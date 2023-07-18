Home / World News / $110,000: Ticket prices ‘sky-rocket’ in the United States for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jul 18, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Lionel Messi is expected to play for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on Friday.

Ticket prices for Lionel Messi's debut match for Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami is reaching sky-high levels. Messi is expected to play for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on Friday. According to a report by CNN, on ticket reselling website Vivid Seats, the tickets for Messi's match is costing as much as $110,000. The report highlights that it's the costliest ticket price ever recorded for a Major League Soccer team.

Lionel Messi has officially joined Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami(AP)
However, there are cheaper options available too. As per the report, the average price is $487 and fans are tremendously excited to see Messi mark his debut for the club.

On Saturday, Argentina striker Messi officially completed his transfer to Inter Miami CF. He has signed a contract for two-and-a-half seasons with an option for 2026. Reportedly, the deal is worth between $50 million to $60 million per year.As per reports, the deal also includes an option for part-ownership of the club and a cut of the revenue from new subscribers to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass streaming service.

Messi has made the move to the American club after the expiration of his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States. This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home," said Messi.

Messi was introduced to the fans in a glitzy event at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday. The event was officially hailed as 'The Unveil' and thousands of fans cheered to welcome their new superstar at Miami's home stadium.

The football megastar had won his country Argentina the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. Messi is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner too. Given the 2026 World Cup set to be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, Messi's arrival is a major boost for the popularity of the game in North America.

