Plan a long weekend under ₹5,000 with budget-friendly OYO Townhouse stays: Instant booking available across India

Travel remains inevitable, whether for work or essential commitments, even as wars and rising fuel prices impact leisure plans. Business travellers, in particular, cannot opt out, yet not everyone can splurge on luxury stays every time. This is where OYO Rooms' OYO Townhouses step in as practical choices.



Strategically located in key areas across cities, they offer comfortable, safe and hygienic living conditions. Cleanliness is a top priority, with properly vacuumed rooms and disinfected washrooms—crucial in today’s post-Covid world.



Affordable and reliable, they strike the right balance between cost and comfort. For this article, we have handpicked 10 of the best OYO Townhouses under ₹5000 across India for your next trip. OYO Townhouses under ₹5,000 offer clean, convenient stays for every traveller (Pexels)

Super Townhouse Financial District Gachibowli Formerly Srinika Inn, Hyderabad

Super Townhouse Financial District Gachibowli Formerly Srinika Inn offers a convenient and budget-friendly stay in Hyderabad’s IT hub. Located in Gachibowli near the Financial District, it provides easy access to key landmarks like ISB and major business centres. The property features air-conditioned rooms with Wi-Fi, TV, and private bathrooms, along with 24-hour front desk and room service. Ideal for business travellers, it ensures a comfortable stay with essential amenities in a well-connected location.

Super Townhouse ORCHID RESIDENCY Near T.Nagar, Chennai

Super Townhouse ORCHID RESIDENCY Near T.Nagar offers a comfortable stay in Chennai’s central Nandanam Extension area, with easy access to metro and bus connectivity. The property features spacious, air-conditioned rooms equipped with Wi-Fi, TV, and a mini fridge. With professional staff, modern amenities, and a well-connected location, it suits both business and leisure travellers.

Super Collection O Sector 7 Dwarka Formerly Aakarshan Residency, Delhi

Super Collection O Sector 7 Dwarka Formerly Aakarshan Residency offers a convenient stay in Delhi’s Ramphal Chowk area, close to Dwarka Sector 12 Metro Station and the airport. The property features air-conditioned rooms with Wi-Fi, TV, geyser, and power backup, along with elevator access and meal services. Ideal for budget travellers, it ensures a comfortable and well-connected stay.

Super Townhouse Oak Udyog Vihar, Gurugram

Super Townhouse Oak Udyog Vihar is a company-serviced property located in Sector 23, Gurgaon, close to Palam Vihar and key business hubs. It offers air-conditioned rooms with Wi-Fi, TV, and essential amenities, along with elevator access and power backup. Designed for business and leisure travellers, it ensures a comfortable stay with convenient facilities in a well-connected neighbourhood.

Townhouse Marol Near Mumbai Airport, Mumbai

Townhouse Marol Near Mumbai Airport offers a stylish and convenient stay in Mumbai’s bustling Marol area, just 2.4 km from the airport. The company-serviced property features modern, air-conditioned rooms with Wi-Fi, TV, and a king-sized bed. Guests can enjoy in-house dining, parking, and easy access to Sakinaka Metro, Powai Lake, and Phoenix Marketcity, making it ideal for business and transit travellers.

Townhouse IIM Bangalore Formerly Hotel Onyx, Bengaluru

Townhouse IIM Bangalore Formerly Hotel Onyx offers a comfortable stay in Bommanahalli, close to IIM Bangalore and Bannerghatta Road. The property features air-conditioned rooms with Wi-Fi, TV, and private bathrooms, along with a 24-hour front desk and room service. With easy access to Silk Board and nearby malls, it suits both business and leisure travellers.

Super Townhouse Sector 143B, Noida

Super Townhouse Sector 143B Noida offers a modern, company-serviced stay near Advant Navis Business Park and NSEZ Metro Station, ensuring seamless connectivity. The property features stylish, air-conditioned rooms with Wi-Fi, TV, and essential amenities, along with power backup and dining facilities. Ideal for business travellers, it combines comfort, convenience, and contemporary interiors in a well-connected Noida location.

Super Townhouse Hadapsar Formerly Savali Inn, Pune

Super Townhouse Hadapsar Formerly Savali Inn offers a comfortable stay in Pune’s Bhosale Nagar, close to Amanora Town Centre and Solapur Road for easy connectivity. The property features modern, air-conditioned rooms with Wi-Fi, TV, and essential amenities, along with parking, elevators, and power backup. Ideal for business and leisure travellers, it ensures a convenient and well-equipped stay.

Super Townhouse MVP Sector With Kailasagiri Hill View, Visakhapatnam

Super Townhouse MVP Sector With Kailasagiri Hill View offers a comfortable stay in Visakhapatnam’s MVP Colony, just 0.7 km from Kailasagiri Hill Park and close to Beach Road. The property features modern, air-conditioned rooms with Wi-Fi, TV, and private bathrooms, along with dining, parking, and power backup. Ideal for business and leisure travellers, it ensures a convenient stay in a scenic coastal location.

Townhouse SMC Community Hall, Surat

[Day Stay - 12 Hrs Slot : 8 AM to 8 PM] Townhouse SMC Community Hall offers a convenient daytime stay in Surat’s Palanpur Canal Road area, near Adajan and key city spots. Ideal for short business breaks or transit, it features air-conditioned rooms with Wi-Fi, TV, geyser, parking, and power backup. With a flexible 8 AM–8 PM slot, it ensures comfort and value for quick stays.

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