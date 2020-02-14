Kerala puts price cap on bottled water

south

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 04:29 IST

Kerala has put bottled water in the essential commodity list and fixed its price at Rs 13 per litre, state food minister P Thilothaman has said.

“This has been due for long. Traders and manufacturers were fleecing people by overcharging them ,” said state food minister P Thilothaman. The Kerala Bottled Water Manufacturers’ Association has welcomed the decision. “We were forced to hike prices when multinationals raised it to to ~20 a litre in 2015.The move will help the industry in the long run,” said its president M E Mohammad.