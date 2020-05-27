e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sometimes it’s good to have a quiet birthday’!

Updated: May 27, 2020 19:14 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Karan Nath
Karan Nath
         

Actor Karan Nath, who is busy writing a script these days, spent a birthday under lockdown recently. “Birthdays are fun when you are all at peace but unfortunately, mine came at a time when there is so much chaos around. Never in my wildest dreams had I thought that I would have a birthday like this. Cases of the pandemic are on the rise and everything has taken a back seat for now,” he said.

Talking about how his day went, Karan said, “Sometimes, it’s good to have a quiet birthday. This year, it was a family affair with a small, simple cake made by my sister and home food. Also, as I lost my dog recently, I just wanted the day to pass without much hubbub. Besides, in lockdown, nothing much can be done. Yes, wishes did pour in and in such times we all need blessings and good thoughts. Life is so tough at present with people struggling to survive, migrants walking home, and it is all so sad and depressing.”

Karan had a release in February and then everything went on hold. Talking about his work plans, he said, “Maharashtra is the worst hit and Mumbai has reported maximum cases that is more worrisome for all of us. Starting shooting in full force seems like a distant dream at present and it will be difficult not just making films but releasing them too, as bringing people to the theatres will be tricky. Luckily, my film had a theatrical release as it was out in late February though business was impacted like it happened with all the films releasing at that time.” His last release ‘Guns of Banaras’ was completely shot in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and will see an OTT release soon.

These days, writing is taking up most of his time. “Yes, my synopsis is done and scripting is in full swing. Soon, this will be done and then we will start casting. Once we get all fixed with an OTT platform then all will be on a roll. But seeing the current scenario I think not before this year-end will we be able to start the project.”

top news
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
Social distancing missing as 400 people jostle to meet Union minister
Social distancing missing as 400 people jostle to meet Union minister
Big locust swarm headed towards Madhya Pradesh, bypasses Delhi
Big locust swarm headed towards Madhya Pradesh, bypasses Delhi
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In