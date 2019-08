Rifleman kills havildar, then shoots self after argument in Chennai

south

A rifleman shot a havildar and himself dead at Pallavaram Army camp in Chennai on Tuesday at 3:30 am after an argument over coming late for training.

According to the police, Havildar Praveen Kumar Joshi from Uttarakhand argued with rifleman Jaksheer over coming late for duty. Praveen went to his room later that night and slept. The rifleman sneaked into Praveen’s room and shot him dead. Soon after, rifleman Jaksheer shot himself too.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

“Joshi and Jaksheer stayed in Pallavaram military quarters in Chennai. Both got into an argument over coming late for training. When Joshi was asleep, Jaksheer fired at him. Later, he also shot himself dead,” said police.

The bodies have been sent to Nandambakkam military hospital for autopsy. Pallavaram police have launched a probe into the matter.

