20kg Pack
|₹ 2,480
|Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food, Chicken and Milk Flavour, 1.2 Kg Pack
|₹ 302
|WIGGLES EveryDawg Dog Food Dry Adult, Chicken Rice & Vegetables, 1kg - Complete Nutrition, Strong Digestion, Healthy Skin & Coat
|₹ 329
|IAMS Adult Dry Dog Food for Small & Medium Breed Dogs (1+ Years), Chicken Flavor, 3kg
|₹ 1,430
|Royal Canin Golden Retriver Adult Pellet Dog Food, Meat Flavour, 3 KG
|₹ 2,530
|Purepet Fish and Rice Dry Adult Dog Food , 10kg
|₹ 1,099
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Premium dog food brands use high-quality, natural ingredients and have a better nutritional value than regular dog food.
Yes, premium dog food brands are generally more expensive than regular dog food brands due to their high-quality ingredients and better nutritional value.
Yes, you can switch your dog's food to a premium dog food brand, but it's recommended to do so gradually over 7-10 days to avoid upsetting your dog's digestive system.