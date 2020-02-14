e-paper
Kerala puts price cap on bottled water

The Kerala Bottled Water Manufacturers’ Association has welcomed the decision of bottled water’s fixed price at Rs 13 per litre.

south Updated: Feb 14, 2020 04:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala has put bottled water in the essential commodity list and fixed its price at Rs 13 per litre
Kerala has put bottled water in the essential commodity list and fixed its price at Rs 13 per litre, state food minister P Thilothaman has said.

“This has been due for long. Traders and manufacturers were fleecing people by overcharging them ,” said state food minister P Thilothaman. The Kerala Bottled Water Manufacturers’ Association has welcomed the decision. “We were forced to hike prices when multinationals raised it to to ~20 a litre in 2015.The move will help the industry in the long run,” said its president M E Mohammad.

