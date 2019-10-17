e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Media houses in Andhra Pradesh to be sued for ‘baseless’ reports against government

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet which met at the state secretariat.

south Updated: Oct 17, 2019 03:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The Andhra Pradesh government headed by YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday decided to sue media houses to court, if they carry any story against the government without concrete evidences.
The Andhra Pradesh government headed by YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday decided to sue media houses to court, if they carry any story against the government without concrete evidences.(ANI Photo)
         

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday decided to sue media houses to court, if they carry any story against the government without concrete evidences.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet which met at the state secretariat. The cabinet decided to empower secretaries of various departments to file defamatory cases against all types of media, including print, electronic, digital and social media, if they publish any story against their respective departments without evidences.

An official familiar with the development said hitherto, the departments used to send rejoinders to such negative stories to the media houses through special commissioner of the Information and Public Relations Department. “Now, the cabinet decided to empower the departmental secretaries to file defamation cases against the media. They can take legal action within 24 hours against the organisation responsible for the news item after ascertaining the veracity of such stories,” the official said.

The cabinet felt that certain print, electronic and social media deliberately try to tarnish the government and its officials.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 03:36 IST

tags
top news
SC questions government for not producing orders on J-K lockdown
SC questions government for not producing orders on J-K lockdown
NCB preparing list of top 100 drug traders, cocaine in focus
NCB preparing list of top 100 drug traders, cocaine in focus
In Haryana, women’s issues at forefront, but few candidates
In Haryana, women’s issues at forefront, but few candidates
Ants crawl on dead patient’s eye, 5 hospital staff suspended in Madhya Pradesh
Ants crawl on dead patient’s eye, 5 hospital staff suspended in Madhya Pradesh
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
In Odisha’s first robotic restaurant, two humanoids to serve customers
In Odisha’s first robotic restaurant, two humanoids to serve customers
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News