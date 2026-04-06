Want to upgrade your child's school backpack for the new academic session: 10 stylish and spacious picks
Discover 10 backpacks for school with spacious designs, durable builds and stylish looks, perfect for daily use, college and travel needs across all age groups.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Safari Omega Spacious/Large 5 Compartment Laptop Backpack With Raincover, College Bag, Travel Bag For Unisex, Teal, 30 LitreView Details
₹699
American Tourister Quad 3.0 Style 02, Large 3 Compartment Backpack, 33.5L with Spacious Interiors Bags For School, Office, College, Gift For Men & Women - Space BlackView Details
₹999
Genie Marilit School Backpack For Girls |19 Inch-40 Litres With Laptop Sleeve, Rain cover, Three Compartments, |Best for Books, Water Bottles, Stationery, Laptop, Lunch Box & Essentials - GreyView Details
₹1,699
FUR JADEN 35L Travel Professional Backpack with 15.6 Inch Laptop Compartment I 3 Large Compartments I Organizer Pockets I For Men Women Boys Girls I School and College Bagpack (Black)View Details
₹649
Wildcraft Nylon 44 Ltrs Casual Backpack (11629-Wolf_Black)View Details
₹1,690
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The era of dedicated school bags is over; instead, what you get these days are backpacks that are versatile. School kids can use them daily, travellers can carry them on trips and college students or office-goers can adapt them for books, laptops and more. The good news is that there is plenty of variety in this segment, and if you are lucky, you can even find options from trusted brands like Safari and American Tourister at throwaway prices.
Now, if you are looking for an option for your child and feeling confused, we are here to help. We shortlisted backpacks with 4-star ratings and strong user feedback. Customers generally praise durability, spacious compartments and value for money. However, some reviews are mixed on stitching, material quality and size, making it important to choose carefully.
The Safari Omega 30L Laptop Backpack is a versatile option for students, travellers, and professionals alike. Designed for everyday use, it features multiple compartments for organised storage, while its lightweight build ensures easy carrying. The durable construction supports regular use, and the modern design makes it suitable for school, college, or travel needs, offering great value for money. Buyers appreciate its spacious compartments, stylish look and overall affordability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Spacious multi-compartment design
Includes raincover protection
Reason to avoid
Mixed stitching quality
Average material durability
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The American Tourister Quad 3.0 Style 02 Backpack is designed for school, college, office, and travel use. With a spacious 33.5L capacity, it offers organised storage through multiple compartments. The lightweight construction ensures comfortable daily carrying, while the sleek design adds a modern touch. Built for versatility, it easily accommodates books, gadgets, and essentials, making it a practical and stylish everyday backpack option. Buyers appreciate its roomy interiors, stylish design and value for money.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Spacious interior design
Stylish everyday look
Reason to avoid
Mixed durability reviews
Average stitching quality
The Genie 36L School Backpack for Girls is a practical choice for daily school use. Designed with three compartments, it offers organised space for books, stationery, and essentials. The lightweight build and padded shoulder straps ensure comfortable carrying throughout the day. Its functional design suits growing students, making it a reliable and stylish option for managing everyday school needs with ease. Buyers like its lightweight design, spacious compartments and attractive look, though some reviews mention mixed opinions on long-term durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight daily use
Spacious compartments design
Reason to avoid
Mixed durability feedback
Average stitching quality
The FUR JADEN 35L Professional Backpack is a versatile option for school, college, office, and travel. Featuring three large compartments and organiser pockets, it offers efficient storage for laptops, books, and daily essentials. The lightweight design ensures comfortable carrying, while its functional layout suits both men and women. Built for everyday use, it balances practicality, storage capacity, and modern styling for multiple needs. Buyers appreciate its spacious compartments, smart organisation, and value for money, though some report mixed experiences with stitching durability over time.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Spacious organised storage
Laptop-friendly design
Reason to avoid
Mixed stitching quality
Average durability feedback
