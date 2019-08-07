DMK convenes all-party meet on Saturday on repeal of Article 370

south

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has convened an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss the Kashmir issue in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The party, which has been espousing the cause of state autonomy for long, had opposed the scrapping of special status and party president MK Stalin had termed it as unconstitutional. DMK MPs had voted against the resolution in Parliament.

A DMK release said the meeting to be held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai would be chaired by Stalin.

Describing the repeal of Article 370 as a dark day in the history of Indian federalism, Stalin had urged the President not to precipitate the situation and abstain from taking any further steps till a democratically elected government was formed in J&K. “The DMK stands by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” he had added.

