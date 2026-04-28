10 OYO Townhouses for a last-minute staycation this long weekend across India

OYO Townhouses by OYO Rooms is a thoughtfully designed mid-range hotel category for travellers who value comfort and reliability without the high cost of luxury stays. Travel rarely pauses—whether for leisure escapes or work commitments—and finding a dependable place to stay becomes essential. While five-star living may not always be feasible, settling for substandard accommodation is equally unappealing. This is where OYO Townhouses fit in, offering a balance of affordability, safety and consistent quality. Comfortable, reliable stays with OYO Townhouses for everyday travel needs. (Pexels)

With a strong focus on hygiene and well-maintained spaces, these properties ensure a comfortable and secure experience for guests. Modern amenities, organised interiors and convenient locations further enhance their appeal for short trips or last-minute plans. Ideal for both solo travellers and families, they provide a practical solution for everyday travel needs. To make your plans easier, we have curated 10 options from across the country just for you.

Super Townhouse 013 New Friends Colony, Delhi

Located in New Friends Colony, this OYO Townhouse offers easy access to key South Delhi hubs. It features functional rooms, essential amenities, and a comfortable stay experience. Ideal for business and leisure travellers, it balances affordability with convenience, making it suitable for short city breaks or work trips.

Super Townhouse Bombay Exhibition Centre Goregaon, Mumbai

Situated in Goregaon, this townhouse is well-connected to business centres and entertainment zones. It provides compact yet comfortable rooms with modern essentials. Suitable for both transit and short stays, it offers convenience, accessibility, and value, making it a practical option for travellers visiting Mumbai.

Townhouse Suncitel Near Kolkata Airport, Kolkata

This townhouse near Kolkata Airport is ideal for travellers seeking accessibility and comfort. It offers organised rooms, essential amenities and smooth connectivity to the city. Perfect for quick layovers or short stays, it combines affordability with convenience in a well-connected neighbourhood.

Super Townhouse Royapettah Near U.S Consulate, Chennai

Located in Royapettah, this property is close to major landmarks and commercial areas. It offers clean rooms, reliable amenities, and easy transport access. Suitable for business travellers and tourists alike, it ensures a comfortable stay in a central part of Chennai.

Townhouse MG Road Bangalore, Bengaluru

Set near MG Road, this townhouse offers prime access to shopping, offices and nightlife. It provides functional rooms with modern facilities, catering to both professionals and tourists. A convenient and affordable option, it suits travellers looking for central location and easy connectivity.

Townhouse by OYO Chandigarh Near PEC-PGI-PU, Chandigarh

This well-located townhouse in Chandigarh offers a peaceful stay with easy access to major institutions and attractions. It features clean interiors and essential amenities. Ideal for short trips, it combines comfort and affordability in a calm, well-connected neighbourhood.

OYO Townhouse 30 Ashram Road Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad

Located on Ashram Road, this townhouse offers proximity to business hubs and city attractions. It provides comfortable rooms and essential facilities, making it suitable for work trips and leisure stays. A practical choice for travellers seeking convenience and budget-friendly comfort.

Super Townhouse HiTech City Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Situated in the tech hub of Hitech City, this property caters to professionals and travellers alike. It offers functional rooms, good connectivity, and essential amenities. Ideal for business visits or quick stays, it balances affordability with location advantage.

Townhouse Singapore Mall Formerly Hotel Sunshine, Lucknow

Located in Gomti Nagar, this townhouse offers a blend of calm surroundings and connectivity. It features clean rooms and basic amenities suited for both leisure and business stays. A reliable option for travellers seeking comfort at reasonable prices.

Super Townhouse Zoo Road Near Guwahati Central, Guwahati

This centrally located townhouse near Zoo Road offers easy access to major city attractions. It provides comfortable rooms and essential services, making it suitable for short stays. Ideal for travellers exploring the Northeast, it ensures convenience and affordability.

OYO Townhouses are designed as mid-range stays offering comfort, convenience, and affordability, catering to modern travellers across major Indian cities.