The Wildcraft Nylon 44L Casual Backpack is a practical and spacious option, especially suited as a reliable school bag for older students. With multiple compartments and a lightweight design, it easily accommodates books, notebooks, and daily essentials. The padded straps and back system enhance comfort for long school hours. Its simple yet sturdy design also makes it suitable for travel and everyday use, offering versatility and convenience. Buyers highlight its spacious design, durability, and comfort for carrying heavy school books, though opinions are mixed on water resistance and long-term wear.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ideal for school use
Spacious storage capacity
Reason to avoid
Mixed water resistance
Basic material finish
The American Tourister Fizz Style 06 31L Backpack is a versatile option for school, college, and daily use. With a 31L capacity and three compartments, it offers organised storage for books and essentials. The lightweight design ensures comfortable carrying, while its modern look suits both men and women. Built for everyday practicality, it combines style, functionality, and dependable performance for regular use. Buyers appreciate its lightweight feel, spacious compartments and stylish design, though some reviews mention mixed feedback on stitching durability over time.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight daily use
Spacious compartment design
Reason to avoid
Mixed stitching quality
Average durability feedback
The Lunar's Bingo 48L Laptop Backpack is designed for school, college, office, and travel needs. With a spacious 48L capacity, it offers ample room for laptops, books, and essentials. The organised compartments and lightweight build ensure convenience for daily use. Its functional design suits both men and students, making it a practical choice for those seeking storage, comfort and versatility in one backpack. Buyers appreciate its large storage capacity, affordability and suitability for heavy loads.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Extra large capacity
Budget-friendly option
Reason to avoid
Mixed stitching quality
Average durability feedback
The Beauty Girls by Hotshot 32L Backpack is a practical option for school, tuition, and college use. With a 32L capacity, it offers enough space for books, stationery, and daily essentials. The lightweight design and functional compartments make it easy to carry throughout the day. Its simple yet stylish look suits girls and women, making it a convenient everyday backpack choice. Buyers like its affordable pricing, decent storage, and lightweight feel, though reviews are mixed on long-term durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Budget-friendly choice
Lightweight daily use
Reason to avoid
Mixed durability reviews
Average stitching quality
The Skybags Riddle Blue Orange Backpack is a functional choice for school, college, and everyday use. Designed with multiple compartments, it offers organised storage for books and essentials. The lightweight build and padded straps ensure comfortable carrying, while the included raincover adds extra protection. Its stylish design and practical features make it a reliable option for daily routines and occasional travel needs. Buyers appreciate its spacious compartments, comfortable straps and stylish look, though some reviews mention mixed opinions on long-term durability and material quality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Includes raincover protection
Spacious daily storage
Reason to avoid
Not fully waterproof
Mixed durability feedback
The American Tourister Sest 3.0 Style 02 30L Backpack is a practical option for school and college use. With a 30L capacity and three compartments, it offers organised storage for books and essentials. The lightweight build ensures comfortable carrying, while its simple design suits both boys and girls. Built for everyday convenience, it balances functionality, style, and dependable performance for regular use.
Buyers appreciate its spacious interiors, lightweight design and brand reliability, though some reviews mention mixed feedback on stitching quality and long-term durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Spacious interior design
Trusted brand value
Reason to avoid
Mixed stitching quality
Average durability feedback
The Genie Ella 36L School Backpack for Girls is a stylish and practical choice for school, college, and travel. With a 36L capacity and four compartments, it offers organised storage for books, essentials, and accessories. The lightweight design ensures easy carrying, while the water-resistant material adds everyday convenience. Its trendy look and functional layout make it suitable for girls seeking both style and utility. Buyers appreciate its spacious compartments, attractive design, and lightweight feel, though some reviews mention mixed opinions on stitching quality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish trendy design
Spacious multi compartments
Reason to avoid
Mixed stitching quality
Average durability feedback
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNivedita Mishra
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More